Watch a Lakers fan win $100,000 on a halfcourt shot (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoMar 1, 2019, 12:00 AM EST
Many people dream of hitting a halfcourt shot during an NBA game to win a huge prize, be it cash, a car, or otherwise.

On Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers fan Dean Tran lived the dream of many that so few have completed.

Tran won $100,000 for hitting a halfcourt shot during halftime of a game between the Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans. Tran even did LeBron James’ popular celebration (taken from Nick Van Exel) after the bucket.

Via Twitter:

That’s great form. It feels like NBA game ops often grab people who have never touched a basketball in their life for these things, but Tran looked comfortable out there.

Tran said he wanted to buy a Ferrari with it, but for $100,000 he’s looking at used 360 or 430 money. It also seems like 355s are coming back in style, which is what I’d get for this kind of coin.

Enjoy the money, my dude. Getting a Ferrari seems way better than, like, paying off half your student loans or something. What a day.

Report: Coogi is suing Nets over Biggie Smalls-themed jerseys

Getty
By Dane DelgadoFeb 28, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
The Brooklyn Nets finally got some cool threads to put in their rotation, but it looks like their creation is coming under some heavy fire.

Brooklyn’s Biggie Smalls-themed jerseys harken back to the Coogi sweaters the deceased rapper used to wear. Called “Brooklyn Camo”, the alternates are black with multi-colored patterns around the edges.

But Coogi is still a brand that exists today, and now they’re going after the team, the NBA, and Nike.

Via New York Post:

“[The defendants] were well aware that Biggie neither wore nor rapped about anything called ‘Brooklyn Camo,” the lawsuit reads.

“But they created, marketed and sold and distributed ‘Brooklyn Camo’ products so as to confuse consumers about the connection between their goods… and Coogi.”

The companies also knowingly violated Coogi’s copyrights for their designs called “Pea Soup” and “Ricotta,” the label claims.

Coogi is suing for damages and for everyone involved to stop selling the gear.

It feels like the collective legal power of the NBA and Nike could come out on top, and perhaps was likely vetted for this scenario before the jerseys were put onto players in the first place.

We don’t know yet if the Nets plan to wear these jerseys in the meantime, but the suit will be something to keep an eye on.

Reports: Lonzo Ball won’t be re-evaluated until next week

Getty
By Dane DelgadoFeb 28, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
The Los Angeles Lakers need all the help they can get, and that includes injured point guard Lonzo Ball. The UCLA product has been out with a sprained ankle and has not played since a game against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 19.

Things are getting antsy in a City of Angels, and it’s not clear just how long LeBron James will put up with what’s happening with this Lakers roster. Ball significantly helps the LA defense, which is just one reason they’d like him back.

Lakers fans were hoping that Ball could return soon, but according to multiple reports the guard will not be evaluated until next week.

Via Twitter:

The Lakers look like long shots to make the Western Conference playoffs, even with Ball returning as soon as next week.

This season might already be over for Los Angeles, and if they fail to make postseason in LeBron’s first year, we should see some major shake-ups.

Kyrie Irving on confidence level with Celtics: ‘Next question’ (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoFeb 28, 2019, 9:18 PM EST
Kyrie Irving doesn’t seem very happy with the Boston Celtics. The team is a disappointment, and currently stands fifth in the Eastern Conference amid a four-game losing streak.

Irving has had several headline-grabbing quotes over the course of the season, the most recent coming in response to what Marcus Smart told reporters after a loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Boston lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, and Irving again showed how testy he can be with the media. A reporter asked Irving what his confidence level was with the team, and Irving responded by acting as though the question was unfair.

Via Twitter:

Reporter: “What’s your confidence level in the team going forward?”

Irving: “What do you mean? What kind of question is that?”

Reporter: “A legitimate one.”

Irving “Nah. Next question.”

This of course is a completely normal question. It holds no discernible difference from the other types of basic, open-ended, quote-producing questions reporters ask of Irving on any given night.

In fact, the majority of regular season post-game questions are perfunctory in any case — often met with similarly bland answers — where the resulting platitudes are only of interest based on how well-practiced the athlete is in reciting them.

Who knows how or why Irving interpreted this innocuous inquiry the way he did? It’s clear that Irving didn’t like this question. It could be contextual within his relationship with the reporter, it could be that he’s simply sick of losing, or it could be that the true answer isn’t something he wants to give. But the question, at its core, is perfectly fair (if not a little boring).

If you wanted to wade into the pool of conjecture, Irving could have potentially seen the question as an invitation to profess his confidence that the team would get back on track as a show of leadership. Perhaps it was his chance to finally take the reigns of this whole “I want my own team” thing? Players have done more with less.

I’m not going to go too far into this without a life jacket, but the idea that Irving is “weird” or “quirky” or “off-beat” is simply wearing thin. It feels as though Irving’s commentary, particularly since his Flat Earth remarks, are built on creating a media frenzy around him to raise his Q rating. If it’s a marketing strategy, it’s a transparent one and one that isn’t endearing, especially when the end result is a 103-minute Pepsi commercial.

Nobody can blame Irving for being bummed about what’s happening in Boston, but acting as though “What’s your confidence level?” is some unfair question is an opinion projected in such bad faith I can’t take it or Irving seriously.

Plus, we all know the answer: it’s low.

Kings sign veteran Corey Brewer for remainder of season

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 28, 2019, 7:45 PM EST
The Sacramento Kings are making a serious push for the playoffs. It’s been a dozen years since the Kings were in the postseason, the longest drought in the NBA and tied for the third-longest streak in NBA history. The Kings are two games back of the Clippers and Spurs for the final playoff slot in the West with 21 games remaining.

To help provide some depth and veteran leadership during that push, Sacramento has signed Corey Brewer for the rest of the season, the team has announced.

Brewer had played through two 10-day contracts with the team. He has played in just three games for the team but had 11 points in only 13 minutes against Golden State, and scored 12 points against the Timberwolves.

Brewer is splitting backup time on the wing with Alec Burks and Bogdan Bogdanovic. While Brewer will not see a lot of minutes, he is a guy coach Dave Joerger can lean on to give the team quality minutes down the stretch.