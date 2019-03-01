Getty Images

Spurs to waive veteran Pau Gasol, who will sign with Bucks for playoffs

By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2019
The Milwaukee Bucks are thinking NBA Finals — as they should, they have been the best team in the East all season — but for a team that hasn’t done it before, it never hurts to add a guy with a couple of rings to the locker room.

Enter Pau Gasol.

He had fallen out of favor in San Antonio, so the Spurs agreed to waive him just in time for the March 1 deadline (allowing he to sign with another team for the playoffs), and the Bucks lept at the chance. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story.

The San Antonio Spurs and center Pau Gasol have agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for the six-time All-Star to join the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told ESPN…

Gasol, 38, has seen his role diminished with the Spurs this season, partly due to him missing 26 games with a stress fracture in his foot. Gasol was guaranteed $6.7 million of his $16 million salary in 2019-20. He is earning $16 million this season.

Gasol himself has confirmed it.

What the Spurs do is save some money, and they open a roster spot to add someone who likely would play more for them than Gasol.

With the Bucks, Gasol will not see the court that much. Brook Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova split the minutes at the five, while the four spot is Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Mirotic. Gasol can get some scattered minutes behind them, but he’s not going to be a significant contributor on the court because that’s not who he is anymore. Gasol is smart and can still be efficient, but father time is winning the race with the 38-year-old. He gets 45 percent of his shots around the rim, but is hitting just 53 percent of them, according to Cleaning The Glass.

What he brings to an inexperienced team is a guy who has titles and the Kobe Bryant stamp of approval. While the Bucks are loaded with talent and there are veterans on the roster, nobody has a ring. Nobody has been on a team that has faced the kind of pressure Gasol has in his career. That’s the kind of voice teams want for the playoffs.

We’ll see if this pays off for the Bucks.

Kevin Durant: ‘I don’t need anything in this basketball world to fulfill anything in me’

By Dan FeldmanMar 1, 2019
Kevin Durant said winning his first championship didn’t fill the void he thought it would.

A common theory: It was because he joined the Warriors, who were already the favorite without him. Even though he seized the leading role on Golden State’s 2017 title team, he took a shortcut to a ring. That might not have been his primary reason for signing with the Warriors, but they undoubtedly made it easier for him to win. It just wasn’t the same as Durant leading the Thunder to a title would have been.

That theory has fueled Durant-to-New York rumors. If he signs with the Knicks then eventually leads them to a championship, nobody will ever doubt his importance to the title.

But does that type of thinking actually fuel Durant?

Durant, in a Q&A with Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area:

I’m going to ask you this question, and I know people will interpret it as a free agent question, but with your skills and what you’ve accomplished, do you feel the need to “build something” somewhere else? Do you need that for yourself?

I don’t need anything in this basketball world to fulfill anything in me. The NBA is never going to fulfill me. It’s going to make me feel good about all of the work that I’ve put in, but I think those days of me wanting to prove something to anybody or walk around with a huge chip on my shoulder is not my thing.

It wasn’t before, and I felt like I had to program myself to play with a chip on my shoulder, but I’m never good in that situation. I’m more relaxed and letting these days flow. I’m the best version of me.

I don’t feel like I need anything like that to prove who I am. I’ve been in it for too long.

I like that you said, ‘The NBA will never fulfill me.’ That’s really powerful. What are the things that fulfill you?

Being around family. Being around friends. The people who actually love you deep down to your core, who won’t judge you, who will let you grow mentally, physically, you know? Just let you be who you are. I like those environments.

I love to continue to push the limits on who I am as a person. Just the flow of life and the type of people I want to be around, the environment I want to live in.

All that stuff will fulfill me more so than anything … just building toward something that’s sustained when I’m not even here on this earth. My family could be straight when I die. That’s the type of stuff I tend to think about.

I recommend reading the full Q&A. It contains a lot of insight.

I’m particularly intrigued by this line: “My family could be straight when I die. That’s the type of stuff I tend to think about.”

Durant has made known his interest in business. His company is moving to a new office in New York. He’ll make a ton of money wherever he plays, but he maximizes his potential income with the Knicks. Market size matters less than before. It still matters. New York offers a giant platform, one that could help Durant generate wealth to last generations.

