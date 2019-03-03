Watch LeBron James throw an inbounds pass off the back of the backboard

Meanwhile, LeBron James has not seemed to be a happy camper lately. Although his individual stat line against the Suns was was quite good. James missed two free throws with 47 seconds left against Phoenix with the Lakers down just five points.
Summing up the night was a play in which James committed one of the weirdest turnovers of his entire career by throwing an inbound pass off the back of the backboard.
When last we heard from Andrew Bogut, he had gone home. After not getting much interest from NBA teams after the Lakers waived him in the middle of last season, Bogut signed to play with the Sydney Kings in his native Australia’s National Basketball League. There he was named league MVP, averaging 11.4 points and a league-leading 11.6 rebounds a game, he shot 56 percent on the season, and always a smart positional defender he averaged 2.7 blocks per contest. Also, he was named NBL’s Best Defensive Player and to the All NBL First Team. He’s helped lead the Kings to the NBL semi-finals.
Is that enough to get him back in the NBA? From Shams Charania of The Athletic.
Multiple contenders, including Golden State and Philadelphia, are expected to express interest in upcoming free agent Andrew Bogut. His season has ended in playoffs of Australia’s NBL, where Bogut was league MVP and DPOY, and he will take some time to decide on next team.
Notice the phrasing there, “expected to express interest.”
Will they? He could have potential as a veteran reserve center who can pass, shoot from the midrange a little, and knows where to be defensively, plus he has championship experience.
However, last time he was in the NBA Bogut struggled to get on the court for the Lakers — last season, before the arrival of LeBron James. Bogut was the team’s backup center who played against traditional bigs from other teams, a small and shrinking role in today’s NBA. As recently as 2015 he was a starter for the champion Golden State Warriors (and his injury in the 2016 Finals is an under-discussed reason for the Warriors 3-1 lead collapse against the Cavaliers), but since then the game has evolved as Bogut’s skills have faded.
It’s not inconceivable a team might take a flier on adding Bogut before the postseason, but good teams like the Warriors, Sixers, and other contenders are going to wait, see what their needs are right before the postseason (something that could shift due to injuries), then decide if they need to add anyone. Maybe one of those teams will consider Bogut, but it’s going to be in very specific circumstances.
Watch Donovan Mitchell score 46, ouduel Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 43, lift Jazz to win
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) —Donovan Mitchell plays best when he feels free and just lets his instincts take over.
Down 17 in the 4th quarter to the NBA’s best team Saturday night, Mitchell turned to his Jazz teammates and said: “We’ve got nothing to lose now. Let’s go!”
Mitchell scored a career-high 46 points and led Utah back from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to a 115-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
“You take certain risks that maybe you don’t take when you are up 17. But we made the right plays and we got stops,” said Mitchell, who said it was probably his best regular-season game of his NBA career.
Mitchell scored 17 in the final 8:10, including a 28-foot jumper with 43.7 seconds left to put Utah up 111-105. Mitchell could have made the game a bit less suspenseful, but missed two free throws with a three-point lead with 12.7 seconds left. He came back and made two foul shots with 8.6 seconds remaining.
“My teammates were saying, `We need you for these two free throws. Forget about what happened,”‘ Mitchell said. “When you have your teammates backing you like that, you feel confident.”
But Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had been brilliant all night and had 43 points and 14 rebounds in 32 minutes, also missed three free throws in the final 10 seconds.
“Down the stretch they were making shots and we just couldn’t get a stop,” Antetokounmpo said. “That was playoff basketball.”
Joe Ingles had 14 points and eight assists for the Jazz, who won their fourth straight.
Khris Middleton scored 29 points and Brook Lopez had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks for the Bucks, whose seven-game winning streak was snapped on the second night of a back-to-back.
In an incredible game of runs, the Jazz made the plays down the stretch to outlast the team with the best record in the league. Utah has won 17 consecutive games against the Bucks at home.
While Antetokounmpo sat in the fourth quarter, the Jazz went on 17-2 run on the strength of Mitchell’s drives to the basket. It was back and forth the rest of the way.
Antetokounmpo relished going against Gobert, the reigning defensive player of the year, in space but also often initiated the offense and played the ballhandler role on the pick-and-roll.
“He kicked my (butt),” Gobert said.
