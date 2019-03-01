Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Robin Lopez sounds like he and Bulls won’t reach buyout

By Dan FeldmanMar 1, 2019, 2:44 PM EST
1 Comment

Even weeks before the trade deadline, Bulls center Robin Lopez was openly angling for a buyout, probably to join the Warriors.

Today is the final day players currently under contract can be waived and still eligible for the playoffs with another team. But it sure doesn’t sound as if Lopez – who’s due $3,325,806 the rest of the season – will hit free agency.

Lopez, via K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:

“It’s been so much fun playing with these guys,” Lopez said. “It’s something I want to be a part of the rest of the season.”

“There’s something to be said for doing things a certain way,” he said. “It’s really cool what we’re trying to build here right now. I think we have some great pieces on all levels — coaching level, player level. We’re coming together to do something really special.”

Teams often insist they won’t buy out a player… until they buy him out. It’s part of the standard negotiation.

But if a player thinks a buyout is actually in play, he usually won’t talk like this.

I’m unconvinced Lopez is totally content remaining in Chicago. But I believe he now knows that’s where he’ll spend the rest of the season and is trying to make the best of it.

He’s had his frustrations with the Bulls, who fall among the NBA’s worst teams. The 30-year-old Lopez would probably rather play for a winner at this stage of his career.

But he likely won’t join a better team until his contract expires this summer.

Channing Frye indicates he’ll retire after season

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 1, 2019, 3:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

Channing Frye missed the entire 2012-13 season due to an enlarged heart. It seemed his career could be finished at age 29.

Instead, he returned and has played six more seasons. This one might be his last.

After the Cavaliers beat the Knicks last night, Frye – who was drafted No. 8 overall by New York in 2005 – posted to Instagram:

That sure sounds like someone who’ll retire after the season.

Frye was up-and-down with the Knicks and Trail Blazers then found his groove as a stretch big with the Suns before every team had a stretch big. He was quietly solid with the Magic then got traded to the Cavaliers in 2016.

In Cleveland, Frye joined a star-studded team – featuring LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love – but a team with chemistry issues. Frye’s open communication and friendliness helped the Cavs connect, and they won the title that year. Frye deserves plenty of credit for his contributions.

The 35-year-old Frye is back with the Cavaliers and playing a limited role. At this stage, he’s too much of a defensive liability to do more on a winning team. This is probably it for him, as he’s clearly acknowledging.

After he retires, Frye could have a bright future in media, much like his recently retired podcast co-host, Richard Jefferson.

Suns fine Josh Jackson after he misses autograph session, buy slighted fans beer

Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 1, 2019, 1:44 PM EST
1 Comment

The Suns are an NBA-worst 12-50 and facing major organizational issues. Josh Jackson, the No. 4 pick in the 2017 draft, continues to bring uneven play – at best.

But when the Suns announced he’d appear at a meet-and-greet at a Phoenix grocery store, fans showed up.

Unfortunately, Jackson didn’t.

Instead, Suns general manager James Jones appeared, and fans apparently got free beer.

Reddit user Rangers_and_Coyotes:

Not a basketball fan but WTF just happened. I got to Fry’s and there is a line outside the store and not a single parking spot. There was some debacle I guess they were late and so the Suns?? Paid for free beer for everybody… everyone is grabbing 12 packs and going to the register for “beer only”. Yea free Heineken and Dos Eqis. I only got a snippet of info while I was checking out, so I went back in and went to get my free beer and I was told they closed the tab already. The place looked like a house party with everyone varying around their case of beer. What a cluster

 

Jackson was apparently at a friend’s birthday meal around the same time. Via Jackson’s Instagram:

1989039357490692000_304641335

Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic:

Jackson told The Republic he had some “family issues” to address at the time of the event.

“I apologize for the inconvenience,” Jackson said. “I wish I really could’ve been there for the fans.”

The Suns later announced Jackson had been fined for a “violation of team rules.”

If Jackson was encumbered by “family issues” as serious as that phrase suggests, the Suns shouldn’t have fined him.

If he wasn’t, he shouldn’t have used language that inspires sympathy and concern for him and his family.

Optimism with the Wizards? Thomas Bryant supplies it

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMar 1, 2019, 12:19 PM EST
3 Comments

DETROIT – Thomas Bryant is usually cheery.

“I don’t like being upset, sad, mad about anything,” Bryant said. “I always want to be happy. I always want people around me to be happy.”

So much so, it could seem the attitude comes naturally to him.

“Hell no,” Bryant said. “It ain’t easy at all.”

It didn’t come easy when Bryant slipped to the second round of the NBA draft in 2017, a year after he returned to Indiana for his sophomore season despite looking like a probable 2016 first-round pick. He went No. 42 to the Lakers.

It didn’t come easy when the Lakers assigned him to their minor-league affiliate much of his rookie season. “You start getting overseas people following you on Instagram and DMing you,” Bryant said. “Like, ‘Hell nah.'”

