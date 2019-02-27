AP Photo/Matthew Hinton

Lakers’ LeBron James: ‘I like where we are as a ball club today with our mindset’

By Dan FeldmanFeb 27, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
LeBron James has sounded down on the Lakers lately.

He express frustration with their sense of urgency. He questioned whether basketball is the most important thing in their lives. He said any teammates feeling distracted should just quit.

Now, he’s striking a different tone.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

When asked if the statements he makes to the press are an echo of what he tells his teammates behind closed doors or if he uses the media to send messages, James side-stepped the question, shifting the conversation back toward how he views the position his team is in.

“It’s hard to kind of (determine) what I say to you guys that filters back to my guys,” James said. “For those guys, I think we try to prepare every day. And we do prepare. Not try. We prepare every day for our next challenge and we did that today. And I love the positive mindset that we have, even with the struggle that we’ve had the last 10 games. I like where we are as a ball club today with our mindset and hopefully going forward.”

It’d be nice for the Lakers if they have a positive mindset.

But that won’t be enough.

They’re tied with the Timberwolves for 10th/11th in the Western Conference and three games out of playoff position. Reaching the postseason will require not just playing better, but hoping other teams in the race don’t also get hot.

Maybe LeBron’s optimism will help. There have been signs of misery in Los Angeles this season, especially after most of the roster got discussed – but not moved – in Anthony Davis trade talks.

It’d be an even bigger help if LeBron gets fully healthy and defends better.

At least, in the meantime, it no longer sounds like he’s throwing everyone else under the bus. For now.

Dwyane Wade gets game-winning 3-pointer blocked… then banks in game-winning 3-pointer (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 27, 2019, 10:33 PM EST
This shot was an all-timer – even for a future Hall of Famer.

Dwyane Wade‘s game-winning, buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave the Heat a 126-125 win over the Warriors tonight.

Wade just brings it against Golden State. He also made a 3-pointer on Miami’s previous possession to set up his late heroics. (Between, Kevin Durant split a pair of free throws.)

Clippers broadcasters mock current playing ability of Robert Traylor, who died in 2011 (video)

Jonathan Daniel /Allsport
By Dan FeldmanFeb 27, 2019, 8:58 PM EST
In the 1998 draft, the Bucks infamously traded up, dealing No. 9 pick Dirk Nowitzki and No. 19 pick Pat Garrity to the Bucks for No. 6 pick Robert Traylor.

Nowitzki became a Hall of Famer. Traylor fell out of the NBA after just seven seasons.

With the Mavericks in L.A. on Monday, the Clippers’ telecast addressed Nowitzki and that draft-night trade.

Ralph Lawler:

I guess Milwaukee didn’t see it either. They drafted him and then traded him to Dallas draft day for Robert “Tractor” Traylor. Who’s he playing for now?

Don MacLean:

The Detroit YMCA over-40 league.

One problem: Traylor died in 2011.

I’m not one who believes we must speak only positively of people who died. I also don’t believe MacLean and Lawler had any ill-intent.

This was just unfortunate.

Lawler and MacLean apologized later in the broadcast. This should all go away shortly.

But as long as we’re here, it’s worth pointing out: As limited as his contributions were, Traylor still had a better NBA career than MacLean, who was also a first-round pick.

Warriors host kids from Stoneman Douglas for practice

Associated PressFeb 27, 2019, 7:56 PM EST
MIAMI (AP) — Stephen Curry would ordinarily be getting off his feet as fast as possible after a morning shootaround practice, saving his legs for the looming game that night.

Wednesday, however, wasn’t ordinary.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr invited some students – including ones from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, the school in Parkland where 17 students and staff were killed in a massacre on Feb. 14, 2018 – into the Warriors’ game-morning practice in Miami. And long after the session was over, Curry was throwing alley-oop lobs and engaging in 3-point contests with kids who couldn’t believe they were hanging out with stars from the two-time defending NBA champions.

“You hate that you have these opportunities because of what happened at our school,” said Jeff Foster, a teacher and former coach at Stoneman Douglas. “But at the same time, it’s nice to have these contacts and meet people and coach Kerr has been at a few of the events with our kids … you’re always glad to sit around and talk to him, whether it’s about basketball or politics. And we just spent time doing both.”

While Kerr was chatting with teachers, some of the boys and girls got onto the court with the Warriors. Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, Kevin Durant and Curry were among those who stuck around after shootaround for about an extra half-hour, posing for photos and talking about basketball.

“It’s special having them here,” Curry said as he watched the kids playing on the same court where the Warriors would visit the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. “They’ve done so much in the wake of the shooting, speaking out, using their platform that they have, the entire student body. They come to just have fun, enjoy themselves. I know that means a lot.”

Matt Fisher won’t forget it anytime soon.

Fisher is among the captains of Marjory Stoneman Douglas’ boys team, which lost its district championship game in quadruple-overtime and then fell in the first round of the state tournament. He plans to play college basketball at Division III’s Washington University in St. Louis next season, but if that doesn’t work out at least he can say he caught a lob from Curry for a dunk.

“This is just a surreal opportunity that I really appreciate,” said Fisher, who talked Curry into having a 3-point contest against him. It was briefly tied at 1-1 before Curry prevailed.

Kerr invited the students into the practice, and makes no secret about his desire for gun reform. Kerr was 18 when his father Malcolm, then president of American University of Beirut, was murdered. He’s followed the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas and their “March For Our Lives” organization’s efforts closely.

“The fortunate thing is the young people leading this drive are going to be much more impactful than old people like me,” Kerr said. “It’s true. Older people have been trying to do something but they haven’t made the impact. But the next generation, the country belongs to them. So I’m really proud of what they’re doing.”

Report: Suns’ operations drawing ‘raised eyebrows’ around NBA

AP Photo/Ralph Freso
By Dan FeldmanFeb 27, 2019, 6:52 PM EST
Suns owner Robert Sarver is recognized as one of the NBA’s worst owners. He fired general manager Ryan McDonough just nine days before the regular season. James Jones, who was only one season into his executive career, has been running the front office since. Igor Kokoskov is in his first season as a head coach and has yet to impress.

Does anyone in Phoenix know what they’re doing?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This is an organization that is in a spiral in almost every way, and it’s a concern for the NBA. Owner Robert Sarver has not seemed to learn a lot of lessons through the years about his management style, his hands-on nature and his ability to put an infrastructure in place and allow it to build an organization

There’s no question, from the league office to teams around the league, there’s a lot of raised eyebrows at Phoenix and how they’re operating right now.

The proof is in the pudding. The Suns are an NBA-worst 12-50. Tanking wasn’t the plan, at least not to begin the season.

Jones hasn’t instilled confidence in the notion he’ll get Phoenix out of this mess. And Sarver obviously isn’t going anywhere.

Wojnarowski reported Phoenix could hire a team president to oversee Jones, and maybe that’d help. But it’ll also be Sarver making that hire. The Suns’ problems start at the top.