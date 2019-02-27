Russell Westbrook talks to young boy who gave him a little push on sidelines

Occasionally players will high-five people courtside, crash into them and spill a beer chasing a ball, and there is trash talk, but a person sitting courtside risks getting tossed from the arena if they reach out touch a player.
Which is what a young Nuggets fan did to Russell Westbrook on Tuesday night — standing, reaching out and pushing him — and Westbrook handled it like a patient father.
Westbrook said he spoke to the dad about this, not the boy.
“He hit me. So I told his dad, ‘be careful, man, you can’t have your son just hitting random people. I don’t know him, he don’t know me…You’ve just got to control your kids.’”
Russsell Westbrook on incident with kid & fans having too much leeway.
The roller coaster of a season that has been the Boston Celtics’ ride has hit a dip recently. They have lost three in a row out of the All-Star break: A close game to Milwaukee, one to lowly Chicago, and Tuesday they were blown out by Toronto. The defense that has been the cornerstone of what the Celtics do has failed them — in their last 10 games the Celtics have a bottom 10 defense in the NBA.
It’s led to a lot of soul searching… at least in most corners of the Celtics locker room. After the Toronto loss, Marcus Smart lamented that 61 games into the season the Celtics are just not on the same page as a team.
“Not being together. And that’s it. We’re just not together. Plain and simple. That’s it. Because, if we were together that wouldn’t happen. We’re all talking and linking up but, like I said, it’s something we’re going through and it’s something we’re going to have to continue to work at and figure it out. I’m really sure that we will. I just don’t know when. But I’m sure we’re going to figure it out. Just right now it’s going slower than we expected.”
That follows the “too many mouths to feed” conventional wisdom of what has Boston as the five seed in the East.
“That’s Marcus’ opinion,” said Irving. “I respect it.”
A follow-up wondered if Irving shared that opinion. After a few beats of silence, a Celtics public relations staffer ended the press conference by shouting, “Thank you, Kyrie.”
Irving seems to think this is a regular-season thing, something the Celtics will be able to get past once they focus in during the playoffs.
That makes sense if the team in question has a foundation of good habits built up from this and previous seasons. The Golden State Warriors can slump right now and the NBA world will shrug because we know they can flip a switch.
Can Boston? Do they have that reserve of good habits? They made a playoff run last season, but that was with a different roster in crucial ways.
Boston has the pieces to put together a run to the NBA Finals and come out of the East. If they are anywhere near ready to do that is the real question, and one that may not be answered until April and May.
Paul George had some serious highlights in OKC loss to Denver
Denver is a troubling matchup for Oklahoma City — when they have met this season, the Thunder have led for 12 minutes of game time, the Nuggets for 85. If they meet in the playoffs, that should worry Thunder fans.
Tuesday night it was no blowout, OKC even led late, but down the stretch Denver made the plays and picked up the 121-112 win, with Nikola Jokic scoring 36 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out nine assists.
However, in the loss, Paul George had some ridiculous highlights. Like the halfcourt buzzer beater.
1) Where does Boston rank among the East’s top teams? Things didn’t look promising Tuesday. The Celtics were the preseason favorite to be the top seed in the East because they had depth, they were going to have versatility because of that depth, because their young players were going to keep improving, because they were going to have a star with the ball in his hands taking them to the next level, and because we knew their defense was going to be good.
Turns out that actually describes the Milwaukee Bucks. And the Toronto Raptors.
Those are two teams who have beaten the Celtics since the All-Star break — Toronto blew Boston out on Tuesday night, turning and 18-0 second-quarter run into a 118-95 victory.
It’s led to a lot of questions about where Boston really fits in the pecking order at the top of the East. And there are no easy answers.
In Boston’s wins against Toronto earlier in the season it was the Kyrie Irving show but he seemed passive Tuesday, which led Boston to a more balanced attack this time around — and it backfired. They shot 6-of-30 from three and could not find an offensive groove. It was ugly. That happens, there are bad games and the Raptors are an elite team. What was concerning was the way the Celtics seemed to just roll over and accept their fate Tuesday night.
Most concerning, however, is through their past 10 games the Celtics have a bottom-10 defense in the league. This was supposed to be Boston’s calling card, and while Boston has the fifth best defense in the NBA for the season we have not seen that of late. Their strength isn’t there to bail them out on the nights the shots don’t fall.
