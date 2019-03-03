Associated Press

Lakers hit new low in loss to Suns 118-109, likely dooming their playoff chances

Associated PressMar 3, 2019, 7:38 AM EST
3 Comments

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns took a unique approach to guarding LeBron James, putting 7-foot-1 center Deandre Ayton on him.

James got his numbers, but the Suns frustrated the Lakers’ star and were able to push back when he tried to lead a late charge.

Ayton had 26 points, 10 rebounds and primary defensive duties against James, helping the Suns hold off the Los Angeles Lakers 118-109 Saturday night.

“That was a fun game,” Ayton said. “I’m going to sleep well tonight.”

Phoenix lost the first three games this season against Los Angeles by double digits, but had the Lakers a bit discombobulated through three quarters in the season series finale.

The Suns’ defense on James, led by Ayton, helped.

The four-time league MVP was frustrated at times with Phoenix’s defense and his team’s inability to hang with the NBA’s worst team.

But, as he has so many times, James tried to lead the Lakers back.

With Los Angeles trailing by 14 with 6:06 left, James scored on a three-point play, hit a 3-pointer and kicked out to Brandon Ingram for a corner 3 on the break. He followed with a dunk off a baseline drive to get the Lakers within 112-109.

Los Angeles got no closer, losing a game it couldn’t afford to lose while fighting for a playoff spot.

The Lakers, at 30-33, are now 4.5 games back of the eight seed Spurs (who won Saturday) and the final playoff slot in the West, with 19 games to play. Their next three games are the unrelenting Clippers, then the Nuggets, Celtics, and that is followed by a five-game road trip through the East. Fivethirtyeight.com has the Lakers with an eight percent chance of making the playoffs.

“We needed this game for obvious reasons,” said James, who had 27 points, 16 assists and nine rebounds. “It is just unfortunate with the opportunities we’ve had that we haven’t been able to seize the opportunity.”

The Suns appeared as if they would wilt down the stretch, as they had done so many times.

Instead, Phoenix shut down the Lakers and made six free throws in the final 52 seconds to win for the second time in three games following a 17-game losing streak.

Devin Booker added 25 points for the Suns.

“We showed we can close games, execute in crunch time, having enough discipline,” Suns coach Igor Kokoskov said. “They we were coming hard at us.”

Both teams were in the second game of a back-to-back. The Lakers lost 131-120 to Milwaukee after the Bucks closed the game on a 15-2 run. The Suns followed their first win in six weeks with a 130-116 loss to New Orleans, allowing the Pelicans to hit 16 3-pointers and shoot 67 percent in the second half.

The Lakers won the last meeting against Phoenix 116-102, despite playing without James, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma.

The Suns got off to a much better start in the season series finale against the Lakers, leading by 10 and making 13 of 19 shots in the first quarter.

Phoenix stretched the lead to 14 early in the second quarter, but Los Angeles used a late run to pull within 66-59 by halftime.

The Suns continued to frustrate James and the Lakers in the third quarter, stretching the lead to 95-78 behind Booker’s 12 points.

Midway through the fourth quarter, James led a push, but the Suns shoved back.

“We need to be better. We need to be a lot better,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “I am happy with the fight we showed in the fourth quarter, but where we are at in the season, that is the desperation that we need to start the game with.”

 

Watch Blake Griffin go one-handed between-the-leg dribble to set up a three

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 2, 2019, 10:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

Remember when Blake Griffin entered the league? He could dunk anything and could get to the rim at will, it was the stuff of endless highlights. However, he his shooting was a mess, and his passing and handles needed work.

Well look at Blake Griffin now.

Griffin has an amazing work ethic and has focused on his weaknesses. This season he’s shooting 36.7 percent from three, he’s one of the better passing bigs in the league, and you can see the handles above.

Any big man coming into the league who has all the athleticism but needs to round out their skill set — a list that starts with Zion Williamson — Blake Griffin is a perfect role model.

Griffin had 14 points, nine assists and seven rebounds as the Pistons trounced the Cavaliers 129-93.

Red hot Bucks, wealthier Eric Bledsoe roll into matchup with Jazz

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — Eric Bledsoe celebrated landing a $70 million extension with his highest-scoring game of the season.

The 29-year-old point guard will attempt to follow up the stellar showing one night later when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Utah Jazz on Saturday.

Bledsoe agreed to the four-year extension on Friday afternoon and then recorded 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists as Milwaukee posted a 131-120 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers to become the first team in the NBA to clinch a playoff spot this season.

The Bucks closed the game with a 15-2 run to post their 10th straight road win, the longest single-season streak in franchise history.

“We stayed poised, stayed with our game plan and just doing what we’ve been doing all season,” Bledsoe told ESPN during a postgame television interview. “It was time for us to step up.”

The comeback gave the Bucks their seventh straight victory and 19th in the past 21 games.

That winning feeling — Milwaukee has an NBA-best 48-14 record — was a big factor in why Bledsoe passed up a shot to be an unrestricted free agent this summer by electing to stay with the Bucks.

