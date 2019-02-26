Bradley Beal on loyalty to D.C.: ‘I’d die in that Wizards jersey’ (VIDEO)

Washington Wizards forward Bradley Beal has had a breakout season this year, particularly in the absence of the injured John Wall.
Things have been rocky in our nation’s capital this season, however, and the Wizards appeared ready to tear apart at the seams at various parts of this year. Washington still is not a playoff team, and as of publication they are four games out of the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
Still, Beal has recalibrated a little bit in terms of his public image compared to earlier in the year. This week have the Wizards star told Yahoo’s Chris Haynes that he remains loyal to the franchise on a level that might not make sense to most.
In a conversation about his future with the team, Beal said he was willing to stay in D.C. through his contract and that he didn’t like change.
Via Twitter:
Beal has taken up recruiting players to come to Washington this season, manning the helm of the franchise with Wall out. At the very least this seems like Beal seeing what other stars have done this season — most notably Anthony Davis with the New Orleans Pelicans — and simply going the other direction with it.
Who cares if saying he wants to die in a Wizards jersey is hyperbolic nonsense? The other extreme in player branding appears to be forcing your way out no matter the cost, and that’s already been the subject of some backlash for Davis.
There’s no foreseeable way for Washington to get out of Wall’s massive contract, and it makes more sense that Beal plays for another team before the sumer of 2021. It’s nice that he’s saying the right things, though.