Kyrie Irving on confidence level with Celtics: ‘Next question’ (VIDEO)

By Dane DelgadoFeb 28, 2019, 9:18 PM EST
Kyrie Irving doesn’t seem very happy with the Boston Celtics. The team is a wreck, and currently stands fifth in the Eastern Conference amid a four-game losing streak.

Irving has had several headline-grabbing quotes over the course of the season, the most recent coming in response to what Marcus Smart told reporters after a loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Boston lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, and Irving again showed how testy he can be with the media. A reporter asked Irving what his confidence level was with the team, and Irving responded by acting as though the question was unfair.

Via Twitter:

Reporter: “What’s your confidence level in the team going forward?”

Irving: “What do you mean? What kind of question is that?”

Reporter: “A legitimate one.”

Irving “Nah. Next question.”

This of course is a completely normal question. It holds no discernible difference from the other types of basic, open-ended, quote-producing questions reporters ask of Irving on any given night.

In fact, the majority of regular season post-game questions are perfunctory in any case — often met with similarly bland answers — where the resulting platitudes are only of interest based on how well-practiced the athlete is in reciting them.

Who knows how or why Irving interpreted this innocuous inquiry the way he did? It’s clear that Irving didn’t like this question. It could be contextual within his relationship with the reporter, it could be that he’s simply sick of losing, or it could be that the true answer isn’t something he wants to give. But the question, at its core, is perfectly fair (if not a little boring).

If you wanted to wade into the pool of conjecture, Irving could have potentially seen the question as an invitation to profess his confidence that the team would get back on track as a show of leadership. Perhaps it was his chance to finally take the reigns of this whole “I want my own team” thing? Players have done more with less.

I’m not going to go too far into this without a life jacket, but the idea that Irving is “weird” or “quirky” or “off-beat” is simply wearing thin. It feels as though Irving’s commentary, particularly since his Flat Earth remarks, are built on creating a media frenzy around him to raise his Q rating. If it’s a marketing strategy, it’s a transparent one and one that isn’t endearing, especially when the end result is a 103-minute Pepsi commercial.

Nobody can blame Irving for being bummed about what’s happening in Boston, but acting as though “What’s your confidence level?” is some unfair question is an opinion projected in such bad faith I can’t take it or Irving seriously.

Plus, we all know the answer: it’s low.

Kings sign veteran Corey Brewer for remainder of season

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 28, 2019, 7:45 PM EST
The Sacramento Kings are making a serious push for the playoffs. It’s been a dozen years since the Kings were in the postseason, the longest drought in the NBA and tied for the third-longest streak in NBA history. The Kings are two games back of the Clippers and Spurs for the final playoff slot in the West with 21 games remaining.

To help provide some depth and veteran leadership during that push, Sacramento has signed Corey Brewer for the rest of the season, the team has announced.

Brewer had played through two 10-day contracts with the team. He has played in just three games for the team but had 11 points in only 13 minutes against Golden State, and scored 12 points against the Timberwolves.

Brewer is splitting backup time on the wing with Alec Burks and Bogdan Bogdanovic. While Brewer will not see a lot of minutes, he is a guy coach Dave Joerger can lean on to give the team quality minutes down the stretch.

Kevin Durant out for Warriors-Magic (rest)

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 28, 2019, 6:30 PM EST
The Warriors have a superstar small forward in Kevin Durant and an elite backup in Andre Iguodala.

But Golden State will have neither in Orlando tonight.

Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

Kevin Durant (rest) and Andre Iguodala (illness) will not play at the Magic, the team announced.

The Warriors (43-18) are battling the Nuggets (42-18) for the top seed in the Western Conference and are also close to the Raptors (45-17) in the standings. Home-court advantage in a playoff series against those teams could be could be valuable.

But having its top players healthy and fresh is more important to Golden State.

And it’s not as if the Warriors are forfeiting. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and DeMarcus Cousins still make Golden State favored over the mediocre Magic.

It’ll just be more difficult for the Warriors with even thinner wing depth. They’ll lean more on Alfonzo McKinnie. Shaun Livingston could also play more, joining Curry and Thompson in three-guard lineups.

