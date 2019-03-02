Anthony Davis: “I’ve got the power. I’m doing what I want to do”

Anthony Davis is playing out the end of an awkward season.

Through his agent (Rich Paul) he told the Pelicans he would not re-sign with them and asked for a trade, but the timing before the trade deadline and public campaign clearly were trying to push him to the Lakers. The Pelicans’ brass was not playing ball. Davis did not get traded, and now we have this awkward dance. The Pelicans want to sit him the rest of the way but can’t (league and union pressures), so this ridiculous compromise has been struck where he plays 20 minutes a night, not the fourth quarter, and the Pelicans grind out the rest of their season just trying to ignore it. It’s a PR mess.

Through it all, Davis has said little. That is, until he went on “The Shop,” LeBron James’ barbershop talk show on HBO. Davis was in the episode released Friday and he had plenty to say about him wanting to take control of his career.

“All the media coverage around me, and now I’m getting a chance to take over my career and say what I want to say and do what I want to do. So now you see everybody [saying], ‘All right, I see AD changing.’ Everybody’s telling me, ‘You’re growing up. It’s about time to take care of your business, take care of your career.’

“So now, as a player, as the CEO of my own business, I’ve got the power. I’m doing what I want to do and not what somebody tells me to do.”

LeBron’s Lakers want to trade for Davis, but the Boston Celtics and other teams are expected to get into the bidding this summer. Davis was honest in saying he does not know what’s going to happen.

“It is tough because you just don’t know. I don’t know. I have one year left on contract, so I’m not sure what they’re gonna do. Obviously, I stated my intentions. But I did that this year and they [essentially said], ‘No, we’re going to keep you here.’ So for me, it’s just not knowing what’s going to happen.”

It wasn’t so much “we’re going to keep you here” as “we feel bullied and are not just going to send you where you want to go.” Also, sources have told me all along the Pelicans believe they will get better offers than what the Lakers can put on the table.

Now Davis gets booed at home games in New Orleans, which shouldn’t be a surprise as the fans feel betrayed.

“When I walked into the arena and I heard [the boos], I was like, ‘Damn, seven years I’ve been here, all the stuff I did for you, all the community stuff.’ And so it bothered me. And then when we tipped it up, it was over. I was like, ‘I’m about to get 30.’ [Ed note: He had 32 in that first game back]…

“When I caught it, they booed. Then when we started losing, and I went on a run myself, they were like, ‘We want AD.’ And I was like, ‘You’ve got to make up your mind. You can’t boo me and cheer me.'”

Actually, they can and should boo and cheer him. Of course the New Orleans fans want him to stay, he’s one of the five best players in the world. The Pelicans are better with him and, from the fan’s perspective, he wants to leave them. That stings. So their emotions are all over the place with him. That’s to be expected.

Davis may not like how the narrative is spun about him now, but that’s part of the price of the game he chose to play — not basketball, but forcing his way out of New Orleans. He has the right to control his own destiny, to ultimately play where he wants to play, but he can’t expect the many fans around the league emotionally invested in what jersey he pulls on next year to see it that way (same with teams whose financial fortunes can change on his decision). Once Davis is traded there will be new sets of unhappy fan bases. Once you’re the CEO that’s just part of what comes with it.

Clippers solidify playoff chances with 116-109 win over Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landry Shamet scored eight of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, Lou Williams made two free throws with 7.9 seconds left and the Los Angeles Clippers held off the Sacramento Kings 116-109 on Friday night.

Danilo Gallinari had 19 points and nine rebounds, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 15 and Ivica Zubac added 10 points and 10 rebounds to help the Clippers complete a season sweep of the Kings in a game that was critical for both teams’ postseason hopes.

The Clippers end the night the seven seed in the West, three full games (two in the loss column) ahead of the 10-seed Kings (and four full games up on the Lakers who lost to the Bucks Friday). The Kings are 2.5 games behind the Spurs, who are the eight seed and the team holding the final playoff slot in the West.

Buddy Hield had 23 points for Sacramento. De'Aaron Fox added 12 points and 12 assists, and Willie Cauley-Stein had 16 points and 12 rebounds.

It wasn’t easy.

The Kings trimmed a 13-point deficit to 110-107 with 1:16 remaining following back-to-back dunks from Harrison Barnes and Cauley-Stein.

Williams made a short jumper then added two free throws after Fox scored on a layup. Montrezl Harrell added a pair of free throws with 1.5 seconds left.

