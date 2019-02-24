Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen both set new career highs, Bulls top Celtics 126-116

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored a career-high 42 points, Lauri Markkanen finished with a personal-best 35 points and 15 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls got some payback for the most lopsided loss in franchise history with a 126-116 victory over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.

LaVine surpassed his previous high of 41 points at New York on Nov. 5.

Markkanen, whose high coming in was 33 against the Knicks last season, became the fourth Chicago player in 10 years to score 20 or more in eight straight games.

The Bulls returned the favor for a 133-77 beating at the United Center in December that was also the biggest romp in the Celtics’ storied history.

Kyrie Irving led Boston with 37 points and 10 assists. Al Horford scored 19, but the Celtics lost for the fourth time in six games.

The Bulls went on an 18-3 run to start the second quarter, wiping out a five-point deficit, and led by as much as 15 in the first half before taking a 64-51 lead to the locker room.

They scored eight straight early in the third to go up 72-53, Robin Lopez‘s hook and floater capping that spurt. Markkanen’s 3 made it 87-62 with 6:25 left in the period, and the Bulls withstood a push down the stretch.

Irving hit a 3 to cut it to 94-86 early in the fourth. But Markkanen answered with one of his own, then drove for a three-point play to make it a 14-point game with 9:28 remaining.