“Right now, we have a great chemistry,” Bledsoe said. “I’m around a great group of guys, they are like brothers to me. They took me in with open arms last season and it is paying off right now, so why not?”

Bledsoe is averaging 15.9 points, 5.5 assists and 4.7 rebounds in his second season with the Bucks after being acquired from the Phoenix Suns early last season.

“Beyond excited about Eric and what he’s done to date,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters prior to Friday’s game. “He’s certainly earned our appreciation and we’re glad he’s going to be with us for the next four years.”

Bledsoe was one of seven players who scored in double digits against the Lakers. The list included guard Malcolm Brogdon (21 points) along with forwards Khris Middleton (18) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (16 points, 15 rebounds).

Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 10 rebounds against Utah on Jan. 7 when the Bucks notched a 114-102 home win over the Jazz.

The victory was Milwaukee’s second straight against Utah after the Jazz prevailed in 21 of the previous 25 meetings.

Utah star guard Donovan Mitchell made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points in the January contest.

The Jazz have won three straight games and 17 of their last 23 after posting an impressive 111-104 road win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

Mitchell scored 24 points to reach the 20-point mark for the 21st time in the past 22 games.

Veteran swingman Kyle Korver matched his season-best of 22 points and hit 6 of 10 3-point attempts after being just 9 of 32 from long range over the previous nine contests.

Korver, who turns 38 on March 17, has played 39 games for Utah after being acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I think he’s made everybody a little better,” Jazz coach Quin Snyder told reporters. “That’s hard to do across a spectrum — from the coaching staff to the players. He truly is a student of the game.”

Utah could be without point guard Ricky Rubio (hamstring) for the second straight game.

Milwaukee is expected to sign veteran center Pau Gasol, who reached a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

 

Joel Embiid out for Sixers against Warriors Saturday, expects to return next week

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMar 2, 2019, 7:10 PM EST
2 Comments

Joel Embiid played 21 minutes in the All-Star Game Feb. 17.

He has yet to play a minute since — and that includes sitting out Saturday night in a nationally televised game against the Warriors (Jonah Bolden will get the start). Philly has gone 3-1 without Embiid, but with both him and Boban Marjanovic (sprained knee) sidelined, coach Brett Brown has had to resort to unconventional and smaller lineups. This is not the Sixers rotation we will see in the playoffs, and with the in-season additions of Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, this is a roster that needs time on the court together to gel.

That should start to happen next week when Embiid said he will be back. From Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

But he pushed through it at the All-Star Game, something that is raising a lot of eyebrows now. To be fair, the All-Star game is not exactly stressful minutes, nobody is playing all out or defending much, but it’s still running up and down the court on an apparently sore knee.

Any time the words “Embiid” and “injury” are in the same sentence there should be concern, but what the Sixers are doing here is the prudent course of action. The playoffs, the long term does matter more. But the fact he’s needed this much time off after the All-Star break is concerning.

The Warriors will be without Klay Thompson Saturday night, and he is their go-to perimeter defender. The size in the lineup for the Sixers — 6’10” Ben Simmons, 6’10” Tobias Harris, 6’8″ Jimmy Butler — still makes Philly a tough matchup for Golden State. We’ll see how serious the Warriors decide to take this regular season game, that is always a crap shoot.

Trae Young is red hot and oozing confidence

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMar 2, 2019, 5:14 PM EST
1 Comment

Trae Young has never lacked for confidence.

It was that way after his first Summer League game in Utah, where he missed his first 10 shots, including going 0-of-7 from three with a couple of airballs. He looked overmatched and overwhelmed. He had the right mindset, “My shot’s going to fall, my shots going to fall eventually. I’m not too worried about it. It’s just one game.”

Three weeks later, by the end of Summer League in Las Vegas, Young had adjusted to the pace and length of the game, and he was dominating, knocking down threes and controlling games.

It was the story this season. Young looked overwhelmed at first, he shot 24.8 percent from three through October and November. His true shooting percentage in November was 44.3. He didn’t know how to run a team, he struggled defensively, he was just a mess.

Look at Young now. In his last 10 games he is scoring 26.4 points per game and shooting 45.9 percent from three. Friday night against the Bulls he had 49 points with 16 assists, his third straight game with at least 35 points.

The last rookie to score 35+ in at least two games was Allen Iverson. Young has pushed his way onto Rookie of the Year ballots (he’s not going to win the award, but he will finish top three).

Young still has his trademark confidence, and he’s still using his doubters as fuel. Look what he told Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

“If I didn’t have people that doubted me, if I didn’t have people that didn’t believe in my ability, I don’t think I’d be where I’m at today,” Young said. “I have had people doubt me all through my career and all through my life. I think that’s what drives me and fuels me to be where I am today. So if I didn’t have those types of people around and those types of people to motivate me and fuel me, then I wouldn’t be here today.”

Young and John Collins give the Hawks the potential to be special down the line, a big and a guard with chemistry both playing at an All-Star or above level.

It’s just going to take time. And confidence.

Young has both.