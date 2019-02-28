Rudy Gobert demolishes Ivica Zubac with dunk (video)

With 20 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, Rudy Gobert was all over the Jazz’s 111-105 win over the Clippers last night.
With 20 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, Rudy Gobert was all over the Jazz’s 111-105 win over the Clippers last night.
Nobody felt his presence more than Ivica Zubac.
1) Dwyane Wade hits H-O-R-S-E game-winner to beat Warriors. In his 16-year career, Dwyane Wade has hit more important shots. And tougher ones.
But it was fun to watch the future Hall of Famer dust off the magic one more time.
Golden State had taken the game in Miami just seriously enough to stay fairly close, then come back in the fourth quarter to take a two-point lead heading into the final possession. With 10 seconds remaining Wade started a drive but Andre Iguodala stayed in front of him and cut him off, so Wade passed back to Dion Waiters. However, Waiters was doubled. Wade sprinted back to the arc to give Waiters an outlet, and when Wade caught the ball he looked open at the top of the arc as he lined up a three…
Then Jordan Bell blocked the shot. Wade twisted, grabbed the block and…
Wade has not had his old magic this season, but for a night he found it.
The win also moved the Heat within half a game of Charlotte (and tied in the loss column with them) for the final playoff spot in the East.
2) Celtics play better, but too much Damian Lillard gets Portland win in Boston. That’s four in a row. The Boston Celtics have come out of the All-Star break and dropped four in a row. It’s the kind of streak that could well lock them into the fifth seed when all is said and done, which means starting the playoffs on the road somewhere.
If you’re looking for a silver lining, the Celtics looked better in this loss than they did the night before in losing to the Raptors — back home, Boston showed some fight. Kyrie Irving had 31 points on 24 shots, Marcus Smart was energy and defense personified, and Jaylen Brown had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
But at this point, a loss is a loss for Boston. Blowout or close. The team just needs some wins.
Jusuf Nurkic played some bully ball for Portland and got 16 points, while Moe Harkless played good defense and outworked everyone to 17 points and 10 rebounds.
And then there was Damian Lillard, just making plays all game long on his way to 33 points.
Portland has started 4-0 on a seven-game road swing, they are the current four seed in the West just half-a-game back of three seed Oklahoma City (and the Thunder have a much tougher schedule the rest of the way). Maybe Portland finishing as the three seed last season wasn’t such a fluke.
3) We hope Marvin Bagley’s injury isn’t as bad as it looked like it could be. Sacramento’s star rookie (and No. 2 pick) Marvin Bagley has steadily improved all season and really found his groove of late. In the three games leading into Wednesday night — against the Warriors, Thunder, and Timberwolves — Bagley had a combined for 72 points and 35 rebounds (24 points and 11.7 rebounds a game).
But against the Bucks Wednesday night he banged knees on a screen and went down hard.
Here’s what’s concerning: Bagley banged his right knee on the screen, but grabbed his left knee when he went down. Watch the replay closely and you can see his left foot kind of stick and his knee twist awkwardly.
Officially, it’s a sprain with an MRI coming on Thursday.
Bagley has been a big part of the Kings push to make the playoffs for the first time in a dozen years. Sacramento fell to Milwaukee 141-140 in overtime, putting the Kings a full two games behind the Clippers and Spurs (but one back in the loss column), the teams tied for the 7/8 seeds in the West with 21 games to play. The Kings need wins, and if Bagley is out for any stretch of time those will be harder to come by.
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 36 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the Atlanta Hawks’ 131-123 in overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.
Young, who scored 36 points against the Rockets on Monday, became the first rookie with consecutive 35-point games since Allen Iverson in 1997.
John Collins scored 18 points of his 34 points in the fourth quarter as Atlanta, which trailed by 13 points late in the third period, rallied to force the extra period.
Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 37 points and 17 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins had 21 points.
DeAndre Bembry scored six of his 16 points in overtime for Atlanta.
Vice Carter made a 3-pointer to open the overtime period. Back-to-back baskets from Bembry gave Atlanta a 125-118 lead.
Following a timeout, Towns had a jam and a 3-pointer – his season-high fifth of the game. Bembry, who had only 10 points through regulation, answered with his third basket of the extra period, giving the Hawks a 127-123 advantage.
Each team missed last-second shots in regulation.
After Young’s basket tied it at 118, Derrick Rose missed a short jumper for Minnesota. Atlanta called timeout with 0.5 seconds remaining. Young made a jumper off the inbounds pass from Carter, but a video review confirmed the shot came after the buzzer.
It was a damaging loss for Minnesota, which began the night three games behind eighth-place San Antonio in the Western Conference playoff race.
The Timberwolves took a big lead of 13 points at 94-81 late in the third and led 95-86 entering the fourth period. Atlanta pulled even at 102 and again at 114, but each time it couldn’t take the lead.
Young, the rookie who scored a career-high 36 points in a loss at Houston on Monday night, stayed hot with 20 first-half points. Young had help; every Atlanta starter had scored by the time the Hawks led 19-10.
Josh Okogie, the Timberwolves’ rookie from Georgia Tech, had 15 points in his return to Atlanta.
Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague missed his second straight game with a sore left knee. Tyus Jones again filled in as the starter.
TIP-INS
Timberwolves: F Luol Deng did not return after leaving with a sore left Achilles in the first half. … F Robert Covington was sent to G League Iowa as he moves closer to his return from a bone bruise on his right knee. He has missed 23 consecutive games since suffering the injury on Dec. 31. Covington is expected to practice only at Iowa while the Timberwolves are on the road. … F Cameron Reynolds was signed to a 10-day contract.
Hawks: Dewayne Dedmon had seven points and 10 rebounds before fouling out with 3:06 remaining. … Kent Bazemore‘s frustration grew as he missed each of his 12 shots through three quarters. He complained when no foul was called on a miss late in the period and drew a technical foul. He missed two shots – a 3-pointer and a layup – on Atlanta’s next possession and didn’t attempt another shot.
UP NEXT
Timberwolves: Continue three-game trip at Indiana on Thursday night.
Hawks: Host Chicago on Sunday.
LeBron James has sounded down on the Lakers lately.
He express frustration with their sense of urgency. He questioned whether basketball is the most important thing in their lives. He said any teammates feeling distracted should just quit.
Now, he’s striking a different tone.
When asked if the statements he makes to the press are an echo of what he tells his teammates behind closed doors or if he uses the media to send messages, James side-stepped the question, shifting the conversation back toward how he views the position his team is in.
“It’s hard to kind of (determine) what I say to you guys that filters back to my guys,” James said. “For those guys, I think we try to prepare every day. And we do prepare. Not try. We prepare every day for our next challenge and we did that today. And I love the positive mindset that we have, even with the struggle that we’ve had the last 10 games. I like where we are as a ball club today with our mindset and hopefully going forward.”
It’d be nice for the Lakers if they have a positive mindset.
But that won’t be enough.
They’re tied with the Timberwolves for 10th/11th in the Western Conference and three games out of playoff position. Reaching the postseason will require not just playing better, but hoping other teams in the race don’t also get hot.
Maybe LeBron’s optimism will help. There have been signs of misery in Los Angeles this season, especially after most of the roster got discussed – but not moved – in Anthony Davis trade talks.
It’d be an even bigger help if LeBron gets fully healthy and defends better.
At least, in the meantime, it no longer sounds like he’s throwing everyone else under the bus. For now.