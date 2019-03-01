Getty Images

Eric Bledsoe reportedly reaches four-year, $70 million extension to stay with Bucks

By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2019, 7:16 PM EST
The Milwaukee Bucks have a $67 million question this summer about which free agents to bring back. They will need to max out Khris Middleton to keep him as Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s All-Star running mate (but if Middleton wants to leave he will have options). What about Brook Lopez? Nikola Mirotic?

The Bucks answered one question Friday afternoon, reaching an extension deal with point guard Eric Bledsoe. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story (it has since been confirmed by other sources).

Bledsoe has said in the past that he had found a comfort level in Milwaukee, he liked the team, and ideally wanted to stay. This contract is a good deal for both sides, keeping in Milwaukee the floor general and athletic defender at the point the Bucks have come to lean on.

Bledsoe is averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 assists a game. He is having a strong season in Mike Budenholzer’s system because the new coach got him playing to his strengths — this year 82 percent of his shots are either at the rim or a three, up from 70 percent a year ago (stats via Cleaning the Glass). The Bucks also got him to take better care of the ball (his turnover percentage dropped) and do a better job defensively using his strength and quickness to fight over screens. He’s taken a step forward from the guy who lost the PG battle with Boston’s Terry Rozier in the playoffs last year.

The Bucks still have some big questions coming this summer, and how they are answered will in part hinge on how the playoffs go. However, they have put in one big puzzle piece for next year, and it shows a commitment to keeping this roster together.

Adam Silver: “The All-Star Game didn’t work,” would prefer pre/mid-season tournament

By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2019, 8:19 PM EST
The NBA’s All-Star weekend is not about the game. Or the Dunk Contest. Or any of the rest of the activities on the court. It’s a showcase of stars, a chance for the marketing machines around the league to go into overdrive, and it’s a chance for the league to hype it’s biggest names. It’s just not about basketball.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver gets that, and he’d like to change things. Silver mused about it at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference going on this weekend in Boston, but was quick to note this is not an easy fix.

“The All-Star Game didn’t work,” Silver said, via the Associated Press, calling it “an afterthought” and saying of the changes so players go on teams drafted by captains “I get it. We put an earring on a pig.”

Silver also talked about chopping off 15-20 percent of the NBA season, say scaling back to 70 games instead of 82. Of course, 70 games would mean six fewer home dates per team, a corresponding drop in revenue, and with that players and everyone involved with the league would have to take a 15-20 percent pay cut. Good luck with that.

Which is why Silver talked about possibly trying to replace that revenue with money from a preseason or midseason tournament, similar to what is seen in European soccer. There could be multiple smaller tournaments, Silver said. It would even be possible to have some of these tournaments overseas — Europe, Asia — where the NBA is working to grow its brand.

The forward-looking Sloan Conference is a safe place for Silver to think out loud about some of these far-reaching issues. He also was quick to admit that any changes to the length of the NBA season are not coming soon — changing all that tradition around an All-Star Game would be very difficult. Even if the game itself borders on unwatchable.

Spurs to waive veteran Pau Gasol, who will sign with Bucks for playoffs

By Kurt HelinMar 1, 2019, 5:29 PM EST
The Milwaukee Bucks are thinking NBA Finals — as they should, they have been the best team in the East all season — but for a team that hasn’t done it before, it never hurts to add a guy with a couple of rings to the locker room.

Enter Pau Gasol.

He had fallen out of favor in San Antonio, so the Spurs agreed to waive him just in time for the March 1 deadline (allowing he to sign with another team for the playoffs), and the Bucks lept at the chance. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story.

The San Antonio Spurs and center Pau Gasol have agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for the six-time All-Star to join the Milwaukee Bucks, league sources told ESPN…

Gasol, 38, has seen his role diminished with the Spurs this season, partly due to him missing 26 games with a stress fracture in his foot. Gasol was guaranteed $6.7 million of his $16 million salary in 2019-20. He is earning $16 million this season.

Gasol himself has confirmed it.

What the Spurs do is save some money, and they open a roster spot to add someone who likely would play more for them than Gasol.

With the Bucks, Gasol will not see the court that much. Brook Lopez and Ersan Ilyasova split the minutes at the five, while the four spot is Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Mirotic. Gasol can get some scattered minutes behind them, but he’s not going to be a significant contributor on the court because that’s not who he is anymore. Gasol is smart and can still be efficient, but father time is winning the race with the 38-year-old. He gets 45 percent of his shots around the rim, but is hitting just 53 percent of them, according to Cleaning The Glass.

