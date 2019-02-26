Getty Images

Sixers update: Joel Embiid out Thursday vs. Thunder; Boban MRI comes back negative

By Kurt HelinFeb 26, 2019, 6:07 PM EST
The Sixers are going to be without either of their main big men for Thursday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but the news could be worse.

Joel Embiid has sat out the first three games since the All-Star break to rest a sore knee, and he was always going to be re-evaluated in one week. It also was always a smart bet he would be out longer, which is what will happen. Coach Brett Brown broke the news, with an update coming before a big weekend showdown with the Warriors.

It’s still too early to really worry for Sixers fans (outside of the level of concern that should always accompany the words “Embiid” and “injury”) but if he sits out the nationally televised game on Saturday, that’s a bigger red flag. Even if resting Embiid now is the smart play.

On the bright side, Boban Marjanovic‘s MRI came back negative from the knee injury he suffered in the final minutes of the Sixers win over the Pelicans on Monday.

He will be out for a week or so with a bone bruise and mild sprain of his knee. That could have been much worse.

Expect a lot of Jonah Bolden (who started Monday) and Amir Johnson for Philly. The challenge here is who the Sixers are facing. Oklahoma City is one of the better teams in the league and has a physical presence in the paint in Steven Adams who they could use Embiid to match up with. After that comes the Warriors and DeMarcus Cousins, who has struggled some of late but is still a force of nature.

Celtics trek to Toronto for showdown after ’embarrassing’ loss

Associated PressFeb 26, 2019, 7:26 PM EST
ASSOCIATED PRESS — The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics were expected to be the main contenders in the Eastern Conference this season.

The Raptors have lived up to expectations; the Celtics have not.

Boston visits Toronto on Tuesday night mired in fifth place in the East after losing four of its past six games. The Raptors, meanwhile, sit No. 2 in the East and still have the first-place Milwaukee Bucks in their sights.

Both teams are coming off losses. The Celtics lost 126-116 Saturday night on the road to the Chicago Bulls. The Raptors, without Kawhi Leonard, lost Sunday at home 113-98 to the Orlando Magic.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart termed the game in Chicago as “embarrassing.”

“Each and every game becomes closer and closer to the end for us and we haven’t been playing to the best of our ability,” Smart said. “It’s frustrating because we know the potential that we have.”

Celtics coach Brad Stevens holds himself accountable.

“I’ve said this before,” Stevens said. “I’m disappointed in myself.”

All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, however, feels the Celtics will be better in the postseason.

“In the playoffs, when we can plan for a team, prepare for a team, I still don’t see anybody beating us in seven games,” he said.

Center Aron Baynes has been out since Feb. 4 with a bruised left foot, and the Celtics are 4-4 in his absence. He is not expected to play Tuesday.

“I feel great,” he said. “Everything is progressing well. It’s just a matter of them holding me back. But it’s for the benefit of myself. So I can’t really complain.”

The Raptors’ loss to the Magic ended their seven-game winning streak. Leonard was given what was termed a “load management” day off and is expected to return Tuesday.

The Celtics have a 2-1 edge over the Raptors in their season series, with both of their wins in Boston. The Raptors have won seven straight home games against the Celtics since 2016. The last time the Celtics defeated the Raptors in Toronto was April 4, 2015, in overtime.

Leonard is averaging 31.7 points and 9.7 rebounds through three games against Boston this season.

The Raptors were within three points of the Magic at halftime Sunday but let the game get away in the second half.

“Not that we didn’t play hard enough, we just didn’t execute.” said Toronto guard Kyle Lowry, who had 19 points and 10 assists. “They made a lot of shots; we took the ball out of the basket a whole lot. They played well.”

The Raptors, who have been breaking in recently acquired Marc Gasol and Jeremy Lin, have added another player. They signed Jodie Meeks last week, and he scored 10 points — all in the second quarter — in his debut with his new team Sunday.

“That guy hasn’t played in an NBA game for 10 months and gets 10 points in what was — four minutes, maybe five minutes, five and a half minutes? — probably a little longer than that,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

“He finds the opens spaces on the weak side, sliding to the right areas, relocating to the right areas, comes off of the screens and gets into the paint.”

 

Several Trail Blazers stuck in Boston elevator for 30 minutes

By Kurt HelinFeb 26, 2019, 6:33 PM EST
The ghost of Red Auerbach strikes again.

The Portland Trail Blazers are in Boston ahead of a Wednesday game against the Celtics, and on Tuesday a number of players — including Damian Lillard, Rodney Hood, and Zach Collins — got stuck in an elevator for about half an hour.

Enes Kanter posted a video of the players, who were in “survival mode.” Which apparently is a lot of standing around, because what else can they do.

Meyers Leonard had a video of the players getting out of the elevator once the crews figured out how to get them near a floor and open the doors.

Well, it’s a good team bonding experience. Although next time I’d recommend bowling.

Report: NBA rescinds DeMarcus Cousins’ technical foul for tossing shoe (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 26, 2019, 4:33 PM EST
DeMarcus Cousins – who’s still working his way back from a torn Achilles – got a technical foul in the Warriors’ win over the Hornets last night for tossing Jeremy Lamb‘s fallen-off shoe off the court.

Cousins:

Next time, I’ll just step on the shoe and roll my ankle, break it, tear an Achilles. Just leave it out there next time. I guess that’s what they want.

Mark Medina of The Mercury News:

+1 for Cousins’ case on player safety

-1 for Cousins’ case that everyone’s out to get him

Former NBA player Kenny Anderson reportedly suffers stroke

By Dan FeldmanFeb 26, 2019, 3:36 PM EST
4 Comments

Kenny Anderson has lived a complex life.

He starred as a prep player in New York, dazzled at Georgia Tech then became the No. 2 overall pick in the 1991 NBA draft. The point guard played for nine teams – mostly the Nets, Celtics and Trail Blazers – in a 14-year career.

He lived a fast life, including marriages to Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa and Tami Akbar of “The Real World.” Anderson eventually declared bankruptcy and got a DUI in retirement. He also shared that he was molested as a child.

Now, Anderson – who’s coaching Fisk University – is dealing with another issue.

New York Daily News:

Kenny Anderson, former NBA player and New York basketball legend, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, the Daily News has confirmed.

A woman who answered Anderson’s cellphone said he was sleeping and “doing well” in his recovery. He suffered the stroke over the weekend.

Andrew Maraniss of The Undefeated just wrote an excellent article about Anderson’s life now. Hopefully, he recovers and returns to the course he was charting for himself.