Trae Young scores 49 but it’s not enough, Zach LaVine’s 47 lifts Bulls past Hawks in 4 OTs

Associated PressMar 2, 2019, 2:21 AM EST
ATLANTA (AP) — The Chicago Bulls are playing their best basketball of the season at a time many might have thought the focus would be shifting to the NBA draft lottery.

The wins are making Lauri Markkanen hungry for more.

Markkanen made three free throws to give Chicago the lead for good, Zach LaVine scored a career-high 47 points and the Bulls overcame Trae Young‘s career-high 49 points to beat the Atlanta Hawks 168-161 in four overtimes Friday night.

Each team set franchise records for points in a game.

Markkanen finished with 31 points and 17 rebounds. He snapped a 159-all tie by making the three free throws after he was fouled by Alex Len.

“It was great fun,” Markkanen said. “It should make us feel more hungry. We can do it.”

The Bulls (18-45) have won five of six but still rank only 13th of 15 Eastern Conference teams – one spot behind Atlanta (21-42).

LaVine said the game was exhausting.

“I’ve never been part of a game that long,” LaVine said. “… I airballed one because I was so damn tired.”

LaVine was impressed with Young, the rookie who had his third straight game of setting or matching his career scoring high after back-to-back games with 36 points.

“Trae Young is an incredible talent,” LaVine said. “You can already see. He has the `it’ factor.”

Young’s tiebreaking, step-back 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining in regulation forced the first overtime. The rookie’s last-second layup tied it at 140 to force the second overtime.

Young had 16 assists, eight rebounds and nine turnovers. Otherwise, his line was very similar to LaVine’s.

Young made 17 of 33 shots including six 3-points. LaVine made 17 of 35 shots with six 3s. Each played almost 56 minutes.

“That was a fun game to play, probably one of the most fun games I’ve played in my career,” Young said. ” … I’m proud of the way we fought. We came up short but I love the way we fought.”

Young and DeAndre Bembry had turnovers in the final 30 seconds of the third overtime, preventing the Hawks from an opportunity to snap a 155-all tie.

Ryan Arcidiacono‘s 3-pointer forced the third overtime.

Kawhi Leonard gets roll on game-winner to beat Portland

By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2019, 11:45 PM EST
Portland had their moments. C.J. McCollum had 35 points on 20 shots. Damian Lillard got the last of his 24 points on three free throws with :13 seconds left.

Then Kawhi Leonard did this:

This is why the Raptors got Leonard, 38 points and a game winner against a quality team. Once Portland let Leonard get up a head of steam and get to the baseline it was over.

The Raptors are counting on more of this come the playoffs.

 

Sixers owner on looming Butler, Harris free agency: “We’re going to try to keep them”

By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2019, 9:29 PM EST
If the playoffs started today, Philadelphia would host Boston in the first round. Which is great for viewers and terrible for those teams — one of them would go home in the first round. And considering the Celtics have had the Sixers’ number of late (Boston has won 9-of-11 meetings) that could be bad for Philly.

Sixers owner Josh Harris admitted to Jackie MacMullan of ESPN that would be very bad.

“It would be problematic… We’d be unhappy. I’d be unhappy. The city would be unhappy. We’re going to work hard to make sure that doesn’t happen. We have enough talent on our roster that if we play the way we’re capable of playing, we can beat any team in the East.”

Even if the Pacers slip down the standings and the East’s big four teams — Toronto, Milwaukee, Boston, and Philadelphia — make it out of the first round, two of those teams are going home in the second round and will still see that as an early exit. It could have a massive impact on this summer. Does Kyrie Irving re-sign in Boston if they don’t make it past the second round? What about Kawhi Leonard in Toronto?

In Philadelphia, GM Elton Brand doubled down this season trading for both Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris — the Sixers are all in now. But can they afford to bring both Butler and Harris back — both will be max players — along with Joel Embiid‘s new max deal and Ben Simmons‘ coming soon? Harris has said all along that’s the plan, and he reiterated it to ESPN.

“We gave up a lot to get Tobias and Jimmy on our team,” Harris told ESPN. “We think they’re exceptional talents. We’re going to try to keep them. We know we are going to have to pay these guys in an appropriate way.

“We get it. It’s expensive.”

The question is, will they want to stay?

What happens in April and May will go a long way toward deciding that. For now, Harris is just poised with the checkbook.

Adam Silver: “The All-Star Game didn’t work,” would prefer pre/mid-season tournament

By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2019, 8:19 PM EST
The NBA’s All-Star weekend is not about the game. Or the Dunk Contest. Or any of the rest of the activities on the court. It’s a showcase of stars, a chance for the marketing machines around the league to go into overdrive, and it’s a chance for the league to hype it’s biggest names. It’s just not about basketball.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gets that, and he’d like to change things. Silver mused about it at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference going on this weekend in Boston, but was quick to note this is not an easy fix.

“The All-Star Game didn’t work,” Silver said, via the Associated Press, calling it “an afterthought” and saying of the changes so players go on teams drafted by captains “I get it. We put an earring on a pig.”

Silver also talked about chopping off 15-20 percent of the NBA season, say scaling back to 70 games instead of 82. Of course, 70 games would mean six fewer home dates per team, a corresponding drop in revenue, and with that players and everyone involved with the league would have to take a 15-20 percent pay cut. Good luck with that.

Which is why Silver talked about possibly trying to replace that revenue with money from a preseason or midseason tournament, similar to what is seen in European soccer. There could be multiple smaller tournaments, Silver said. It would even be possible to have some of these tournaments overseas — Europe, Asia — where the NBA is working to grow its brand.

The forward-looking Sloan Conference is a safe place for Silver to think out loud about some of these far-reaching issues. He also was quick to admit that any changes to the length of the NBA season are not coming soon — changing all that tradition around an All-Star Game would be very difficult. Even if the game itself borders on unwatchable.

Eric Bledsoe reportedly reaches four-year, $70 million extension to stay with Bucks

By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2019, 7:16 PM EST
The Milwaukee Bucks have a $67 million question this summer about which free agents to bring back. They will need to max out Khris Middleton to keep him as Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s All-Star running mate (but if Middleton wants to leave he will have options). What about Brook Lopez? Nikola Mirotic?

The Bucks answered one question Friday afternoon, reaching an extension deal with point guard Eric Bledsoe. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story (it has since been confirmed by other sources).

Bledsoe has said in the past that he had found a comfort level in Milwaukee, he liked the team, and ideally wanted to stay. This contract is a good deal for both sides, keeping in Milwaukee the floor general and athletic defender at the point the Bucks have come to lean on.

Bledsoe is averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 assists a game. He is having a strong season in Mike Budenholzer’s system because the new coach got him playing to his strengths — this year 82 percent of his shots are either at the rim or a three, up from 70 percent a year ago (stats via Cleaning the Glass). The Bucks also got him to take better care of the ball (his turnover percentage dropped) and do a better job defensively using his strength and quickness to fight over screens. He’s taken a step forward from the guy who lost the PG battle with Boston’s Terry Rozier in the playoffs last year.

The Bucks still have some big questions coming this summer, and how they are answered will in part hinge on how the playoffs go. However, they have put in one big puzzle piece for next year, and it shows a commitment to keeping this roster together.