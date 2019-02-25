LeBron James questions Lakers: Is basketball the most important thing in your life?

After losing to the Pelicans, LeBron James expressed frustration with the Lakers’ sense of urgency.
But he didn’t stop at questioning the Lakers’ mentality within games.
He went much deeper.
NBA TV:
LeBron:
It’s how you approach the game every day. It’s how you think the game every day. It’s how you play the game. It’s how you prepare for the game, and that’s not even like, when you get to the arena. That’s like way before that. Is basketball, is that the most important thing while we’re doing this? Is this the most important thing in your life at this time? Are you giving it all to that game? And then if you feel like you put it all into it, then you have nothing to kind of look back on. You’re able to do other things. If you feel like you’re giving it all to the game, then you can go do other things. But if you feel like you’re not giving as much as you can, then you can’t focus on anything else.
Filming for “Space Jam 2” is scheduled to begin this summer.
Udonis Haslem said he’d retire after the season, following longtime Heat teammate Dwyane Wade out the door.
But Haslem has apparently swung the other direction.
Haslem, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:
“I am leaning towards doing one more season,” Haslem told the Miami Herald on Thursday evening. “But it’s not 100 percent. For me, physically and mentally I’m still 100 percent engaged to help these guys get where they need to go. It’s just about the time. Is it time to do something different?”
Of course, Haslem can’t unilaterally declare he’ll keep playing. Someone must sign him. Haslem, who turns 39 in June, has barely played the last few seasons.
But I’d expect the Heat to re-sign him if he wants to return. He has spent his entire 16-year career in Miami and embodies the franchise’s culture. The Heat value his veteran mentorship. Part of their success is creating a culture where someone like Haslem can play as long as he wants.
That said, I wonder whether they prefer he retires. They’re so good at identifying and developing marginal young players. An open roster spot could go quite far in Miami.
Ultimately, I expect the Heat to do whatever Haslem wants – but maybe try to nudge him toward retirement before he decides.
Ed Davis signed a one-year contract worth the full room exception with the Nets last summer. Brooklyn was coming off four straight losing seasons and was expected to struggle again.
Davis, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post:
“When I signed here in July, I didn’t think this was a playoff team, honestly,” Davis said of the Nets, who sit in the sixth playoff spot in the East as the league gets back to action following the All-Star break. “But when I got here and started to see players and how good guys were — and see coach, his philosophies and his schemes — my mindset changed.”
I love Davis’ honesty. Players sign with teams for many reasons – money, role, location, etc. Yet, they nearly always say winning was their priority.
Just because Davis thought the Nets would miss playoffs doesn’t mean he slacked off. He still showed the professionalism he has for years. He’s having a solid season as Brooklyn’s backup center.
The players around him – namely, D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris – have just come together better than expected.
The Knicks beat the Bucks, 136-134, in overtime Dec. 1 in New York. Rookie Kevin Knox scored 26 points.
“This is the culture we’re trying to build,” Tim Hardaway Jr. said, via the New York Post. “It’s the definition of it. He came out here ready to play against one of the top two teams in the East and he showed a lot of heart.”
Since, the Knicks lost five straight, eight straight, 18 straight then their first game after the All-Star break. They also traded Hardaway. All those losing streaks ended with road wins.
So, New York had lost 18 straight at Madison Square Garden until beating the Spurs last night. That was a big victory, because it prevented the Knicks from tying the 1993-94 Mavericks for the longest home losing streak of all-time.
Here are the longest home losing streaks in NBA history:
The Knicks, as Spike Lee said at the Oscars, are tanking. But they’re also trying to sell tickets.
That gets easier when home fans occasionally see a win.
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is perhaps the best 3-point shooter in NBA history. He’s not known for being a dunker, although at 6-foot-3 he can no doubt get up enough to slam it through the tin from time-to-time.
Curry has a total of 26 made regular season dunks over his career, according to Basketball-Reference.com. That’s not exactly a lot for a guy who has played in nearly 700 regular season games.
So it’s a bit of an inside joke when Curry does grip the hoop the way he did during this year’s All-Star Game or against the Sacramento Kings recently.
Via Twitter:
Those were pretty surprising, and they garnered enough attention that it prompted the NBA to put together a video of Curry’s best dunks over his career.
I’m not sure he’s going to be winning the Slam Dunk Contest anytime soon, but it’s always fun to have guys show off their other talents. Watch the full video above of Curry’s best dunks.