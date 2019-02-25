Brook Lopez dunked on Dario Saric, then got a tech (VIDEO)

Brook Lopez is now known as more of a 3-point shooter for the Milwaukee Bucks. That doesn’t mean he’s gotten any smaller, and the 7-footer can still throw down on opposing defenders with ease.
That was evident on Saturday night, when Lopez waited for Minnesota Timberwolves forward Dario Saric to catch up to him before dunking on him.
Lopez lingered a little too long on the play, standing over Saric emphatically. That earned the Bucks big man a technical foul, although it came with two minutes to play and did not affect the outcome of the game.
The Bucks beat the Timberwolves, 140-128, and now have the best record in the NBA.
Spike Lee took home a win for the Best Adapted Screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman” on Sunday night, giving the vaunted director his first academy award outside of the honorary one bestowed upon him in 2015.
Lee, perhaps the most famous New York Knicks fan, had to endure a little ribbing by actor Samuel L. Jackson at the Oscars. As Jackson made mention of Lee, the former pointed out the number of consecutive home losses by Lee’s favorite squad having only recently been broken by a Knicks win over the San Antonio Spurs.
Still not on stage, Lee yelled back at Jackson that the Knicks were tanking.
Regardless of your opinions on the 2019 Oscars, we can all agree on one thing — the Knicks are trying to tank. The team is 12-48, and if they end up with a high pick they’ll probably keep it and add it to the expected haul of free agents available to them this summer. If they get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, there’s chatter about New York potentially being able to use that pick to swing a trade for a guy like Anthony Davis.
Lee knows what the deal is, and there’s no hiding it at this point. His team is on its way to relevance once again, and he’s got an Oscar in-hand.
We always knew this was going to be a rough season for the Phoenix Suns. They had the No. 1 overall pick this past draft, selecting Deandre Ayton to pair with Devin Booker.
There’s still work left to be done for this young core, and the Suns are just 11-50, the worst record in the NBA. Ayton and Booker haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, with the two reportedly exchanging words at least once this season.
The Suns have now lost 17 straight after falling Saturday to the Atlanta Hawks, 120-112. Now, Ayton says he’s ready to take over.
Via AZCentral.com:
“I gave them enough time to let them run what they got to run,” Ayton said. “Now I’m about to just take over now. It’s about that time to take over and not really look back.”
…
“It’s just tough,” said Ayton about the losing skid. “It’s not easy to deal with. I’m going to try my best to take over. Real talk.”
Phoenix will need to find a way to corral what Ayton does, particularly if he’s planning to dominate the ball more on offense without additional effort on defense. Suns coach Igor Kokoskov has said as much, intimating that it’s been difficult to keep Ayton engaged on that end of the floor.
This is still Booker’s team, and losing isn’t something anyone takes to lightly. Still, how Kokosov manages both the development and personalities of his two young stars will be something to watch as the season comes to a close in Arizona.
Ja Rule has been in the news lately thanks to not one but two documentaries about the Fyre Festival, in which the rapper was a noted celebrity investor.
Now it appears that ol’ Ja is trying to help rehab his image, and part of that included a performance on Saturday night as the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Rule, 42, was the halftime show for Milwaukee’s win, 140-128. It did not go well.
The crowd did not seem into Mr. Rule’s performance, with that being none more apparent than when Giannis Antetokounmpo came out to warm up for the second half while the rapper was still playing.
Things didn’t go that well, and Ja was not pleased. Taking to Twitter after the game, the “Mesmerize” artist tried to pull a Lil’ B by cursing the Timberwolves.
The future is a weird, weird place.
Marcus Smart is coming along nicely for the Boston Celtics, even if the hopes for him becoming a stellar 3-point shooter from the wing still seem like a long shot. Re-signing Smart gave the Celtics some consistency, and if the team can balance themselves heading into the spring they should be able to make some noise in the playoffs.
Smart has slowly added things to his repertoire, but Saturday night gave us something we’d never seen from the Oklahoma State product before.
That’s an impressive baseline move and an amount of athleticism from the power guard we’re not used to.
Always fun to see guys slowly evolve.