Kawhi Leonard gets roll on game-winner to beat Portland

If the playoffs started today, Philadelphia would host Boston in the first round. Which is great for viewers and terrible for those teams — one of them would go home in the first round. And considering the Celtics have had the Sixers’ number of late (Boston has won 9-of-11 meetings) that could be bad for Philly.
“It would be problematic… We’d be unhappy. I’d be unhappy. The city would be unhappy. We’re going to work hard to make sure that doesn’t happen. We have enough talent on our roster that if we play the way we’re capable of playing, we can beat any team in the East.”
Even if the Pacers slip down the standings and the East’s big four teams — Toronto, Milwaukee, Boston, and Philadelphia — make it out of the first round, two of those teams are going home in the second round and will still see that as an early exit. It could have a massive impact on this summer. Does Kyrie Irving re-sign in Boston if they don’t make it past the second round? What about Kawhi Leonard in Toronto?
In Philadelphia, GM Elton Brand doubled down this season trading for both Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris — the Sixers are all in now. But can they afford to bring both Butler and Harris back — both will be max players — along with Joel Embiid‘s new max deal and Ben Simmons‘ coming soon? Harris has said all along that’s the plan, and he reiterated it to ESPN.
“We gave up a lot to get Tobias and Jimmy on our team,” Harris told ESPN. “We think they’re exceptional talents. We’re going to try to keep them. We know we are going to have to pay these guys in an appropriate way.
“We get it. It’s expensive.”
The question is, will they want to stay?
What happens in April and May will go a long way toward deciding that. For now, Harris is just poised with the checkbook.
Adam Silver: “The All-Star Game didn’t work,” would prefer pre/mid-season tournament
The NBA’s All-Star weekend is not about the game. Or the Dunk Contest. Or any of the rest of the activities on the court. It’s a showcase of stars, a chance for the marketing machines around the league to go into overdrive, and it’s a chance for the league to hype it’s biggest names. It’s just not about basketball.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gets that, and he’d like to change things. Silver mused about it at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference going on this weekend in Boston, but was quick to note this is not an easy fix.
“The All-Star Game didn’t work,” Silver said, via the Associated Press, calling it “an afterthought” and saying of the changes so players go on teams drafted by captains “I get it. We put an earring on a pig.”
Silver also talked about chopping off 15-20 percent of the NBA season, say scaling back to 70 games instead of 82. Of course, 70 games would mean six fewer home dates per team, a corresponding drop in revenue, and with that players and everyone involved with the league would have to take a 15-20 percent pay cut. Good luck with that.
Which is why Silver talked about possibly trying to replace that revenue with money from a preseason or midseason tournament, similar to what is seen in European soccer. There could be multiple smaller tournaments, Silver said. It would even be possible to have some of these tournaments overseas — Europe, Asia — where the NBA is working to grow its brand.
The forward-looking Sloan Conference is a safe place for Silver to think out loud about some of these far-reaching issues. He also was quick to admit that any changes to the length of the NBA season are not coming soon — changing all that tradition around an All-Star Game would be very difficult. Even if the game itself borders on unwatchable.
Eric Bledsoe reportedly reaches four-year, $70 million extension to stay with Bucks
Bledsoe has said in the past that he had found a comfort level in Milwaukee, he liked the team, and ideally wanted to stay. This contract is a good deal for both sides, keeping in Milwaukee the floor general and athletic defender at the point the Bucks have come to lean on.
Bledsoe is averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 assists a game. He is having a strong season in Mike Budenholzer’s system because the new coach got him playing to his strengths — this year 82 percent of his shots are either at the rim or a three, up from 70 percent a year ago (stats via Cleaning the Glass). The Bucks also got him to take better care of the ball (his turnover percentage dropped) and do a better job defensively using his strength and quickness to fight over screens. He’s taken a step forward from the guy who lost the PG battle with Boston’s Terry Rozier in the playoffs last year.
The Bucks still have some big questions coming this summer, and how they are answered will in part hinge on how the playoffs go. However, they have put in one big puzzle piece for next year, and it shows a commitment to keeping this roster together.
Spurs to waive veteran Pau Gasol, who will sign with Bucks for playoffs
The Milwaukee Bucks are thinking NBA Finals — as they should, they have been the best team in the East all season — but for a team that hasn’t done it before, it never hurts to add a guy with a couple of rings to the locker room.
He had fallen out of favor in San Antonio, so the Spurs agreed to waive him just in time for the March 1 deadline (allowing he to sign with another team for the playoffs), and the Bucks lept at the chance. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story.
The San Antonio Spurs and center Pau Gasol have agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for the six-time All-Star to join the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told ESPN…
Gasol, 38, has seen his role diminished with the Spurs this season, partly due to him missing 26 games with a stress fracture in his foot. Gasol was guaranteed $6.7 million of his $16 million salary in 2019-20. He is earning $16 million this season.
Gasol himself has confirmed it.
Today, I bid farewell to @spurs. It’s been a dream to play for 1 of most storied franchises in @NBA history, an honor to be part of Spurs family. To all the staff, my teammates, the coaches, RC, Pop and, above all, the fans, thank you for making this place so special. #GoSpursGo! pic.twitter.com/PCw7Ez9PpP
What the Spurs do is save some money, and they open a roster spot to add someone who likely would play more for them than Gasol.
Pau Gasol had roughly $10.3M remaining on his contract with San Antonio; $3.6M for the remainder of this season and $6.7M guaranteed in 2019-20. The Spurs will still incur a cap hit for next season but at a reduced amount.
With the Bucks, Gasol will not see the court that much. Brook Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova split the minutes at the five, while the four spot is Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Mirotic. Gasol can get some scattered minutes behind them, but he’s not going to be a significant contributor on the court because that’s not who he is anymore. Gasol is smart and can still be efficient, but father time is winning the race with the 38-year-old. He gets 45 percent of his shots around the rim, but is hitting just 53 percent of them, according to Cleaning The Glass.
What he brings to an inexperienced team is a guy who has titles and the Kobe Bryant stamp of approval. While the Bucks are loaded with talent and there are veterans on the roster, nobody has a ring. Nobody has been on a team that has faced the kind of pressure Gasol has in his career. That’s the kind of voice teams want for the playoffs.