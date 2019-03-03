Getty

Trae Young got ejected for … staring down Kris Dunn? (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMar 3, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
Kris Dunn and Trae Young are two young Eastern Conference point guards on bad teams. Young is a 2019 Rookie of the Year candidate with the Atlanta Hawks while Dunn is struggling to get his career back on track with the Chicago Bulls. As the two squared off at United Center in Chicago, a first quarter row set both players off.

The teams were headed for a break in the action in the first with less than six minutes to go when Young did what he does best, shooting a long 3-pointer after stoppage. Dunn appeared to sort of walk under Young’s shooting arm as he landed, which prompted the Hawks guard to grab Dunn ever to slightly. Dunn then followed Young and slapped him in the back of the head, and the two turned to meet each other.

Dunn and Young were separated quickly, and both were given technical fouls. Still, it’s not often you see a guy get away with straight up slapping a dude in the back of the dome.

Then in the third quarter, with their little altercation still fresh in their minds and the competitive juices flowing, Young stared down Dunn after hitting a 3-pointer.

That prompted referees to eject Young.

I don’t think NBA officiating is of particular note from game-to-game, but the variance this season in the league has certainly been something. This is pretty ridiculous, and if we get comment from the NBA about this I’d be curious to see if Young did something particularly egregious to warrant the ejection of a star player like this.

At least it wasn’t the weakest ejection in NBA history:

Why was Kevin Durant drinking water through a towel? (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMar 3, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
Kevin Durant seems like a hard guy to pin down. The Golden State Warriors forward is a bit ethereal, and we don’t know if he’s even going to remain in the Bay Area after this year.

Still, Durant hasn’t made an effort to be openly weird in the kind of cheesy way that Kyrie Irving has over in Boston. The way Durant seems weird is by getting caught with his own burner account on Twitter.

But this? This is weird.

I’m not even sure what to say about this.

The Warriors beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 120-117.

Watch LeBron James throw an inbounds pass off the back of the backboard

By Dane DelgadoMar 3, 2019, 2:00 PM EST
Things might be over for the Los Angeles Lakers when it comes to the playoffs. Saturday night’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, 118-109, set the Lakers’ chances at making the postseason back quite a bit, and it seemed like the perfect encapsulation of what’s going on in Los Angeles this season.

Meanwhile, LeBron James has not seemed to be a happy camper lately. Although his individual stat line against the Suns was was quite good. James missed two free throws with 47 seconds left against Phoenix with the Lakers down just five points.

Summing up the night was a play in which James committed one of the weirdest turnovers of his entire career by throwing an inbound pass off the back of the backboard.

I’m not sure what LeBron expected when he got to the Lakers this season, but it appears that all parties are upset with the way things have gone so far. Being a team in the chase for a final playoff spot always seem like a likely scenario for a roster made up of LeBron and a bunch of single season contract has-beens.

LA is now 4.5 games out of the eighth seed in the West.

Could NBA contenders have interest in Andrew Bogut when he returns from Australia?

By Kurt HelinMar 3, 2019, 11:59 AM EST
When last we heard from Andrew Bogut, he had gone home. After not getting much interest from NBA teams after the Lakers waived him in the middle of last season, Bogut signed to play with the Sydney Kings in his native Australia’s National Basketball League. There he was named league MVP, averaging 11.4 points and a league-leading 11.6 rebounds a game, he shot 56 percent on the season, and always a smart positional defender he averaged 2.7 blocks per contest. Also, he was named NBL’s Best Defensive Player and to the All NBL First Team. He’s helped lead the Kings to the NBL semi-finals.

Is that enough to get him back in the NBA? From Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Notice the phrasing there, “expected to express interest.”

Will they? He could have potential as a veteran reserve center who can pass, shoot from the midrange a little, and knows where to be defensively, plus he has championship experience.