It didn’t come easy when he barely played while with the Lakers. When got on the court, he usually struggled.

And it especially didn’t come easy when the Lakers waived him last summer.

“That one really got to me,” Bryant said. “I felt like I did everything right. I felt like I gave it my all, and then I went down like that.”

Bryant didn’t know what it meant for his future. He spoke to his agent, trying to get answers. But in those trying moments, he really likes to get away from basketball and watch cartoons like “Family Guy,” “Rick and Morty,” and “Tom and Jerry.”

He also gave himself a pep talk.

“C’mon, you gotta keep swinging, man,” Bryant said he told himself. “There’s a lot more left in the tank for you. You’re young. So, you’ve got to keep trying to get through it.”

The Wizards claimed Bryant off waivers, and he has brought his positivity – and far more production than expected – to Washington. Bryant has been one of the biggest bright spots in the Wizards’ dismal season.

Washington entered the year shooting for 50 wins and the conference finals. Instead, the Wizards (25-36) are barely hanging in the sad Eastern Conference playoff race.

Among the many reasons Washington has disappointed: Starting center Dwight Howard has missed nearly the entire season due to injury. But that opened the door for Bryant.

Bryant has been a revelation. He’s an aggressive rim-runner who converts the numerous close opportunities he creates. His 81% shooting at the rim leads the NBA (minimum: 100 attempts). He has also shown range, making 21-of-55 3-pointers (38%).

In 43 starts, Bryant was averaging 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds in 21.0 minutes per game. He recently got pulled from the starting lineup because, as Wizards coach Scott Brooks said, “We have to see what we have” in Bobby Portis, who was acquired for Otto Porter shortly before the trade deadline. But in the two games since, Bryant’s minutes (25.3), points (20.5) and rebounds (8.5) per game are up. This doesn’t seem like a big demotion.

Which should keep Bryant in strong consideration for Most Improved Player ballots.

In arguing De'Aaron Fox should be running away with the award, I cited his increase in box plus-minus from -4.4 to +0.8 – a jump of 5.2. Bryant’s box-plus minus increase has been even larger – from -4.2 to +1.8, a jump of 6.0.

But Bryant played just 72 NBA minutes last season. That’s not a reliable sample. Fox fully demonstrated how bad he was last year.

Still, limited playing time usually indicates inadequacy. Bryant seizing a larger role shows just how much he has improved.

Bryant’s increase in win shares of 3.8 (0.1 to 3.9) is the fourth largest in the NBA this season, behind only Monte Morris (another Most Improved Player-ballot candidate), Fox and Malik Beasley.

Here are the biggest increases in win shares (middle) from a prior career high (left) to the current season (right):

image

Bryant’s contributions are especially surprising, because the Wizards might have had an ulterior motive to claim him off waivers. Sure, the 21-year-old Bryant had basketball potential. But because he signed his current contract as a draft pick, he also counts less toward the luxury tax than a minimum-salary free agent would have. Washington has shown its tax leeriness by keeping roster spots vacant throughout the season then making trades to dodge the tax entirely.

Bryant will become a restricted free agent this summer. Though he has shown great progress, there are still major questions about him long-term – particularly defensively.

The Wizards are one of the NBA’s worst rebounding teams. It’s a whole-roster problem, but they aren’t much better with Bryant on the court. A solid individual rebounder, he isn’t diligent about boxing out.

With Bryant on the floor, Washington allows opponents to get 38% of their shots at the rim and shoot 67% on them. Essentially, Wizards’ opponents turn into the Bucks, the league’s best team near the basket. It’s hard to build a sound defense when the center provides such little rim protection.

Still, Bryant’s flaws rarely stem from laziness. He’s kinetic on defense, just often flying to the wrong spot.

Bryant is nothing if not energetic.

In describing why it’s important for him to set a tone for his team, Bryant winds up going through the entire roster. He wants to lift the veterans because they can get fatigued by a long season. He wants to lift the benchwarmers because he has been there before. Most of all, he wants to lift Bradley Beal because the star has carried the largest load.

“It’s great,” Beal said. “I tell him every game I need it.”

Beal especially appreciates Bryant’s pre-game routine in the locker room.

“He has his headphones on, and he’s jumping up around, dancing back and forth through the locker room,” Beal said. “So, imagine a 6-10 dude doing all the latest dances. So, it’s pretty fun and funny to watch, but it gets everybody going.”

Bryant knows he’s making his mark.

“They start dancing sometimes, too, and smiling,” Bryant said. “So, it’s all positive.”

P.J. Tucker goes from foul to ejection in 12 seconds flat (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 1, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
2 Comments

Maybe P.J. Tucker deserved two technical fouls and the accompanying ejection. I don’t know what he said.

But that was fast.

At least the Rockets came back to beat the Heat.