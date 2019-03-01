Associated Press

Three Things to Know: Harden drops 58 in comeback win and it seems almost routine

By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2019, 7:55 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) James Harden drops 58 in comeback win and it seems almost routine. Much like his historic scoring streak — 32 games of 30+ points a night, a streak that just ended in the past week — James Harden had to do it. The Rockets were a below .500 team sitting at 13th in the West when he started the scoring streak, and when it was done the Rockets were a solid playoff team. He carried them to that level.

Thursday night the Rockets were down 21 points in the third quarter to the Miami Heat, and Houston was without key players — Eric Gordon, Kenneth Faried, and Iman Shumpert (plus P.J. Tucker got ejected in the third quarter) — so Harden had to do it. He took over. From the moment the Rockets trailed by 21 Harden scored 29 of his eventual 58 points, and dished out 5 of his 11 assists, to spark the Rockets comeback win, 121-118.

He’s done it so much we’ve become almost numb to nights like this from Harden. That was Harden’s sixth 50+ point game this season (no other player even has two). It feels like video game numbers that we don’t even take seriously. We should. He’s that good.

The other good news for the Rockets in this — they defended pretty well once way down. The Heat shot 57.7 percent overall and hit 11-of-16 threes to get to that 21 point lead, but 41.4 percent the rest of the way, and going 4-of-12 from three. If the Rockets are going to be a threat in the playoffs they to defend like that for 48 minutes.

2) Tobias Harris takes charge, leads 76ers to win — that they need because the Pacers keep winning. On a team that had issues getting its stars to fit in — Joel Embiid wanted to be around the basket more, Jimmy Butler wanted more pick-and-roll — Tobias Harris has been a refreshing change. He went from being the first option with the Clippers to being the third or fourth option with the Sixers without a complaint. Until this week, he hadn’t taken more than 15 shots in a game with Philadelphia. He got his touches in the offense and did what he could to get wins. He played very well but didn’t challenge the system.

Thursday night, Harris scored 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting overall and 5-of-7 from three to get Philadelphia its first win against Oklahoma City since 2008 (a 19-game losing streak, the last time the Sixers beat the Thunder now 76er GM Elton Brand was the starting center).

Butler had 20 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, and seems to be settling into a role initiating the offense.

Russell Westbrook had a triple-double for the Thunder with 24 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists. but he needed 24 shots to get there and was 1-of-9 from three, continuing his outside shooting woes this season. At points in this game Ben Simmons gave Westbrook the full playoff Rondo treatment, sagging 12 feet off of him and daring Westbrook to shoot a jumper (it’s a defensive strategy Simmons is very familiar with). Without MVP candidate Paul George (shoulder issues), Westbrook was dominating the offense like his 2017 MVP season, but he couldn’t do it alone against Philly.

The Sixers needed that win to keep up with the Pacers, who are the three seed in the East and are not fading away with Victor Oladipo out. Bojan Bogdanovic had 37 points, seven rebounds, and four assists to lead Indiana past Minnesota, keeping the Pacers half a game ahead of the Sixers for that three seed. Slumping Boston is the five seed, both the Pacers and Sixers would like to avoid the Celtics in the first round.

3) Jazz put it all together for a night, Donovan Mitchell takes over in win against Nuggets. This season the Jazz defense has looked dominant for stretches — especially with Rudy Gobert on the floor — but when it did the offense sputtered. When the offense has clicked, the defense has looked pedestrian. The Jazz have had precious few complete games and they need to find more of them entering the playoffs.

Ones like the 111-104 win against Denver Thursday. Utah defended well, Joe Ingles stepped up as a playmaker (if you can name the Jazz point guard, they were out injured), and when it mattered Donovan Mitchell just took over.

Gobert did his thing — the dangerous Nuggets offense was slowed in large part because they shot just 46.4 percent within eight feet of the basket thanks to Gobert’s presence. Derrick Favors was on Nikola Jokic for long stretches and defended him well. Joe Ingles was a pick-and-roll wizard.

That’s the kind of Jazz performance that should worry any team that plays them in the postseason. After the Bucks come to Salt Lake City Saturday the schedule gets soft for the Jazz. If they can get on a roll heading into the playoffs, well, we saw last year how dangerous they can be.

Watch James Harden score 58 points, rally Rockets past Heat 121-118

Associated PressMar 1, 2019, 1:56 AM EST
HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden had 58 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds and the Houston Rockets overcame a 21-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Miami Heat 121-118 on Thursday night.