To be fair, so could the Bay Area. I wouldn’t be surprised if Durant re-signs with Golden State.

But we’re at least learning more about him and what he prioritizes.

Channing Frye indicates he’ll retire after season

By Dan FeldmanMar 1, 2019
Channing Frye missed the entire 2012-13 season due to an enlarged heart. It seemed his career could be finished at age 29.

Instead, he returned and has played six more seasons. This one might be his last.

After the Cavaliers beat the Knicks last night, Frye – who was drafted No. 8 overall by New York in 2005 – posted to Instagram:

That sure sounds like someone who’ll retire after the season.

Frye was up-and-down with the Knicks and Trail Blazers then found his groove as a stretch big with the Suns before every team had a stretch big. He was quietly solid with the Magic then got traded to the Cavaliers in 2016.

In Cleveland, Frye joined a star-studded team – featuring LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love – but a team with chemistry issues. Frye’s open communication and friendliness helped the Cavs connect, and they won the title that year. Frye deserves plenty of credit for his contributions.

The 35-year-old Frye is back with the Cavaliers and playing a limited role. At this stage, he’s too much of a defensive liability to do more on a winning team. This is probably it for him, as he’s clearly acknowledging.

After he retires, Frye could have a bright future in media, much like his recently retired podcast co-host, Richard Jefferson.

Robin Lopez sounds like he and Bulls won’t reach buyout

By Dan FeldmanMar 1, 2019
Even weeks before the trade deadline, Bulls center Robin Lopez was openly angling for a buyout, probably to join the Warriors.

Today is the final day players currently under contract can be waived and still eligible for the playoffs with another team. But it sure doesn’t sound as if Lopez – who’s due $3,325,806 the rest of the season – will hit free agency.

Lopez, via K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune:

“It’s been so much fun playing with these guys,” Lopez said. “It’s something I want to be a part of the rest of the season.”

“There’s something to be said for doing things a certain way,” he said. “It’s really cool what we’re trying to build here right now. I think we have some great pieces on all levels — coaching level, player level. We’re coming together to do something really special.”

Teams often insist they won’t buy out a player… until they buy him out. It’s part of the standard negotiation.

But if a player thinks a buyout is actually in play, he usually won’t talk like this.

I’m unconvinced Lopez is totally content remaining in Chicago. But I believe he now knows that’s where he’ll spend the rest of the season and is trying to make the best of it.

He’s had his frustrations with the Bulls, who fall among the NBA’s worst teams. The 30-year-old Lopez would probably rather play for a winner at this stage of his career.

But he likely won’t join a better team until his contract expires this summer.

Suns fine Josh Jackson after he misses autograph session, buy slighted fans beer

By Dan FeldmanMar 1, 2019
The Suns are an NBA-worst 12-50 and facing major organizational issues. Josh Jackson, the No. 4 pick in the 2017 draft, continues to bring uneven play – at best.

But when the Suns announced he’d appear at a meet-and-greet at a Phoenix grocery store, fans showed up.

Unfortunately, Jackson didn’t.

Instead, Suns general manager James Jones appeared, and fans apparently got free beer.

Reddit user Rangers_and_Coyotes:

Not a basketball fan but WTF just happened. I got to Fry’s and there is a line outside the store and not a single parking spot. There was some debacle I guess they were late and so the Suns?? Paid for free beer for everybody… everyone is grabbing 12 packs and going to the register for “beer only”. Yea free Heineken and Dos Eqis. I only got a snippet of info while I was checking out, so I went back in and went to get my free beer and I was told they closed the tab already. The place looked like a house party with everyone varying around their case of beer. What a cluster

 

Jackson was apparently at a friend’s birthday meal around the same time. Via Jackson’s Instagram:

Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic:

Jackson told The Republic he had some “family issues” to address at the time of the event.

“I apologize for the inconvenience,” Jackson said. “I wish I really could’ve been there for the fans.”

The Suns later announced Jackson had been fined for a “violation of team rules.”

If Jackson was encumbered by “family issues” as serious as that phrase suggests, the Suns shouldn’t have fined him.

If he wasn’t, he shouldn’t have used language that inspires sympathy and concern for him and his family.