However, last time he was in the NBA Bogut struggled to get on the court for the Lakers — last season, before the arrival of LeBron James. Bogut was the team’s backup center who played against traditional bigs from other teams, a small and shrinking role in today’s NBA. As recently as 2015 he was a starter for the champion Golden State Warriors (and his injury in the 2016 Finals is an under-discussed reason for the Warriors 3-1 lead collapse against the Cavaliers), but since then the game has evolved as Bogut’s skills have faded.

It’s not inconceivable a team might take a flier on adding Bogut before the postseason, but good teams like the Warriors, Sixers, and other contenders are going to wait, see what their needs are right before the postseason (something that could shift due to injuries), then decide if they need to add anyone. Maybe one of those teams will consider Bogut, but it’s going to be in very specific circumstances.

Watch Donovan Mitchell score 46, ouduel Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 43, lift Jazz to win

Associated PressMar 3, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell plays best when he feels free and just lets his instincts take over.

Down 17 in the 4th quarter to the NBA’s best team Saturday night, Mitchell turned to his Jazz teammates and said: “We’ve got nothing to lose now. Let’s go!”

Mitchell scored a career-high 46 points and led Utah back from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to a 115-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

“You take certain risks that maybe you don’t take when you are up 17. But we made the right plays and we got stops,” said Mitchell, who said it was probably his best regular-season game of his NBA career.

Mitchell scored 17 in the final 8:10, including a 28-foot jumper with 43.7 seconds left to put Utah up 111-105. Mitchell could have made the game a bit less suspenseful, but missed two free throws with a three-point lead with 12.7 seconds left. He came back and made two foul shots with 8.6 seconds remaining.

“My teammates were saying, `We need you for these two free throws. Forget about what happened,”‘ Mitchell said. “When you have your teammates backing you like that, you feel confident.”

But Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had been brilliant all night and had 43 points and 14 rebounds in 32 minutes, also missed three free throws in the final 10 seconds.

“Down the stretch they were making shots and we just couldn’t get a stop,” Antetokounmpo said. “That was playoff basketball.”

On a night during which Rudy Gobert was ineffective, Derrick Favors had 23 points and tied a career best with 18 rebounds.

“He was the real MVP of the game,” Mitchell said.

Joe Ingles had 14 points and eight assists for the Jazz, who won their fourth straight.

Khris Middleton scored 29 points and Brook Lopez had 16 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks for the Bucks, whose seven-game winning streak was snapped on the second night of a back-to-back.

In an incredible game of runs, the Jazz made the plays down the stretch to outlast the team with the best record in the league. Utah has won 17 consecutive games against the Bucks at home.

While Antetokounmpo sat in the fourth quarter, the Jazz went on 17-2 run on the strength of Mitchell’s drives to the basket. It was back and forth the rest of the way.

Antetokounmpo relished going against Gobert, the reigning defensive player of the year, in space but also often initiated the offense and played the ballhandler role on the pick-and-roll.

“He kicked my (butt),” Gobert said.

Antetokounmpo scored or assisted on the first 15 points of a 17-2 spurt as the Bucks extended a 73-71 lead to a 90-73 advantage.

Malcolm Brogdon was out with plantar fasciitis and Eric Bledsoe was a late scratch because of a bad back, so Antetokounmpo started at point guard even though he was originally being listed as questionable with right foot soreness.

Antetokounmpo powered a 23-4 run bridging the second and third quarters to put the Bucks back in front, 64-57. Time after time, the Greek big man bullied Utah’s vaunted front line as he drove the lane and finished at the rim.

Facing one of the tallest lineups in NBA history with the five Bucks averaging more than 6-foot-10, the Jazz fell behind 11-0 and didn’t score until Mitchell hit a pair of free throws with 8:41 left in the first quarter. Lopez had six blocked shots in the first six minutes of the contest as the Bucks led by as many as 14.

“They were attacking the rim really hard and we did a great job of protecting the paint,” Lopez said.

Utah led 53-46 lead at halftime.

Antetokounmpo played without restriction at Los Angeles on Friday after sitting out with right knee soreness on Monday at Chicago and being limited to 24 minutes on Wednesday at Sacramento.

 