Kings’ fans can exhale, Marvin Bagley suffers only knee sprain, out a few weeks

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 28, 2019, 5:25 PM EST
Marvin Bagley just seems to get better every game. Tune in to watch everyone’s League Pass favorite Kings (that’s serious, but still a weird thing to type), and his growth has been evident throughout the season as he became more comfortable and found room for his game in the NBA. Of late he’s been on a roll: In the three games leading into Wednesday night — games against the Warriors, Thunder, and Timberwolves — Bagley had a combined for 72 points and 35 rebounds (24 points and 11.7 rebounds a game).

Then Wednesday night, this happened.

What was scary is that was his right knee that collided with the Bucks player, but he went down grabbing his left knee. Watch the replay closely and you can see his left foot kind of stick and his knee twist awkwardly. Those kinds of injuries are scary.

Fortunately, it is just a sprain, the Kings announced Thursday. From the press release:

An MRI conducted this morning on Kings forward Marvin Bagley III revealed a left knee sprain. He will be reevaluated in approximately 1-2 weeks.

That’s good news long-term for the Kings, this looked far worse at the time.

In the short-term, as the Kings chase a playoff spot in the West, this is a blow. Bagley was playing great ball, expect a combination of Nemanja Bjelica, Harrison Barnes, and maybe Harry Giles to soak up the minutes, but those are downgrades over where Bagley is now.

The Kings are the nine seed in the West, two games back of the Clippers and Spurs, who are tied for at seven/eight (the final two playoff spots). Sacramento is trying to snap a 12-year playoff drought.

LeBron James to teams that may target him on defense: “Come on with it”

By Kurt HelinFeb 28, 2019, 4:47 PM EST
The Lakers’ defense — which bounced between respectable and good the first half of the season — has come apart of late, and it’s the main reason it’s easy to see the Lakers missing the playoffs. They are bottom 10 in the league defensively over their last 10 games. There are multiple reasons and multiple people to blame for this. The roster was not built with players who would provide consistent rim protection (JaVale McGee does it for stretches but can be exposed, and Tyson Chandler is running on fumes). There is not a great defensive identity from coach Luke Walton that the team has bought into. The Lakers miss Lonzo Ball, who is out with a bone bruise in his ankle (Rajon Rondo gets torched at the point of attack a lot). The list goes on.

LeBron James has been part of the problem as well — he has been slow to get back in transition, he has not rotated out to shooters, and at points he seems to stand around off the ball. He is capable, for a stretch, of dialing up great defense, but it’s not something he does for the entire game. Which is exactly what was happening in Cleveland, but it got overlooked because the rest of that roster, in the East, was still good enough to be a threat to make the Finals (which they did). In the West, these Lakers are not even a playoff team.

Which has led to a lot of criticism from fans, media and others about LeBron’s defense. He pushed back on that speaking to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports — LeBron said go ahead and target him.

“I mean, every team has the right if they want to single me out defensively. Come on with it,” James told Yahoo Sports. “Hey, listen, come on with it. Every team has the right to be like, ‘Oh, ’Bron’s over there.’ Hey, just come on with it. … We’ll see what happens.”

As for the noise around the Lakers and the level of criticism he has faced this season.

“I really don’t care. Criticism doesn’t bother me…”

“So if [teams are] switching out on me with a guard and me having to try to get a stop, I mean, guys, they’re going to score. These are NBA players. I just try to make it tough on them. I tried to make it tough on Julius [Randle] all night, and obviously he was a monster [with a game-high 35 points], but I tried to make it tough on Jrue as well. To be able to get that stop for our team and then be able to make that shot for our team, that’s motivating for me. That’s all that matters to me.”

The Lakers problems — which are not solved with a win at home against a stumbling Pelicans team sitting Anthony Davis in the fourth — are multiple.

However, they all go back to roster construction. The Lakers were not going to give out multiple-year contracts to preserve cap space for this summer, so they got veterans willing to settle for one-year deals. Guys without better options. Sure, some players want to suit up with LeBron in Los Angeles, but not more than they want to get paid. Not on a Laker team that clearly was not ready to contend yet. The Lakers got what they paid for.

We all expected LeBron to still be able to lift this team into the playoffs.

Maybe if he’d stayed healthy all 82 games he could have, but he missed time with a groin injury and this roster simply isn’t good enough to lift him up, too. Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and the young guys are doing their part, but the “preserve the cap space” veterans just aren’t that good.

Which means if the Lakers don’t do something impressive with that cap space next summer the real drama will start.