Harden made 8 of 18 3-pointers and was 16 of 32 overall from the field and 18 of 18 on free throws. He fell three points short of his career high set at New York on Jan. 23, and had the most point ever against the Heat – breaking Willie Burton’s mark of 53 for Philadelphia on Dec. 13, 1994.

Austin Rivers scored 17 points, and Chris Paul and Gary Clark each had 14 to help Houston win its fourth straight game. The Rockets shot 49 percent, including 19 of 46 on 3-pointers.

Kelly Olynyk and Goran Dragic each had 21 points for Miami, Justise Winslow added 19 points and eight assists, and Josh Richardson had 18 points. The Heat shot 52 percent, making 15 of 28 3-pointers.

Miami was coming off a home victory over Golden State on Wednesday night on Dwyane Wade‘s banked 3-pointer at the buzzer. Houston played at Charlotte on Wednesday night.

With Houston down 113-103 after Dragic’s 3-pointer with 6:18 remaining, Harden scored 10 points on a 14-0 run that made it 117-113.

Miami had a chance to regain the lead after Paul missed a 3-pointer, but Wade missed a jumper, and Richardson missed a 3-pointer. Paul hit a jumper with 46 seconds left to give finish the scoring.

 

Watch a Lakers fan win $100,000 on a halfcourt shot (VIDEO)

Twitter
By Dane DelgadoMar 1, 2019, 12:00 AM EST
Many people dream of hitting a halfcourt shot during an NBA game to win a huge prize, be it cash, a car, or otherwise.

On Wednesday night, Los Angeles Lakers fan Dean Tran lived the dream of many that so few have completed.

Tran won $100,000 for hitting a halfcourt shot during halftime of a game between the Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans. Tran even did LeBron James’ popular celebration (taken from Nick Van Exel) after the bucket.

Via Twitter:

That’s great form. It feels like NBA game ops often grab people who have never touched a basketball in their life for these things, but Tran looked comfortable out there.

Tran said he wanted to buy a Ferrari with it, but for $100,000 he’s looking at used 360 or 430 money. It also seems like 355s are coming back in style, which is what I’d get for this kind of coin.

Enjoy the money, my dude. Getting a Ferrari seems way better than, like, paying off half your student loans or something. What a day.

Report: Coogi is suing Nets over Biggie Smalls-themed jerseys

Getty
By Dane DelgadoFeb 28, 2019, 11:00 PM EST
The Brooklyn Nets finally got some cool threads to put in their rotation, but it looks like their creation is coming under some heavy fire.

Brooklyn’s Biggie Smalls-themed jerseys harken back to the Coogi sweaters the deceased rapper used to wear. Called “Brooklyn Camo”, the alternates are black with multi-colored patterns around the edges.

But Coogi is still a brand that exists today, and now they’re going after the team, the NBA, and Nike.

Via New York Post:

“[The defendants] were well aware that Biggie neither wore nor rapped about anything called ‘Brooklyn Camo,” the lawsuit reads.

“But they created, marketed and sold and distributed ‘Brooklyn Camo’ products so as to confuse consumers about the connection between their goods… and Coogi.”

The companies also knowingly violated Coogi’s copyrights for their designs called “Pea Soup” and “Ricotta,” the label claims.

Coogi is suing for damages and for everyone involved to stop selling the gear.

It feels like the collective legal power of the NBA and Nike could come out on top, and perhaps was likely vetted for this scenario before the jerseys were put onto players in the first place.

We don’t know yet if the Nets plan to wear these jerseys in the meantime, but the suit will be something to keep an eye on.

Reports: Lonzo Ball won’t be re-evaluated until next week

Getty
By Dane DelgadoFeb 28, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
The Los Angeles Lakers need all the help they can get, and that includes injured point guard Lonzo Ball. The UCLA product has been out with a sprained ankle and has not played since a game against the Houston Rockets on Jan. 19.

Things are getting antsy in a City of Angels, and it’s not clear just how long LeBron James will put up with what’s happening with this Lakers roster. Ball significantly helps the LA defense, which is just one reason they’d like him back.

Lakers fans were hoping that Ball could return soon, but according to multiple reports the guard will not be evaluated until next week.

Via Twitter:

The Lakers look like long shots to make the Western Conference playoffs, even with Ball returning as soon as next week.

This season might already be over for Los Angeles, and if they fail to make postseason in LeBron’s first year, we should see some major shake-ups.