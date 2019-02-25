Kevin Durant has ridiculous handles and a stepback, too. Here’s the video proof.

The idea is simple: Get exposure for even more high-level college players eligible for the NBA Draft as well as some of the top G-League players.

In the days before the 60-man NBA Draft Combine this May in Chicago, there will be a revamped NBA G League Elite Camp, the league announced Monday. At this camp, 40 more players who declared for the draft will get a chance to be seen by scouts and team executives. To be clear, these are an additional 40 (ones who didn’t make the combine cut, voted on by teams) and top G-League players to go against them and get exposure.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the NBA G League Elite Camp as an essential addition to our comprehensive evaluation process of potential NBA and NBA G League talent,” NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a statement. “This event will provide more players with exposure as they enter the next phase of their careers.”

The first day of the camp will be just top NBA G League players from the previous season, on day two both the G-Leaguers and college/youth prospects will go through workouts. Then on the third day, it’s just the draft eligible players.

These young college players will get feedback from teams on if and where they would be drafted should they stay in the mix. It’s the kind of honest feedback that young players need to make a decision about their futures. Players then have until May 29 to withdraw their name from the draft and stay in college.

The more exposure and honest feedback the players get at camps like this — as well as places such as Portsmouth Invitational or the Professional Basketball Combine — the better. While the focus is often on the lottery-level elite guys in the draft, there is a path to good paydays playing basketball domestically and abroad, and the camps like this can help players find that path if they put in the work.