Russell Westbrook talks to young boy who gave him a little push on sidelines

Occasionally players will high-five people courtside, crash into them and spill a beer chasing a ball, and there is trash talk, but a person sitting courtside risks getting tossed from the arena if they reach out touch a player.
Which is what a young Nuggets fan did to Russell Westbrook on Tuesday night — standing, reaching out and pushing him — and Westbrook handled it like a patient father.
Westbrook said he spoke to the dad about this, not the boy.
“He hit me. So I told his dad, ‘be careful, man, you can’t have your son just hitting random people. I don’t know him, he don’t know me…You’ve just got to control your kids.’”
Russsell Westbrook on incident with kid & fans having too much leeway.
1) Where does Boston rank among the East’s top teams? Things didn’t look promising Tuesday. The Celtics were the preseason favorite to be the top seed in the East because they had depth, they were going to have versatility because of that depth, because their young players were going to keep improving, because they were going to have a star with the ball in his hands taking them to the next level, and because we knew their defense was going to be good.
Turns out that actually describes the Milwaukee Bucks. And the Toronto Raptors.
Those are two teams who have beaten the Celtics since the All-Star break — Toronto blew Boston out on Tuesday night, turning and 18-0 second-quarter run into a 118-95 victory.
It’s led to a lot of questions about where Boston really fits in the pecking order at the top of the East. And there are no easy answers.
In Boston’s wins against Toronto earlier in the season it was the Kyrie Irving show but he seemed passive Tuesday, which led Boston to a more balanced attack this time around — and it backfired. They shot 6-of-30 from three and could not find an offensive groove. It was ugly. That happens, there are bad games and the Raptors are an elite team. What was concerning was the way the Celtics seemed to just roll over and accept their fate Tuesday night.
Losing doesn’t bother me. Letting a guy go coast to coast down the middle of the floor with no one even trying to step in front of him bothers me pic.twitter.com/lNd17yWezy
Most concerning, however, is through their past 10 games the Celtics have a bottom-10 defense in the league. This was supposed to be Boston’s calling card, and while Boston has the fifth best defense in the NBA for the season we have not seen that of late. Their strength isn’t there to bail them out on the nights the shots don’t fall.
Which leads to the questions: Just how good are the Celtics? Where do they rank in the East?
If the playoffs started today, they wouldn’t even have home court in the first round. On the season, Boston is 2-10 on the road against teams better than .500. Still, there seems to be an internal level of confidence in the Celtics’ locker room. After a recent loss Kyrie Irving said this was just the regular season and when it came time to focus, when they drilled down on matchups against one team in the playoffs, the Celtics would be fine. Essentially, a flip the switch moment.
Can they really? Right now, the signs are not promising as teams start to gear up for their playoff run.
2) Denver turns out to be a matchup nightmare for Oklahoma City. Remember above I wrote we thought Boston would have depth, be versatile, their young players were going to step up, their star was going to lift them to the next level, and their defense was going to be good? That also describes the Denver Nuggets this season. Oh, and they have Isaiah Thomas.
That Nikola Jokic has stepped up to an All-Star — and likely All-NBA — is not a surprise, he’s been on that trajectory for years. What is a surprise is just how good Denver’s defense has become — top 10 in the NBA on the season, and in the last five games they have allowed less than a point per possession (97.7, best in the NBA in that stretch).
That includes handling the Thunder 121-112 Tuesday night. Jokic led the way with 36 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists, and he heard MVP chants from the Denver faithful.
Paul George was putting up some highlight plays, but it wasn’t enough.
It is very possible these teams meet in the second round of the playoffs, and if that happens I’d be worried if I were a Thunder fan. Through three meetings this season, the Thunder have led for 12 minutes of game time, the Nuggets for 85. Ouch. Regular season games do not project postseason ones nearly as well as fans want them to, but when one team seems to have the other’s number that is a sign.
3) Break up the Knicks, they have won three of four. Tanking for Zion? There will be none of that in Madison Square Garden…
Well, there kind of is. The Knicks do have the second-worst record in the NBA, giving them as good a shot as anyone at landing the top pick in the draft and the rights to the Duke superstar (a 14 percent chance, but that’s as good as it gets with the new lottery odds).
New York, however, is not limping into the end of the season. Orlando came into Madison Square Garden having won 8-of-9 and is fighting for a playoff spot in the East, but New York got great play from their bench and got the win 108-103. Not one Knicks starter scored in double figures, but Emmanuel Mudiay had 19 points off the bench, Allonzo Trier added 18, and the biggest stud of the night was rookie Mitchell Robinson who had 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 blocks.
The Knicks are still going to have great lottery odds (they would need to make up three games on the Bulls — who have played well as of late also — to fall out of the bottom three and not have their 14 percent odds at the top slot). However, it’s good for the franchise to see the team’s young players show some grit down the stretch.
Jeff and Stan Van Gundy both dealt with plenty of drama while coaching in the NBA. On Wednesday night, they get to call a matchup between the two teams that have the most drama in the league.
