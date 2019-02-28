Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

James Jones: Suns won’t fire Igor Kokoskov during season

By Dan FeldmanFeb 28, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
In the last 30 years, just three NBA head coaches have been fired during their first season as a non-interim head coach – Randy Ayers with the 76ers in 2004, Gar Heard with the Wizards in 2000 and Jerry Tarkanian with the Spurs in 1992

Chatter emerged Suns coach Igor Kokoskov could become the fourth.

Will Phoenix keep Kokoskov the rest of the season?

Suns acting general manager James Jones, via Arizona Sports 98.7:

Yes. We’re committed to Igor, and we’re committed to finishing the season out on a high note. We have room for improvement. That’s the challenge across the organization for us to improve upstairs as well as downstairs, on the court, off the court. So we’re going to push it. But Igor, like I said, it’s a tough job, but he’s up to the challenge.

Our stance is we need to evaluate what we do periodically, but more importantly to finish the season strong.

We support Igor and the staff, and we’ll continue to work together to try to push this forward.

Kokoskov will retake the hot seat this offseason. The 12-50 Suns are terrible and didn’t plan to be. The general manager who hired Kokoskov, Ryan McDonough, was fired before the season even began.

Phoenix’s problems go way above Kokoskov. The roster is lacking.

Good coaches might struggle under these circumstances. Even if he’s not a good coach, Kokoskov will probably improve if he spends more time as a head coach.

But Kokoskov has failed to impress this season. The Suns are awful offensively and defensively. They’re sloppy and undisciplined. Their chemistry has been awful. Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are getting fed up.

The absence of clear faults by Kokoskov is not alone reason to keep him, not at this level. He hasn’t set himself apart positively. It might be unfair for him to be judged in this awful situation, but it’s the one Phoenix has.

Kokoskov could still gain traction the rest of this season. Signs of development and cohesion would stand out. Jones is apparently giving the coach this limited opportunity to grow on the job.

After that, Kokoskov’s future with the Suns is up in the air, subject to whomever is running their front office this summer.

Bucks, Kings collaborate to address social injustice

Associated PressFeb 28, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nearly a year after police fatally shot an unarmed black man in Sacramento and a series of protests ensued in California’s capital, the Kings and Milwaukee Bucks collaborated on a daylong summit Wednesday to address social injustice and encourage engagement and thoughtful discussions to try to bring about change.

The event held ahead of a Bucks-Kings game came nearly a year after the March 18, 2018, fatal shooting of 22-year-old Stephon Clark. Clark’s death ignited a series of protests that included protesters joining hands and blocking entrances to the Kings’ downtown arena as owner Vivek Ranadive pledged his support and vowed to do his part to address the issue.

“I made a commitment that we would work hard to have an impact and do better and bring people together,” Ranadive said Wednesday.

Ranadive was joined by Milwaukee co-owner Marc Lasry for a panel discussion along with Mark Thomsen, the attorney for Bucks guard Sterling Brown.

The Bucks were rocked last year when Brown, then a rookie, was Tased by police. He later filed a lawsuit saying the officers’ use of a stun gun during his arrest for a parking violation constituted excessive force and that they targeted him because he is black.

Both owners hope further awareness might encourage more teams and communities to get on board to have a dialogue about issues and create positive change.

“I hope this concept goes viral,” Ranadive said.

Brown said he appreciated the efforts by both organizations.

“Whenever the team can do something as big as this for the community, it’s important,” Brown said after the Bucks’ morning shootaround. “It definitely lets some of the community members know that it is a push to make change, especially for myself, I’m pretty big on that where I stand and my situation and the platform I have. I’m looking to make significant changes in the community to help the urban, the black community progress.”

Brown had been talking with officers while waiting for a citation for illegally parking in a disabled spot outside a Walgreens at about 2 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2018, when officers took him down because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets as ordered. An officer yelled: “Taser! Taser! Taser!”

Brown later received a formal apology from the city’s police chief.

“I knew Sterling and it didn’t sound like him,” Lasry said. “Sterling, in my opinion, was just a great kid. And it didn’t make sense, it didn’t sound like him. … As we got more information we sort of came to a crossroads, which is there’s Sterling’s side and there was the other side. For us an organization we ended up coming down on Sterling’s side simply because we knew him as a person.”

Thomsen credited the Bucks for backing his client from the very start. He said he is pushing for Milwaukee’s police department to use this case as training. “You can’t heal until there is accountability,” Thomsen said.

After Clark’s death in California, Ranadive made an impassioned pledge of support for the protesters and the community at large following the first round of demonstrations on March 22 after first consulting with his players.

Ranadive, the first person of Indian descent to own an NBA franchise, said after a game last year, “We stand here before you, old, young, black, white, brown, and we are all united in our commitment.”

Ranadive said the efforts remain a work in progress and he is striving for every kid in the community “to have a voice.”

“I’ve always felt this is bigger than basketball,” Ranadive reiterated Wednesday. “… At the end of the day we have to take actions, and actions speak louder than words.”

Rudy Gobert demolishes Ivica Zubac with dunk (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 28, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
With 20 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, Rudy Gobert was all over the Jazz’s 111-105 win over the Clippers last night.

Nobody felt his presence more than Ivica Zubac.

Three Things to Know: Dwyane Wade hits H-O-R-S-E shot game-winner to beat Warriors

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 28, 2019, 8:13 AM EST
Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Dwyane Wade hits H-O-R-S-E game-winner to beat Warriors. In his 16-year career, Dwyane Wade has hit more important shots. And tougher ones.

But it was fun to watch the future Hall of Famer dust off the magic one more time.

