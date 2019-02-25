AP Photo/Ben Margot

Kings coach Dave Joerger: Discussion with Buddy Hield not about shot selection

By Dan FeldmanFeb 25, 2019, 2:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

Kings coach Dave Joerger and Kings guard Buddy Hield appeared to argue after Hield made a late, deep 3-pointer in Sacramento’s loss to the Warriors on Thursday. A couple possessions later, Hield bypassed a a deep game-winning 3-pointer on the final possession.

Then, Hield scored 34 points in the Kings’ win over the Thunder on Saturday.

By then, both Joerger and Hield were clearly ready to move on from Thursday’s incident.

NBC Sports California:

Hield, via Marcus White of NBC Sports California:

“Oh my God,” Hield said in Oklahoma City. “[Dave and I were] never on bad terms, you just want to start a story. Nah, man. I shot that s*** today, that’s what I did. So it was good.”

I never thought Hield and Joerger were on bad terms. I’m not sure anyone did. They appeared to argue during a tense game. Even if it were about shot selection, it seemed we could leave it there barring more evidence of a feud.

We probably ought to take Joerger at his word that it wasn’t about shot selection. Griping about Hield’s shot never made sense. In that situation – down six points late – it was a good shot. Sacramento needed points in a hurry.

I particularly appreciate Joerger’s introspection about how he talks to players – both on camera and in huddles. He created a scene he didn’t want and possibly gave Hield an unintended message before the final possession.

Joerger has done a fantastic job this season. I came away from this even more impressed.

Travis Schlenk: Warriors elevating Stephen Curry delayed by former owner refusing to trade Monta Ellis before season-ticket renewals

Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 25, 2019, 3:33 PM EST
Leave a comment

Stephen Curry became a superstar only after the Warriors traded Monta Ellis.

Maybe it would’ve happened anyway for Curry in Golden State. He’s the greatest shooter of all time, and it seems unlikely a teammate who was never even an All-Star was going to stand in his way.

But Curry and Ellis were both score-first guards who appeared to step on each other’s toes. And we know only what happened in reality: Golden State traded Ellis to the Bucks for Andrew Bogut in 2012, and Curry took off.

The Warriors might not have made it easy on themselves to elevate Curry over Ellis.

Milwaukee – according to owner Marc Lasry, who hadn’t yet bought the team and might not be a reliable source – said the Bucks rejected a trade for Curry before settling on Ellis. Golden State also previously had internal issues dealing Ellis.

Former Warriors executive Travis Schlenk, who’s now Hawks general manager, on The Woj Pod, as transcribed by Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“One moment (that) really changed the course of everything — there was a trade that we wanted to do. And we were sitting down with the owner at that time, Chris Cohan. And we said we think we should do this trade — we’re getting back two guys, it frees up our cap, it’s gonna allow the growth of Steph. And Chris said, ‘We can’t do that trade. Player X is the most popular player we have, and season-ticket renewals (are) around the corner.’

“And I was just like, you gotta be kidding me. We are gonna make this decision based on who our fans think should be on our team, not the guys that you’ve hired to put together the team?”

At this point, Woj interjects and says, ‘This was the Bucks, right?”

“No, this wasn’t the Bucks,” Schlenk answered. “I don’t want to name the players. So, we didn’t do the trade. And then later on we were able to do a trade with that player that brought us Andrew Bogut. And that was obviously a big piece of the championship puzzle.

Cohan sold the Warriors the summer after Curry’s rookie season. So, there was a narrow window in which this could have happened. Golden State didn’t trade Ellis until a couple years later.

Would Curry have progressed faster with this trade? Would this trade still have netted someone as helpful to the Warriors as Bogut?

There are plenty of intriguing “what ifs” here.

Ultimately, it worked out well for the Warriors. Curry still developed into a dynasty-leading superstar with Bogut playing a supporting role for one title.

Heat’s Udonis Haslem now says he’s leaning toward returning next season

Chris Trotman/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 25, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Udonis Haslem said he’d retire after the season, following longtime Heat teammate Dwyane Wade out the door.

But Haslem has apparently swung the other direction.

Haslem, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:

“I am leaning towards doing one more season,” Haslem told the Miami Herald on Thursday evening. “But it’s not 100 percent. For me, physically and mentally I’m still 100 percent engaged to help these guys get where they need to go. It’s just about the time. Is it time to do something different?”

Of course, Haslem can’t unilaterally declare he’ll keep playing. Someone must sign him. Haslem, who turns 39 in June, has barely played the last few seasons.

But I’d expect the Heat to re-sign him if he wants to return. He has spent his entire 16-year career in Miami and embodies the franchise’s culture. The Heat value his veteran mentorship. Part of their success is creating a culture where someone like Haslem can play as long as he wants.

That said, I wonder whether they prefer he retires. They’re so good at identifying and developing marginal young players. An open roster spot could go quite far in Miami.

Ultimately, I expect the Heat to do whatever Haslem wants – but maybe try to nudge him toward retirement before he decides.

Ed Davis: I didn’t think Nets would make playoffs when I signed

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 25, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ed Davis signed a one-year contract worth the full room exception with the Nets last summer. Brooklyn was coming off four straight losing seasons and was expected to struggle again.

Davis, via Brian Lewis of the New York Post:

“When I signed here in July, I didn’t think this was a playoff team, honestly,” Davis said of the Nets, who sit in the sixth playoff spot in the East as the league gets back to action following the All-Star break. “But when I got here and started to see players and how good guys were — and see coach, his philosophies and his schemes — my mindset changed.”

I love Davis’ honesty. Players sign with teams for many reasons – money, role, location, etc. Yet, they nearly always say winning was their priority.

Just because Davis thought the Nets would miss playoffs doesn’t mean he slacked off. He still showed the professionalism he has for years. He’s having a solid season as Brooklyn’s backup center.

The players around him – namely, D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen and Joe Harris – have just come together better than expected.

LeBron James questions Lakers: Is basketball the most important thing in your life?

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
By Dan FeldmanFeb 25, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
13 Comments

After losing to the Pelicans, LeBron James expressed frustration with the Lakers’ sense of urgency.

But he didn’t stop at questioning the Lakers’ mentality within games.

He went much deeper.

NBA TV:

LeBron:

It’s how you approach the game every day. It’s how you think the game every day. It’s how you play the game. It’s how you prepare for the game, and that’s not even like, when you get to the arena. That’s like way before that. Is basketball, is that the most important thing while we’re doing this? Is this the most important thing in your life at this time? Are you giving it all to that game? And then if you feel like you put it all into it, then you have nothing to kind of look back on. You’re able to do other things. If you feel like you’re giving it all to the game, then you can go do other things. But if you feel like you’re not giving as much as you can, then you can’t focus on anything else.

Filming for “Space Jam 2” is scheduled to begin this summer.