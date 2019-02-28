Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Pat Riley: Heat will pursue two max players in 2020

By Dan FeldmanFeb 28, 2019, 1:22 PM EST
In the 1995-96 season, the Heat traded for Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway.

In 2004, the Heat traded for Shaquille O’Neal.

In 2010, the Heat signed LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Will Miami makes its next star splash in 2020?

Near-star Josh Richardson is locked into a relatively cheap contract for two more years. Bam Adebayo has two more seasons on his relatively low-paying rookie-scale deal. Justise Winslow, who’s maybe finding his groove, is guaranteed two more seasons on his rookie-scale extension.

That core could appeal to free agents in 2020, when Hassan Whiteside‘s, Ryan Anderson‘s and Goran Dragic‘s contracts expire.

Heat:

Heat president Pat Riley, in an interview with Jason Jackson:

We’re chasing a playoff spot when we’re young. And then we’re going to be chasing some players that can come in. If we can get one or two players to come in with this group, this young group, then I think the sky’s the limit for this team in the next couple years.

We’ve done this four times now, had a good group of players, young players, and then either through free agency or through trade brought the superstar in.

In 2020, we’ll have a lot of room. We’ll also have the possibility to have enough room to go after two max contracts. And we’re going to do that. So, we’re planning that 2020 will be the room year.

We’re very fluid. We’re very on top of it. And we are a destination place, Jax. The tax, the sun, the beautiful city. It’s a very progressive city, diverse city. So, we are a destination place. And we’re going to be moving in that direction.

That’s quite ambitious. But Riley has executed grand plans before. That will only embolden him to pursue this one.

It won’t be easy.

Miami projects to have just $34 million of cap space in 2020. A single max salary that summer projects to be $30 million-$41 million, depending on the player’s experience.

James Johnson ($16,047,100) and Kelly Olynyk ($13,598,243) have player options for the 2020-21 season. It’s difficult to see a 33-year-old Johnson or 29-year-old Olynyk declining those options. The Heat also owe Dion Waiters $12,650,000 that season.

Of course, there’s plenty of time to unload contracts. If this is Riley’s vision, keep an eye on those three players between now and next year’s trade deadline. Miami could also move its next two first-round picks to unload salary.

But even if the Heat clear double-max cap room, whom would the spend it on?

Anthony Davis is the big prize in 2020 free agency. After that, it’s slim pickings.

Most of this year’s All-Stars are already under contract for 2020-21. Several more – Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, Khris Middleton, Kemba Walker, D'Angelo Russell and Nikola Vucevic – will be free agents this summer. While some could sign a one-year or 1+1 contract to return to free agency next summer, I wouldn’t bet on that. Dwyane Wade will be retired by then and is already in Miami. Dirk Nowitzki will also likely retire by then, but even if he doesn’t, he’s neither leaving the Mavericks nor commanding a substantial salary.

That leaves Ben Simmons, Kyle Lowry and LaMarcus Aldridge.

Simmons will be eligible for a contract extension this offseason. Even if he doesn’t sign one, he’ll be restricted in 2020. It’s nearly impossible to see him getting away in free agency that year.

Lowry will be 34. The Heat showed interest in him before, but that was five years ago. As he leaves his prime, he won’t draw nearly as much attention.

Aldridge will become a 2020 free agent only if waived. His $24 million salary for 2020-21 is $7 million guaranteed. But if his team would rather pay him $7 million to leave than $24 million to stay, that’d say something about his value.

Other players will emerge. This is far from set in stone. But a little more than a year out, the 2020 free-agent class looks very weak.

Is that really the year the Heat want to splurge?

Riley has already once admitted he regretted saying he planned to go whale hunting. I wonder whether his 2020 plan will eventually inspire a similar evaluation.

Enes Kanter not travelling to Toronto for Trail Blazers-Raptors

By Dan FeldmanFeb 28, 2019, 12:07 PM EST
While on the Knicks earlier this season, Enes Kanter didn’t travel with the team to London, citing fears he could be killed.

Now with the Trail Blazers, he isn’t going to Toronto, either.

A Turkey native, Kanter is an outspoken critic of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In response, Turkish prosecutors have sought an international arrest warrant for Kanter.

So, he’s staying in the United States.

Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers:

It’s a shame Kanter’s ability to travel abroad is limited because of his speech. Freedom of speech is an important right.

This is a good reminder of the higher stakes people face outside basketball.

James Jones: Suns won’t fire Igor Kokoskov during season

By Dan FeldmanFeb 28, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
In the last 30 years, just three NBA head coaches have been fired during their first season as a non-interim head coach – Randy Ayers with the 76ers in 2004, Gar Heard with the Wizards in 2000 and Jerry Tarkanian with the Spurs in 1992

Chatter emerged Suns coach Igor Kokoskov could become the fourth.