What he brings to an inexperienced team is a guy who has titles and the Kobe Bryant stamp of approval. While the Bucks are loaded with talent and there are veterans on the roster, nobody has a ring. Nobody has been on a team that has faced the kind of pressure Gasol has in his career. That’s the kind of voice teams want for the playoffs.

We’ll see if this pays off for the Bucks.

Kevin Durant: ‘I don’t need anything in this basketball world to fulfill anything in me’

By Dan FeldmanMar 1, 2019, 4:33 PM EST
Kevin Durant said winning his first championship didn’t fill the void he thought it would.

A common theory: It was because he joined the Warriors, who were already the favorite without him. Even though he seized the leading role on Golden State’s 2017 title team, he took a shortcut to a ring. That might not have been his primary reason for signing with the Warriors, but they undoubtedly made it easier for him to win. It just wasn’t the same as Durant leading the Thunder to a title would have been.

That theory has fueled Durant-to-New York rumors. If he signs with the Knicks then eventually leads them to a championship, nobody will ever doubt his importance to the title.

But does that type of thinking actually fuel Durant?

Durant, in a Q&A with Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area:

I’m going to ask you this question, and I know people will interpret it as a free agent question, but with your skills and what you’ve accomplished, do you feel the need to “build something” somewhere else? Do you need that for yourself?

I don’t need anything in this basketball world to fulfill anything in me. The NBA is never going to fulfill me. It’s going to make me feel good about all of the work that I’ve put in, but I think those days of me wanting to prove something to anybody or walk around with a huge chip on my shoulder is not my thing.

It wasn’t before, and I felt like I had to program myself to play with a chip on my shoulder, but I’m never good in that situation. I’m more relaxed and letting these days flow. I’m the best version of me.

I don’t feel like I need anything like that to prove who I am. I’ve been in it for too long.

I like that you said, ‘The NBA will never fulfill me.’ That’s really powerful. What are the things that fulfill you?

Being around family. Being around friends. The people who actually love you deep down to your core, who won’t judge you, who will let you grow mentally, physically, you know? Just let you be who you are. I like those environments.

I love to continue to push the limits on who I am as a person. Just the flow of life and the type of people I want to be around, the environment I want to live in.

All that stuff will fulfill me more so than anything … just building toward something that’s sustained when I’m not even here on this earth. My family could be straight when I die. That’s the type of stuff I tend to think about.

I recommend reading the full Q&A. It contains a lot of insight.

I’m particularly intrigued by this line: “My family could be straight when I die. That’s the type of stuff I tend to think about.”

Durant has made known his interest in business. His company is moving to a new office in New York. He’ll make a ton of money wherever he plays, but he maximizes his potential income with the Knicks. Market size matters less than before. It still matters. New York offers a giant platform, one that could help Durant generate wealth to last generations.

To be fair, so could the Bay Area. I wouldn’t be surprised if Durant re-signs with Golden State.

But we’re at least learning more about him and what he prioritizes.

Channing Frye indicates he’ll retire after season

By Dan FeldmanMar 1, 2019, 3:44 PM EST
Channing Frye missed the entire 2012-13 season due to an enlarged heart. It seemed his career could be finished at age 29.

Instead, he returned and has played six more seasons. This one might be his last.

After the Cavaliers beat the Knicks last night, Frye – who was drafted No. 8 overall by New York in 2005 – posted to Instagram:

That sure sounds like someone who’ll retire after the season.

Frye was up-and-down with the Knicks and Trail Blazers then found his groove as a stretch big with the Suns before every team had a stretch big. He was quietly solid with the Magic then got traded to the Cavaliers in 2016.

In Cleveland, Frye joined a star-studded team – featuring LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love – but a team with chemistry issues. Frye’s open communication and friendliness helped the Cavs connect, and they won the title that year. Frye deserves plenty of credit for his contributions.

The 35-year-old Frye is back with the Cavaliers and playing a limited role. At this stage, he’s too much of a defensive liability to do more on a winning team. This is probably it for him, as he’s clearly acknowledging.

After he retires, Frye could have a bright future in media, much like his recently retired podcast co-host, Richard Jefferson.