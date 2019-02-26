Associated Press

James Harden scores 28 against Hawks, 30-point streak ends

Associated PressFeb 26, 2019, 1:53 AM EST
Leave a comment

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden isn’t exactly lamenting the end of his impressive scoring run.

Harden had 28 points, snapping his 32-game streak with at least 30 while the Houston Rockets beat the Atlanta Hawks 119-111 on Monday night.

He’s glad it’s over, too – especially since he had no expectation of matching Wilt Chamberlain’s 65-game streak, the longest in NBA history. Harden’s stretch with 30 or more points ranks second.

“Yeah I am. It was cool but I knew I wasn’t going to get to No. 1,” Harden said before walking away chuckling.

Houston overcame a scoring outburst from Hawks rookie Trae Young, who set career highs with eight 3-pointers and 36 points.

Harden returned after missing Saturday’s win over Golden State with a neck injury and missed all 10 3-pointers he attempted.

“This was the first time I was able to move it since a few days,” he said. “So it kind of felt good to go out there and just move it and run around. I hadn’t really done any movement or working out. I’ve been in bed really.”

He got to 28 points with 23.3 seconds left and had the ball on Houston’s last possession but did not attempt a shot from half court with the game in hand. When asked if the injury affected his shot he said: “I don’t care. Made shots, missed shots, we won the game.”

Harden last came up short of 30 points in a Dec. 11 win over Portland, when he had 29. During the streak, he scored 50 or more points four times, including a career-high 61 in a win at the Knicks on Jan. 23.

“Eventually it was going to have to end one of these days,” coach Mike D’Antoni said. “He’s unbelievable. He’ll start another one.”

Chris Paul added 20 points, and Eric Gordon hit four 3-pointers for 16 points.

The Hawks cut the lead to five on a basket by John Collins with about 2 1/2 minutes remaining. Harden missed his 10th 3-pointer seconds after that, but Harden was fouled on a 3-pointer on the next possession and made all of the free throws to make it 115-107.

Atlanta scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter, with five points including a long 3-pointer from Young, to cut the lead to one. P.J. Tucker got the Rockets going again when he made a 3-pointer to make it 98-94 with 8 1/2 minutes remaining.

Young’s hot shooting continued after that when he made his seventh 3 to cut the lead to one again.

Harden made four quick points later in the quarter, but Young was at it again after that, sinking his eighth 3-pointer to cut the lead to 107-102 with about five minutes left.

Young said he couldn’t appreciate his big night since the Hawks came up short.

“For me, I’ve grown up with a dad who raised me that winning is the only thing that matters,” he said. “So for me, of course you want to play well, of course you want to do well in the game and help your team, but at the end of the day I don’t feel good about it.”

Vince Carter got the Hawks within one with a 3-pointer later in the third quarter before Houston scored five quick points, capped by a basket from Harden to make it 82-76 with about four minutes left in the third.

Alex Len added a 3 for Atlanta after that but the Rockets padded the lead to 90-79 with an 8-0 run.

The Hawks got within seven late in the third, but Paul made a shot while being foul and completed the 3-point play to leave Houston up 95-85 entering the fourth.

 

DeMarcus Cousins gets technical for throwing Jeremy Lamb’s shoe into crowd

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 25, 2019, 11:45 PM EST
Leave a comment

The rule is clear: Throw another players’ shoe when it comes off and earn a technical foul.

Monday night in the Warriors win over the Hornets, Jeremy Lamb‘s shoe came off midway through the fourth quarter, it was just sitting in the middle of the floor, right above the free throw line. Cousins picked it up and tossed it off the court — not in a malicious way, but just so nobody steps on it. But that drew a technical foul.

We’ll see if the league rescinds this technical. This wasn’ a malicious act and closely following the letter of the law  here is a mistake.

Cousins scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, leading the Golden State Warriors past the Charlotte Hornets 121-110.

Watch Reggie Hearn’s wild game-winner for USA Basketball to beat Argentina

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 25, 2019, 10:35 PM EST
2 Comments

The game did not matter to the USA in the big picture — Jeff Van Gundy’s scrappy G-Leaguers had already qualified the United States for the World Cup in China this summer. They were taking on an Argentina team that also has already qualified for China.

However, put the USA across your chest and there is always pride on the line.

The USA had to come from behind in this one and with everything on the line former Northwestern star Reggie Hearn (he had a cup of coffee with the Pistons last season) came through for the red, white, and blue.

What. A. Shot.

The USA went 10-2 through qualifying, now the NBA’s biggest names will take over in China for Team USA. The G-Leaguers knew the deal when they signed up, but they played in a way that should make USA Basketball proud.

 

 

Kevin Durant has ridiculous handles and a stepback, too. Here’s the video proof.

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 25, 2019, 8:40 PM EST
6 Comments

The last two NBA Finals, Kevin Durant has made his case that he is currently the best basketball player in the world.

He’s got the entire package — and that includes handles and a stepback. Just ask the Hornets.

That’s just not fair. And also not his only highlight of the night.

 

Philippines qualified for FIBA World Cup, now working to get Jordan Clarkson on team

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 25, 2019, 7:59 PM EST
Leave a comment

You may have missed this, but over the weekend the Philippines national basketball team beat Kazakhstan 93-75, and with the win grabbed Asia’s final slot in the FIBA World Championships this summer in July.

The next step for the team: Getting Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson on the roster in China this summer. The Agence France-Presse explains the problem well:

Filipino-American Clarkson represented the Philippines at last year’s Asian Games, but the World Cup operates under FIBA rules which could classify him as “naturalised” as he obtained his Filipino passport after the age of 16.

FIBA also restricts each team to one “naturalised” player, meaning the Philippines would have to choose between the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard and Blatche, who acquired Filipino nationality by naturalisation.

The Philippine basketball federation’s argument is that Clarkson is a citizen, he just didn’t get his passport and papers until he was older. We’ll see if FIBA buys it.

Clarkson put up huge numbers in leading the Philippines to a fifth-place finish in the Asian Games, averaging 26 points a game. Obviously, they are a much better team with him in China. If they can get him approved.