Will Phoenix keep Kokoskov the rest of the season?

Suns acting general manager James Jones, via Arizona Sports 98.7:

Yes. We’re committed to Igor, and we’re committed to finishing the season out on a high note. We have room for improvement. That’s the challenge across the organization for us to improve upstairs as well as downstairs, on the court, off the court. So we’re going to push it. But Igor, like I said, it’s a tough job, but he’s up to the challenge.

Our stance is we need to evaluate what we do periodically, but more importantly to finish the season strong.

We support Igor and the staff, and we’ll continue to work together to try to push this forward.

Kokoskov will retake the hot seat this offseason. The 12-50 Suns are terrible and didn’t plan to be. The general manager who hired Kokoskov, Ryan McDonough, was fired before the season even began.

Phoenix’s problems go way above Kokoskov. The roster is lacking.

Good coaches might struggle under these circumstances. Even if he’s not a good coach, Kokoskov will probably improve if he spends more time as a head coach.

But Kokoskov has failed to impress this season. The Suns are awful offensively and defensively. They’re sloppy and undisciplined. Their chemistry has been awful. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are getting fed up.

The absence of clear faults by Kokoskov is not alone reason to keep him, not at this level. He hasn’t set himself apart positively. It might be unfair for him to be judged in this awful situation, but it’s the one Phoenix has.

Kokoskov could still gain traction the rest of this season. Signs of development and cohesion would stand out. Jones is apparently giving the coach this limited opportunity to grow on the job.

After that, Kokoskov’s future with the Suns is up in the air, subject to whomever is running their front office this summer.

Bucks, Kings collaborate to address social injustice

Associated PressFeb 28, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nearly a year after police fatally shot an unarmed black man in Sacramento and a series of protests ensued in California’s capital, the Kings and Milwaukee Bucks collaborated on a daylong summit Wednesday to address social injustice and encourage engagement and thoughtful discussions to try to bring about change.

The event held ahead of a Bucks-Kings game came nearly a year after the March 18, 2018, fatal shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clark. Clark’s death ignited a series of protests that included protesters joining hands and blocking entrances to the Kings’ downtown arena as owner Vivek Ranadive pledged his support and vowed to do his part to address the issue.

“I made a commitment that we would work hard to have an impact and do better and bring people together,” Ranadive said Wednesday.

Ranadive was joined by Milwaukee co-owner Marc Lasry for a panel discussion along with Mark Thomsen, the attorney for Bucks guard Sterling Brown.

The Bucks were rocked last year when Brown, then a rookie, was Tased by police. He later filed a lawsuit saying the officers’ use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constituted excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black.

Both owners hope further awareness might encourage more teams and communities to get on board to have a dialogue about issues and create positive change.

“I hope this concept goes viral,” Ranadive said.

Brown said he appreciated the efforts by both organizations.

“Whenever the team can do something as big as this for the community, it’s important,” Brown said after the Bucks’ morning shootaround. “It definitely lets some of the community members know that it is a push to make change, especially for myself, I’m pretty big on that where I stand and my situation and the platform I have. I’m looking to make significant changes in the community to help the urban, the black community progress.”

Brown had been talking with officers while waiting for a citation for illegally parking in a disabled spot outside a Walgreens at about 2 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2018, when officers took him down because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets as ordered. An officer yelled: “Taser! Taser! Taser!”

Brown later received a formal apology from the city’s police chief.

“I knew Sterling and it didn’t sound like him,” Lasry said. “Sterling, in my opinion, was just a great kid. And it didn’t make sense, it didn’t sound like him. … As we got more information we sort of came to a crossroads, which is there’s Sterling’s side and there was the other side. For us an organization we ended up coming down on Sterling’s side simply because we knew him as a person.”

Thomsen credited the Bucks for backing his client from the very start. He said he is pushing for Milwaukee’s police department to use this case as training. “You can’t heal until there is accountability,” Thomsen said.

After Clark’s death in California, Ranadive made an impassioned pledge of support for the protesters and the community at large following the first round of demonstrations on March 22 after first consulting with his players.

Ranadive, the first person of Indian descent to own an NBA franchise, said after a game last year, “We stand here before you, old, young, black, white, brown, and we are all united in our commitment.”

Ranadive said the efforts remain a work in progress and he is striving for every kid in the community “to have a voice.”

“I’ve always felt this is bigger than basketball,” Ranadive reiterated Wednesday. “… At the end of the day we have to take actions, and actions speak louder than words.”

Rudy Gobert demolishes Ivica Zubac with dunk (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 28, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
With 20 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, Rudy Gobert was all over the Jazz’s 111-105 win over the Clippers last night.

Nobody felt his presence more than Ivica Zubac.