Golden State had taken the game in Miami just seriously enough to stay fairly close, then come back in the fourth quarter to take a two-point lead heading into the final possession. With 10 seconds remaining Wade started a drive but Andre Iguodala stayed in front of him and cut him off, so Wade passed back to Dion Waiters. However, Waiters was doubled. Wade sprinted back to the arc to give Waiters an outlet, and when Wade caught the ball he looked open at the top of the arc as he lined up a three…

Then Jordan Bell blocked the shot. Wade twisted, grabbed the block and…

Wade has not had his old magic this season, but for a night he found it.

The win also moved the Heat within half a game of Charlotte (and tied in the loss column with them) for the final playoff spot in the East.

2) Celtics play better, but too much Damian Lillard gets Portland win in Boston. That’s four in a row. The Boston Celtics have come out of the All-Star break and dropped four in a row. It’s the kind of streak that could well lock them into the fifth seed when all is said and done, which means starting the playoffs on the road somewhere.

If you’re looking for a silver lining, the Celtics looked better in this loss than they did the night before in losing to the Raptors — back home, Boston showed some fight. Kyrie Irving had 31 points on 24 shots, Marcus Smart was energy and defense personified, and Jaylen Brown had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

But at this point, a loss is a loss for Boston. Blowout or close. The team just needs some wins.

Jusuf Nurkic played some bully ball for Portland and got 16 points, while Moe Harkless played good defense and outworked everyone to 17 points and 10 rebounds.

And then there was Damian Lillard, just making plays all game long on his way to 33 points.

Portland has started 4-0 on a seven-game road swing, they are the current four seed in the West just half-a-game back of three seed Oklahoma City (and the Thunder have a much tougher schedule the rest of the way). Maybe Portland finishing as the three seed last season wasn’t such a fluke.

3) We hope Marvin Bagley’s injury isn’t as bad as it looked like it could be. Sacramento’s star rookie (and No. 2 pick) Marvin Bagley has steadily improved all season and really found his groove of late. In the three games leading into Wednesday night — against the Warriors, Thunder, and Timberwolves — Bagley had a combined for 72 points and 35 rebounds (24 points and 11.7 rebounds a game).

But against the Bucks Wednesday night he banged knees on a screen and went down hard.

Here’s what’s concerning: Bagley banged his right knee on the screen, but grabbed his left knee when he went down. Watch the replay closely and you can see his left foot kind of stick and his knee twist awkwardly.

Officially, it’s a sprain with an MRI coming on Thursday.

Bagley has been a big part of the Kings push to make the playoffs for the first time in a dozen years. Sacramento fell to Milwaukee 141-140 in overtime, putting the Kings a full two games behind the Clippers and Spurs (but one back in the loss column), the teams tied for the 7/8 seeds in the West with 21 games to play. The Kings need wins, and if Bagley is out for any stretch of time those will be harder to come by.

Trae Young first rookie with consecutive 35-point games since Allen Iverson (video)

Associated PressFeb 28, 2019, 12:05 AM EST
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 36 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in the Atlanta Hawks’ 131-123 in overtime win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Young, who scored 36 points against the Rockets on Monday, became the first rookie with consecutive 35-point games since Allen Iverson in 1997.

John Collins scored 18 points of his 34 points in the fourth quarter as Atlanta, which trailed by 13 points late in the third period, rallied to force the extra period.

Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 37 points and 17 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins had 21 points.

DeAndre Bembry scored six of his 16 points in overtime for Atlanta.

Vice Carter made a 3-pointer to open the overtime period. Back-to-back baskets from Bembry gave Atlanta a 125-118 lead.

Following a timeout, Towns had a jam and a 3-pointer – his season-high fifth of the game. Bembry, who had only 10 points through regulation, answered with his third basket of the extra period, giving the Hawks a 127-123 advantage.

Each team missed last-second shots in regulation.

After Young’s basket tied it at 118, Derrick Rose missed a short jumper for Minnesota. Atlanta called timeout with 0.5 seconds remaining. Young made a jumper off the inbounds pass from Carter, but a video review confirmed the shot came after the buzzer.

It was a damaging loss for Minnesota, which began the night three games behind eighth-place San Antonio in the Western Conference playoff race.

The Timberwolves took a big lead of 13 points at 94-81 late in the third and led 95-86 entering the fourth period. Atlanta pulled even at 102 and again at 114, but each time it couldn’t take the lead.

Young, the rookie who scored a career-high 36 points in a loss at Houston on Monday night, stayed hot with 20 first-half points. Young had help; every Atlanta starter had scored by the time the Hawks led 19-10.

Josh Okogie, the Timberwolves’ rookie from Georgia Tech, had 15 points in his return to Atlanta.

Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague missed his second straight game with a sore left knee. Tyus Jones again filled in as the starter.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: F Luol Deng did not return after leaving with a sore left Achilles in the first half. … F Robert Covington was sent to G League Iowa as he moves closer to his return from a bone bruise on his right knee. He has missed 23 consecutive games since suffering the injury on Dec. 31. Covington is expected to practice only at Iowa while the Timberwolves are on the road. … F Cameron Reynolds was signed to a 10-day contract.

Hawks: Dewayne Dedmon had seven points and 10 rebounds before fouling out with 3:06 remaining. … Kent Bazemore‘s frustration grew as he missed each of his 12 shots through three quarters. He complained when no foul was called on a miss late in the period and drew a technical foul. He missed two shots – a 3-pointer and a layup – on Atlanta’s next possession and didn’t attempt another shot.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Continue three-game trip at Indiana on Thursday night.

Hawks: Host Chicago on Sunday.