The Clippers have won nine straight against the Kings.

Neither team gained much of an advantage during a back-and-forth first half. The Clippers led by 10 midway through the first quarter but Harry Giles made back-to-back shots and Hield added three free throws to put the Kings ahead 56-52 at halftime.

 

Trae Young scores 49 but it’s not enough, Zach LaVine’s 47 lifts Bulls past Hawks in 4 OTs

ATLANTA (AP) — The Chicago Bulls are playing their best basketball of the season at a time many might have thought the focus would be shifting to the NBA draft lottery.

The wins are making Lauri Markkanen hungry for more.

Markkanen made three free throws to give Chicago the lead for good, Zach LaVine scored a career-high 47 points and the Bulls overcame Trae Young‘s career-high 49 points to beat the Atlanta Hawks 168-161 in four overtimes Friday night.

Each team set franchise records for points in a game.

Markkanen finished with 31 points and 17 rebounds. He snapped a 159-all tie by making the three free throws after he was fouled by Alex Len.

“It was great fun,” Markkanen said. “It should make us feel more hungry. We can do it.”

The Bulls (18-45) have won five of six but still rank only 13th of 15 Eastern Conference teams – one spot behind Atlanta (21-42).

LaVine said the game was exhausting.

“I’ve never been part of a game that long,” LaVine said. “… I airballed one because I was so damn tired.”

LaVine was impressed with Young, the rookie who had his third straight game of setting or matching his career scoring high after back-to-back games with 36 points.

“Trae Young is an incredible talent,” LaVine said. “You can already see. He has the `it’ factor.”

Young’s tiebreaking, step-back 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining in regulation forced the first overtime. The rookie’s last-second layup tied it at 140 to force the second overtime.

Young had 16 assists, eight rebounds and nine turnovers. Otherwise, his line was very similar to LaVine’s.

Young made 17 of 33 shots including six 3-points. LaVine made 17 of 35 shots with six 3s. Each played almost 56 minutes.

“That was a fun game to play, probably one of the most fun games I’ve played in my career,” Young said. ” … I’m proud of the way we fought. We came up short but I love the way we fought.”

Young and DeAndre Bembry had turnovers in the final 30 seconds of the third overtime, preventing the Hawks from an opportunity to snap a 155-all tie.

Ryan Arcidiacono‘s 3-pointer forced the third overtime.

Kawhi Leonard gets roll on game-winner to beat Portland

Portland had their moments. C.J. McCollum had 35 points on 20 shots. Damian Lillard got the last of his 24 points on three free throws with :13 seconds left.

Then Kawhi Leonard did this:

This is why the Raptors got Leonard, 38 points and a game winner against a quality team. Once Portland let Leonard get up a head of steam and get to the baseline it was over.

The Raptors are counting on more of this come the playoffs.

 

Sixers owner on looming Butler, Harris free agency: “We’re going to try to keep them”

If the playoffs started today, Philadelphia would host Boston in the first round. Which is great for viewers and terrible for those teams — one of them would go home in the first round. And considering the Celtics have had the Sixers’ number of late (Boston has won 9-of-11 meetings) that could be bad for Philly.

Sixers owner Josh Harris admitted to Jackie MacMullan of ESPN that would be very bad.

“It would be problematic… We’d be unhappy. I’d be unhappy. The city would be unhappy. We’re going to work hard to make sure that doesn’t happen. We have enough talent on our roster that if we play the way we’re capable of playing, we can beat any team in the East.”

Even if the Pacers slip down the standings and the East’s big four teams — Toronto, Milwaukee, Boston, and Philadelphia — make it out of the first round, two of those teams are going home in the second round and will still see that as an early exit. It could have a massive impact on this summer. Does Kyrie Irving re-sign in Boston if they don’t make it past the second round? What about Kawhi Leonard in Toronto?

In Philadelphia, GM Elton Brand doubled down this season trading for both Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris — the Sixers are all in now. But can they afford to bring both Butler and Harris back — both will be max players — along with Joel Embiid‘s new max deal and Ben Simmons‘ coming soon? Harris has said all along that’s the plan, and he reiterated it to ESPN.

“We gave up a lot to get Tobias and Jimmy on our team,” Harris told ESPN. “We think they’re exceptional talents. We’re going to try to keep them. We know we are going to have to pay these guys in an appropriate way.

“We get it. It’s expensive.”

The question is, will they want to stay?

What happens in April and May will go a long way toward deciding that. For now, Harris is just poised with the checkbook.