Which leads to the questions: Just how good are the Celtics? Where do they rank in the East?
If the playoffs started today, they wouldn’t even have home court in the first round. On the season, Boston is 2-10 on the road against teams better than .500. Still, there seems to be an internal level of confidence in the Celtics’ locker room. After a recent loss Kyrie Irving said this was just the regular season and when it came time to focus, when they drilled down on matchups against one team in the playoffs, the Celtics would be fine. Essentially, a flip the switch moment.
Can they really? Right now, the signs are not promising as teams start to gear up for their playoff run.
2) Denver turns out to be a matchup nightmare for Oklahoma City. Remember above I wrote we thought Boston would have depth, be versatile, their young players were going to step up, their star was going to lift them to the next level, and their defense was going to be good? That also describes the Denver Nuggets this season. Oh, and they have Isaiah Thomas.
That Nikola Jokic has stepped up to an All-Star — and likely All-NBA — is not a surprise, he’s been on that trajectory for years. What is a surprise is just how good Denver’s defense has become — top 10 in the NBA on the season, and in the last five games they have allowed less than a point per possession (97.7, best in the NBA in that stretch).
That includes handling the Thunder 121-112 Tuesday night. Jokic led the way with 36 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists, and he heard MVP chants from the Denver faithful.
Paul George was putting up some highlight plays, but it wasn’t enough.
It is very possible these teams meet in the second round of the playoffs, and if that happens I’d be worried if I were a Thunder fan. Through three meetings this season, the Thunder have led for 12 minutes of game time, the Nuggets for 85. Ouch. Regular season games do not project postseason ones nearly as well as fans want them to, but when one team seems to have the other’s number that is a sign.
3) Break up the Knicks, they have won three of four. Tanking for Zion? There will be none of that in Madison Square Garden…
Well, there kind of is. The Knicks do have the second-worst record in the NBA, giving them as good a shot as anyone at landing the top pick in the draft and the rights to the Duke superstar (a 14 percent chance, but that’s as good as it gets with the new lottery odds).
New York, however, is not limping into the end of the season. Orlando came into Madison Square Garden having won 8-of-9 and is fighting for a playoff spot in the East, but New York got great play from their bench and got the win 108-103. Not one Knicks starter scored in double figures, but Emmanuel Mudiay had 19 points off the bench, Allonzo Trier added 18, and the biggest stud of the night was rookie Mitchell Robinson who had 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 blocks.
The Knicks are still going to have great lottery odds (they would need to make up three games on the Bulls — who have played well as of late also — to fall out of the bottom three and not have their 14 percent odds at the top slot). However, it’s good for the franchise to see the team’s young players show some grit down the stretch.
Jeff and Stan Van Gundy are calling their first NBA game together
Jeff and Stan Van Gundy both dealt with plenty of drama while coaching in the NBA. On Wednesday night, they get to call a matchup between the two teams that have the most drama in the league.
The game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers will also be the first time the Van Gundy brothers have been on the same broadcast. Jeff Van Gundy has been with ESPN since the 2007 NBA Finals while this is Stan’s first year with the network after a recent stint as coach and president of basketball operations for the Detroit Pistons.
“The network mentioned in early January that they were going to schedule it,” Jeff Van Gundy said. “I think it will be fun.”
He said play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch “will keep us in line and use his trademark saying `now back to the game’ if things get out of hand.”
Both brothers agree Pasch should have an easier time with them than Bill Walton, whom Pasch teams with on Pac-12 basketball games. Jeff Van Gundy said neither brother will eat a burning candle off a cupcake like Walton did during a Washington-Arizona State game earlier this month.
Stan Van Gundy has had a variety of assignments with ESPN. While he has mainly done studio work and college basketball games, this will be his first NBA game assignment. It is also a game that is not devoid of story lines.
“I don’t know if you could have two teams right now having more drama and finding their way,” Stan Van Gundy said. “New Orleans is trying to play a guy who doesn’t want to be there (Anthony Davis), and Los Angeles was also influenced by Davis because of a bunch of young guys who became well known because they were on the trading block.”
The Lakers and LeBron James will be receiving plenty of time on ESPN the next couple weeks as they try to make a run at a postseason berth. Three of their next six games are on the network and the March 9 game against Boston is on ABC.