DeMarcus Cousins gets technical for throwing Jeremy Lamb’s shoe into crowd

The rule is clear: Throw another players’ shoe when it comes off and earn a technical foul.
Monday night in the Warriors win over the Hornets, Jeremy Lamb‘s shoe came off midway through the fourth quarter, it was just sitting in the middle of the floor, right above the free throw line. Cousins picked it up and tossed it off the court — not in a malicious way, but just so nobody steps on it. But that drew a technical foul.
The game did not matter to the USA in the big picture — Jeff Van Gundy’s scrappy G-Leaguers had already qualified the United States for the World Cup in China this summer. They were taking on an Argentina team that also has already qualified for China.
However, put the USA across your chest and there is always pride on the line.
The USA had to come from behind in this one and with everything on the line former Northwestern star Reggie Hearn (he had a cup of coffee with the Pistons last season) came through for the red, white, and blue.
The USA went 10-2 through qualifying, now the NBA’s biggest names will take over in China for Team USA. The G-Leaguers knew the deal when they signed up, but they played in a way that should make USA Basketball proud.
Kevin Durant has ridiculous handles and a stepback, too. Here’s the video proof.
You may have missed this, but over the weekend the Philippines national basketball team beat Kazakhstan 93-75, and with the win grabbed Asia’s final slot in the FIBA World Championships this summer in July.
Filipino-American Clarkson represented the Philippines at last year’s Asian Games, but the World Cup operates under FIBA rules which could classify him as “naturalised” as he obtained his Filipino passport after the age of 16.
FIBA also restricts each team to one “naturalised” player, meaning the Philippines would have to choose between the Cleveland Cavaliers point guard and Blatche, who acquired Filipino nationality by naturalisation.
The Philippine basketball federation’s argument is that Clarkson is a citizen, he just didn’t get his passport and papers until he was older. We’ll see if FIBA buys it.
Clarkson put up huge numbers in leading the Philippines to a fifth-place finish in the Asian Games, averaging 26 points a game. Obviously, they are a much better team with him in China. If they can get him approved.
NBA revamps G League Elite Camp to help draft-eligible players get exposure
The idea is simple: Get exposure for even more high-level college players eligible for the NBA Draft as well as some of the top G-League players.
In the days before the 60-man NBA Draft Combine this May in Chicago, there will be a revamped NBA G League Elite Camp, the league announced Monday. At this camp, 40 more players who declared for the draft will get a chance to be seen by scouts and team executives. To be clear, these are an additional 40 (ones who didn’t make the combine cut, voted on by teams) and top G-League players to go against them and get exposure.
“We’re thrilled to introduce the NBA G League Elite Camp as an essential addition to our comprehensive evaluation process of potential NBA and NBA G League talent,” NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in a statement. “This event will provide more players with exposure as they enter the next phase of their careers.”
The first day of the camp will be just top NBA G League players from the previous season, on day two both the G-Leaguers and college/youth prospects will go through workouts. Then on the third day, it’s just the draft eligible players.
These young college players will get feedback from teams on if and where they would be drafted should they stay in the mix. It’s the kind of honest feedback that young players need to make a decision about their futures. Players then have until May 29 to withdraw their name from the draft and stay in college.
The more exposure and honest feedback the players get at camps like this — as well as places such as Portsmouth Invitational or the Professional Basketball Combine — the better. While the focus is often on the lottery-level elite guys in the draft, there is a path to good paydays playing basketball domestically and abroad, and the camps like this can help players find that path if they put in the work.