Antetokounmpo scored or assisted on the first 15 points of a 17-2 spurt as the Bucks extended a 73-71 lead to a 90-73 advantage.
Malcolm Brogdon was out with plantar fasciitis and Eric Bledsoe was a late scratch because of a bad back, so Antetokounmpo started at point guard even though he was originally being listed as questionable with right foot soreness.
Antetokounmpo powered a 23-4 run bridging the second and third quarters to put the Bucks back in front, 64-57. Time after time, the Greek big man bullied Utah’s vaunted front line as he drove the lane and finished at the rim.
Facing one of the tallest lineups in NBA history with the five Bucks averaging more than 6-foot-10, the Jazz fell behind 11-0 and didn’t score until Mitchell hit a pair of free throws with 8:41 left in the first quarter. Lopez had six blocked shots in the first six minutes of the contest as the Bucks led by as many as 14.
“They were attacking the rim really hard and we did a great job of protecting the paint,” Lopez said.
Utah led 53-46 lead at halftime.
Antetokounmpo played without restriction at Los Angeles on Friday after sitting out with right knee soreness on Monday at Chicago and being limited to 24 minutes on Wednesday at Sacramento.
Lakers hit new low in loss to Suns 118-109, likely dooming their playoff chances
PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns took a unique approach to guarding LeBron James, putting 7-foot-1 center Deandre Ayton on him.
James got his numbers, but the Suns frustrated the Lakers’ star and were able to push back when he tried to lead a late charge.
Ayton had 26 points, 10 rebounds and primary defensive duties against James, helping the Suns hold off the Los Angeles Lakers 118-109 Saturday night.
“That was a fun game,” Ayton said. “I’m going to sleep well tonight.”
Phoenix lost the first three games this season against Los Angeles by double digits, but had the Lakers a bit discombobulated through three quarters in the season series finale.
The Suns’ defense on James, led by Ayton, helped.
The four-time league MVP was frustrated at times with Phoenix’s defense and his team’s inability to hang with the NBA’s worst team.
But, as he has so many times, James tried to lead the Lakers back.
With Los Angeles trailing by 14 with 6:06 left, James scored on a three-point play, hit a 3-pointer and kicked out to Brandon Ingram for a corner 3 on the break. He followed with a dunk off a baseline drive to get the Lakers within 112-109.
Los Angeles got no closer, losing a game it couldn’t afford to lose while fighting for a playoff spot.
The Lakers, at 30-33, are now 4.5 games back of the eight seed Spurs (who won Saturday) and the final playoff slot in the West, with 19 games to play. Their next three games are the unrelenting Clippers, then the Nuggets, Celtics, and that is followed by a five-game road trip through the East. Fivethirtyeight.com has the Lakers with an eight percent chance of making the playoffs.
“We needed this game for obvious reasons,” said James, who had 27 points, 16 assists and nine rebounds. “It is just unfortunate with the opportunities we’ve had that we haven’t been able to seize the opportunity.”
The Suns appeared as if they would wilt down the stretch, as they had done so many times.
Instead, Phoenix shut down the Lakers and made six free throws in the final 52 seconds to win for the second time in three games following a 17-game losing streak.
“We showed we can close games, execute in crunch time, having enough discipline,” Suns coach Igor Kokoskov said. “They we were coming hard at us.”
Both teams were in the second game of a back-to-back. The Lakers lost 131-120 to Milwaukee after the Bucks closed the game on a 15-2 run. The Suns followed their first win in six weeks with a 130-116 loss to New Orleans, allowing the Pelicans to hit 16 3-pointers and shoot 67 percent in the second half.
The Lakers won the last meeting against Phoenix 116-102, despite playing without James, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma.
The Suns got off to a much better start in the season series finale against the Lakers, leading by 10 and making 13 of 19 shots in the first quarter.
Phoenix stretched the lead to 14 early in the second quarter, but Los Angeles used a late run to pull within 66-59 by halftime.
The Suns continued to frustrate James and the Lakers in the third quarter, stretching the lead to 95-78 behind Booker’s 12 points.
Midway through the fourth quarter, James led a push, but the Suns shoved back.
“We need to be better. We need to be a lot better,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “I am happy with the fight we showed in the fourth quarter, but where we are at in the season, that is the desperation that we need to start the game with.”