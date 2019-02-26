Getty

Ja Rule tried to issue a Lil B-style curse on the Timberwolves

By Dane DelgadoFeb 26, 2019, 10:00 PM EST
Ja Rule’s performance during halftime of a recent game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves did not go well. The crowd wasn’t into it, and Giannis Antetokounmpo even went so far as to head to the floor during the concert to get shots up.

This drew commentary from many on Twitter, including the Timberwolves’ own account, which fired off a tweet making fun of Rule’s performance.

That then prompted Ja to go after the Wolves in a way many recognize as being attributed to rapper Lil’ B — he cursed them.

Via Twitter:

Ja has been in the news lately thanks to his part in the disastrous Fyre Festival and the subsequent documentaries released on Netflix and Hulu this year, respectively. Perhaps he’s just trying to capitalize on that?

This is an extremely “How do you do, fellow kids?” moment from the 42-year-old rapper. If you’re going to be a weirdo who curses NBA players and teams on Twitter, you’ve got to be the first one to do that. No sense in being the second.

Then you just look crazy.

Bradley Beal on loyalty to D.C.: ‘I’d die in that Wizards jersey’ (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane DelgadoFeb 26, 2019, 9:00 PM EST
Washington Wizards forward Bradley Beal has had a breakout season this year, particularly in the absence of the injured John Wall.

Things have been rocky in our nation’s capital this season, however, and the Wizards appeared ready to tear apart at the seams at various parts of this year. Washington still is not a playoff team, and as of publication they are four games out of the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Still, Beal has recalibrated a little bit in terms of his public image compared to earlier in the year. This week have the Wizards star told Yahoo’s Chris Haynes that he remains loyal to the franchise on a level that might not make sense to most.

In a conversation about his future with the team, Beal said he was willing to stay in D.C. through his contract and that he didn’t like change.

Via Twitter:

Beal has taken up recruiting players to come to Washington this season, manning the helm of the franchise with Wall out. At the very least this seems like Beal seeing what other stars have done this season — most notably Anthony Davis with the New Orleans Pelicans — and simply going the other direction with it.

Who cares if saying he wants to die in a Wizards jersey is hyperbolic nonsense? The other extreme in player branding appears to be forcing your way out no matter the cost, and that’s already been the subject of some backlash for Davis.

There’s no foreseeable way for Washington to get out of Wall’s massive contract, and it makes more sense that Beal plays for another team before the sumer of 2021. It’s nice that he’s saying the right things, though.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar auctioning off championship rings, more to benefit charity

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 26, 2019, 8:06 PM EST
This isn’t a former player in need of money.

This is a former player looking to use his money for good.

Hall of Famer and player often overlooked in the GOAT conversation, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is auctioning off some of his legendary memorabilia — four championship rings from his time with the Lakers, game-used All-Star jerseys, and more. Abdul-Jabbar has partnered with Goldin Auctions, but said this is not about him, it’s about helping his foundation. From the blog on his website:

My sports memorabilia also have a history. My history. My life. And, oddly, since my life is still happening and ever-evolving, I am less personally attached to those items than I am to my desire to create new history for myself—and futures for others. Much of the proceeds from my auction will go to support my charity, the Skyhook Foundation, whose mission is to “give kids a shot that can’t be blocked.” We do this by sending children from economically challenged schools to five days in the Angeles National Forest to experience the wonders of nature and learn the basics about science, technology, and engineering….

So, when it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room, or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple. Sell it all. Looking back on what I have done with my life, instead of gazing at the sparkle of jewels or gold plating celebrating something I did a long time ago, I’d rather look into the delighted face of a child holding their first caterpillar and think about what I might be doing for their future. That’s a history that has no price.

Abdul-Jabbar emphasized that he is on solid financial footing and not doing his because he personally needs the money.

There is memorabilia stretching back to then Lew Alcindor’s high school days in New York (where he was a phenom) through an autographed ball that he scored his final NBA points with (the still-standing an NBA-record of 38,387).

The auction runs through March 2.

Celtics trek to Toronto for showdown after ’embarrassing’ loss

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 26, 2019, 7:26 PM EST
ASSOCIATED PRESS — The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics were expected to be the main contenders in the Eastern Conference this season.

The Raptors have lived up to expectations; the Celtics have not.

Boston visits Toronto on Tuesday night mired in fifth place in the East after losing four of its past six games. The Raptors, meanwhile, sit No. 2 in the East and still have the first-place Milwaukee Bucks in their sights.

Both teams are coming off losses. The Celtics lost 126-116 Saturday night on the road to the Chicago Bulls. The Raptors, without Kawhi Leonard, lost Sunday at home 113-98 to the Orlando Magic.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart termed the game in Chicago as “embarrassing.”

“Each and every game becomes closer and closer to the end for us and we haven’t been playing to the best of our ability,” Smart said. “It’s frustrating because we know the potential that we have.”

Celtics coach Brad Stevens holds himself accountable.

“I’ve said this before,” Stevens said. “I’m disappointed in myself.”

All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, however, feels the Celtics will be better in the postseason.

“In the playoffs, when we can plan for a team, prepare for a team, I still don’t see anybody beating us in seven games,” he said.

Center Aron Baynes has been out since Feb. 4 with a bruised left foot, and the Celtics are 4-4 in his absence. He is not expected to play Tuesday.

“I feel great,” he said. “Everything is progressing well. It’s just a matter of them holding me back. But it’s for the benefit of myself. So I can’t really complain.”

The Raptors’ loss to the Magic ended their seven-game winning streak. Leonard was given what was termed a “load management” day off and is expected to return Tuesday.

The Celtics have a 2-1 edge over the Raptors in their season series, with both of their wins in Boston. The Raptors have won seven straight home games against the Celtics since 2016. The last time the Celtics defeated the Raptors in Toronto was April 4, 2015, in overtime.

Leonard is averaging 31.7 points and 9.7 rebounds through three games against Boston this season.

The Raptors were within three points of the Magic at halftime Sunday but let the game get away in the second half.

“Not that we didn’t play hard enough, we just didn’t execute.” said Toronto guard Kyle Lowry, who had 19 points and 10 assists. “They made a lot of shots; we took the ball out of the basket a whole lot. They played well.”

The Raptors, who have been breaking in recently acquired Marc Gasol and Jeremy Lin, have added another player. They signed Jodie Meeks last week, and he scored 10 points — all in the second quarter — in his debut with his new team Sunday.

“That guy hasn’t played in an NBA game for 10 months and gets 10 points in what was — four minutes, maybe five minutes, five and a half minutes? — probably a little longer than that,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

“He finds the opens spaces on the weak side, sliding to the right areas, relocating to the right areas, comes off of the screens and gets into the paint.”

 

Several Trail Blazers stuck in Boston elevator for 30 minutes

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 26, 2019, 6:33 PM EST
The ghost of Red Auerbach strikes again.

The Portland Trail Blazers are in Boston ahead of a Wednesday game against the Celtics, and on Tuesday a number of players — including Damian Lillard, Rodney Hood, and Zach Collins — got stuck in an elevator for about half an hour.

Enes Kanter posted a video of the players, who were in “survival mode.” Which apparently is a lot of standing around, because what else can they do.

Meyers Leonard had a video of the players getting out of the elevator once the crews figured out how to get them near a floor and open the doors.

Well, it’s a good team bonding experience. Although next time I’d recommend bowling.