Former NBA player Kenny Anderson reportedly suffers stroke

By Dan FeldmanFeb 26, 2019, 3:36 PM EST
Kenny Anderson has lived a complex life.

He starred as a prep player in New York, dazzled at Georgia Tech then became the No. 2 overall pick in the 1991 NBA draft. The point guard played for nine teams – mostly the Nets, Celtics and Trail Blazers – in a 14-year career.

He lived a fast life, including marriages to Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa and Tami Akbar of “The Real World.” Smith eventually declared bankruptcy and got a DUI in retirement. He also shared that he was molested as a child.

Now, Anderson – who’s coaching Fisk University – is dealing with another issue.

New York Daily News:

Kenny Anderson, former NBA player and New York basketball legend, has been hospitalized after suffering a stroke, the Daily News has confirmed.

A woman who answered Anderson’s cellphone said he was sleeping and “doing well” in his recovery. He suffered the stroke over the weekend.

Andrew Maraniss of The Undefeated just wrote an excellent article about Anderson’s life now. Hopefully, he recovers and returns to the course he was charting for himself.

Rumor: Suns could fire coach Igor Kokoskov

By Dan FeldmanFeb 26, 2019, 2:38 PM EST
The Suns are losing – and miserable.

Devin Booker said, “We’re not on the same page. It’s the worst I’ve seen it since I’ve been here, and that’s saying a lot.” Rookie Deandre Ayton said his patience has run out and he’s ready to take over.

Phoenix just ended a 17-game losing streak with a win over the Heat last night, but before that victory, Suns coach Igor Kokoskov had his seat warming.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:

I do think that this could be it for Igor. I do believe that this could be the last game. They’ve been humiliated. They’re defeated.

Kokoskov looks like one of the worst coaches in the NBA. The Suns stink on both ends of the floor. They’re sloppy and undisciplined. Their chemistry has been awful.

But I’m not certain Kokoskov is a bad coach. Phoenix’s roster is extremely lacking. It’s difficult to isolate coaching ability from team performance.

Kokoskov is also in his first season as an NBA head coach. Even if he’s a bad coach right now, I expect him to improve.

That said, the Suns don’t owe him anything. Kokoskov hasn’t impressed enough to earn this job long-term. On one level, it’d be sad for him if he didn’t get more of an opportunity in Phoenix. But he hasn’t proven he deserves it. The absence of indisputably poor coaching is not enough reason to keep a coach.

The general manager who hired Kokoskov, Ryan McDonough, has since been fired. Replacement James Jones might want to hire his own coach.

The Suns don’t play again until Friday. This could be the window to make a change, as Gambadoro noted. Gambadoro didn’t specifically say why he believed last night’s game could have been Kokoskov’s last, and there can be a thin line between speculation and reporting. But Gambadoro is well-connected in Phoenix. I’d be surprised if his assessment isn’t at least partially based on the feeling within the organization.

If the Suns plan to fire Kokoskov after the season, they might as well do it now. With 20 games left, there’s still ample opportunity to improve player mood and development, especially with Ayton and Booker.

There’s also value in continuing to evaluate Kokoskov. Again, he’s a first-time NBA head coach who should be improving as he goes.

But with this noise already emerging, Kokoskov’s seat will likely be extremely hot this offseason – if he makes it that far.

LeBron James moves into top 10 all-time for assists

By Dan FeldmanFeb 26, 2019, 1:33 PM EST
LeBron James‘ present – messy.

LeBron James’ career – great.

With 11 assists in the Lakers’ loss to the Grizzlies last night, LeBron passed Andre Miller for 10th in career assists. The all-time leaderboard:

LeBron should pass Gary Payton and Isiah Thomas in the next season or two to move into eighth place.

LeBron’s skill as a distributor is incredible. He has elite court vision. His scoring ability attracts immense defensive attention, creating openings for teammates. He’s unselfish (to a fault earlier in his career). He’s strong enough to deliver pinpoint passes all over the court.

Everything works together.

LeBron – fifth all-time in scoring – is now the only player in the top 10 for points and assists. But he was already the only player top 11 on both lists. Yay, round numbers. (Oscar Robertson is sixth all-time in assists and 12th all-time in points.)

Former NBA player Mike Bibby being investigated for sexual abuse

By Dan FeldmanFeb 26, 2019, 12:32 PM EST
Mike Bibby – who played for the Kings, Hawks, Grizzlies, Heat, Knicks and Wizards during a 14-year NBA career – is now coaching basketball at his alma mater, Shadow Mountain High School.

A teacher at the school alleges Bibby sexually abused her and filed for a restraining order, which was obtained by The Arizona Republic and details the claims. The school district said it was investigating until police began their own investigation, per the newspaper.

Lily Altavena of The Arizona Republic:

The teacher alleges in the restraining order that in February 2017 she was walking outside toward her classroom when she spotted Bibby driving on campus. She did not know him personally, she wrote.

He gestured toward her. She walked to the driver’s side of the car as he swung open the door and jumped out.

According to the order, Bibby picked her up “around the hips” and carried her into the driver’s seat, her head on the console and her legs splayed out the open door as he laid on top of her. She smelled alcohol on his breath, she wrote.

He started to rub his body and genitals on her, groping her, she wrote, and he told her, “What I could do to you.”

She slid out from underneath him and moved toward the main doors of one of the school buildings, and he followed, she wrote in the restraining order.

As two staff members looked on, he held her around her waist, hugged her, rubbed his erect penis against her, and made sexually explicit statements, she wrote. She said she tried to push him away.

She wrote that she was “in shock, in fear, intimidated by his actions, afraid of him as he smelled of alcohol.”

Bibby’s attorney denies the claim.

Hopefully, the investigation will uncover the truth.

Cornrowed Dwyane Wade makes sweet up-and-under (video)

By Dan FeldmanFeb 26, 2019, 11:33 AM EST
Dwyane Wade brought a new look and an old move to the Heat’s loss to the Suns last night.

In case you haven’t kept track of Wade’s hair style, yes, that’s a new look for him.

Even had a hashtag.