The game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers will also be the first time the Van Gundy brothers have been on the same broadcast. Jeff Van Gundy has been with ESPN since the 2007 NBA Finals while this is Stan’s first year with the network after a recent stint as coach and president of basketball operations for the Detroit Pistons.
“The network mentioned in early January that they were going to schedule it,” Jeff Van Gundy said. “I think it will be fun.”
He said play-by-play announcer Dave Pasch “will keep us in line and use his trademark saying `now back to the game’ if things get out of hand.”
Both brothers agree Pasch should have an easier time with them than Bill Walton, whom Pasch teams with on Pac-12 basketball games. Jeff Van Gundy said neither brother will eat a burning candle off a cupcake like Walton did during a Washington-Arizona State game earlier this month.
Stan Van Gundy has had a variety of assignments with ESPN. While he has mainly done studio work and college basketball games, this will be his first NBA game assignment. It is also a game that is not devoid of story lines.
“I don’t know if you could have two teams right now having more drama and finding their way,” Stan Van Gundy said. “New Orleans is trying to play a guy who doesn’t want to be there (Anthony Davis), and Los Angeles was also influenced by Davis because of a bunch of young guys who became well known because they were on the trading block.”
The Lakers and LeBron James will be receiving plenty of time on ESPN the next couple weeks as they try to make a run at a postseason berth. Three of their next six games are on the network and the March 9 game against Boston is on ABC.
What is going on with the Los Angeles Lakers? That’s a question I’m saddened to say we’re probably going to be asking for the next four years unless, by some miracle, the team goes 82-0 en route to a perfect playoff performance in each of LeBron James‘ final seasons.
Even then, that might not be enough.
The media storm around LA is exactly what LeBron should have expected when he arrived in Southern California, but things have not gone as planned on the basketball court for The King. James has suffered a real injury, and the team is floundering, currently sitting outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference. James, meanwhile, isn’t playing great and people are publishing video lowlights of his poor defense.
It’s a routine we saw in Cleveland as well and, at this point, is wearing thin.
James smartly has been able to simply coast through parts the regular season in recent years, making him one of the most durable top players the NBA has ever seen. However, coupled with his constant harping about teammates not giving enough effort to make up for the lack of his own James has been a less sympathetic figure in 2019.
Plus, it seems like he might just be getting old.
That was the supposition Paul Pierce levied on ESPN on Tuesday, saying that he felt James was probably still injured during a taping of “The Jump”.
“If I were the Lakers, I would shut LeBron down. No, seriously. He’s getting older, he has to do too much for them to win. Just look at … he puts out a triple-double, and they can’t win. Just imagine if he really goes out and really exerts himself and has to go for 40… This season was a wash coming in to it. They weren’t contending from the jump.”
…
“Why am I gonna put more wear and tear on LeBron? I need him for three more years. This window is this short. This window is this short to take advantage of LeBron now. He’s still — to me — I think he’s pretty much still injured.”
Pierce’s claim is pretty level-headed, at least in terms of the reality of this Lakers roster. LeBron knew what the plan was, the team knew what the plan was … now that the plan is working how it’s supposed to, why is James surprised?
If anything it lends insight into just how difficult it’s going to be for LeBron when he eventually does start to decline, or as often happens with older players, starts to get injured with more frequency. Will he accept his aging gracefully, and adapt in the vein of Vince Carter? Or will he beeline for the path of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, who did not appear to have full recognition of their own situation?
The Lakers were always going to be bad. Buying into the idea that “LeBron guarantees 45 wins” in 2019 was always a doubt, even if everything went perfect, because of who is on this L.A. roster. Things don’t always go perfectly in the NBA, and hiccups here or there — not just with James but with injuries to guys like Lonzo Ball — were part of the realistic risk.
For the rest of the NBA, the real issue is probably having to listen to arguments made in bad faith about how good the Lakers should be, and what LeBron’s expectations are of everyone around him. It’s extreme, but Pierce’s idea isn’t totally crazy. People might lose their mind if James just cashed out on this season, but how much can he really recover in face value this year?
If the Lakers miss the playoffs, no doubt this conversation will rage all summer long.
Ja Rule tried to issue a Lil B-style curse on the Timberwolves
This drew commentary from many on Twitter, including the Timberwolves’ own account, which fired off a tweet making fun of Rule’s performance.
That then prompted Ja to go after the Wolves in a way many recognize as being attributed to rapper Lil’ B — he cursed them.
Via Twitter:
You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way… your CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years… AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!! 😘 kiss of death… https://t.co/RzUn4vKx2Y
Ja has been in the news lately thanks to his part in the disastrous Fyre Festival and the subsequent documentaries released on Netflix and Hulu this year, respectively. Perhaps he’s just trying to capitalize on that?
This is an extremely “How do you do, fellow kids?” moment from the 42-year-old rapper. If you’re going to be a weirdo who curses NBA players and teams on Twitter, you’ve got to be the first one to do that. No sense in being the second.