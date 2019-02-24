Was Kemba Walker fouled on final shot against Brooklyn?

Charlotte had come from 19-points down to Brooklyn and now, down two in the final seconds of regulation, had the chance to win the game or send it to overtime. D'Angelo Russell had missed a game-sealing three, and with 6.2 seconds on the clock Charlotte had a chance.
The Hornets put the ball in the hands of their All-Star Kemba Walker, he brought the ball up and… did Caris LeVert foul him or was that a clean block to preserve Brooklyn’s win?
The Hornets felt it was a foul and coach James Borego sarcastically said postgame he looks forward to reading the NBA’s Two-Minute Report tomorrow. Marvin Williams will get a fine for ripping the officials. With a win the Hornets would have tied the Nets for the six seed in the East, now they are two back.
LeVert, of course, thought it was clean. He said he got the block with his elbow but turned his body to avoid the foul.
What the league says in the Two-Minute Report is moot — it doesn’t change the outcome of the game. The referees did not call a foul, so the Nets get a big road win.
After Laker loss to Pelicans, LeBron James frustrated with team’s “sense of urgency”
Saturday night seemed to perfectly encapsulate where the race for the final playoff spot (or spots) in the West stands. In Oklahoma City, the overachieving and feisty Kings got 34 points from Buddy Hield and held on to beat the Thunder, a victory that moved Sacramento within 1.5 games of San Antonio and the Los Angeles Clippers, the teams tied for the 7/8 seed.
In contrast, the Lakers, coming off an impressive win over Houston, were flat against a Pelicans team that sat Anthony Davis. The Lakers could not get stops and ultimately fell 128-115 to a team all but tanking. The inconsistent Lakers are now 29-30 on the season and 3.5 games out of the playoffs with 23 to go.
“How many know what’s at stake if you’ve never been there?” James asked Saturday… “I’m playing devil’s advocate, you know? It’s kind of a fine line when you talk about that, because when you’ve never been there or know what it takes to actually shoot for something like that, sometimes you’re afraid to get uncomfortable.
“So you got to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. So I’m not saying that’s what we are as a whole. It kind of looks that way at times, that sometimes we’re afraid to be uncomfortable and kind of get out of our comfort zone and kind of, you know, have that sense of urgency from the jump, and not be afraid to actually go out and fail to succeed. So, I mean we have, what? Twenty-three games left. We’ll see what happens.”
He’s right — this is the first time through anything like this for the young Laker core. Much like the dreadful loss to Indiana right before the trade deadline when their minds were elsewhere, the young players are going through their first playoff push and they don’t grasp what is needed nightly if they are to make the postseason in a deep West. They are learning as they go — and learning some hard lessons.
The Lakers’ goal this season was to make the playoffs, but also to evaluate which of their young core — Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart. Which ones of those players can work as part of a LeBron led contending team, and fit in with another star player (whoever that ends up being). The results have been mixed. After these final 23 games, there is going to be some harsh assessments.
First though, if this team is going to reach its first goal of simply making the playoffs LeBron is going to have to carry the squad. He can’t count on that young core nightly, not yet.
Without James Harden, Rockets hold off Warriors 118-112
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) —Eric Gordon scored 25 points with four 3-pointers, Chris Paul converted two free throws with 1:08 left on the way to 23, and the Houston Rockets outplayed the Golden State Warriors without ill NBA scoring leader James Harden for a 118-112 victory Saturday night.
Stephen Curry‘s 3 with 1:57 to play pulled the Warriors to 114-108 then his two free throws at 1:26 made it a four-point game before Houston came through at the line.
Kevin Durant scored 29 points and Curry added 25 with five 3s, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Warriors had their five-game home winning streak snapped in a matchup of West powers who met in the 2018 Western Conference finals won in seven games by Golden State.
Early in the fourth, Golden State’s Draymond Green exited the game with a sprained left ankle after grabbing at his foot in clear pain from stepping on teammate DeMarcus Cousins‘ foot.
Paul had out 11 of his season-high 17 assists in the first half to reach 9,000 for his career, helping Houston avoid a third straight road loss.
Cousins notched his third straight double-double with 13 points and a season-best 14 rebounds while Klay Thompson scored 20 and had six assists.
Curry’s 3 in the final 30 seconds of the first half and a jumper to beat the buzzer by Andre Iguodala got Golden State to 61-54 at halftime after the two-time defending champions trailed by 20.
While Harden also has a strained neck, coach Mike D’Antoni said the reigning MVP and league scoring leader probably could have played through that.
Harden hurt the neck when he got hit during a practice leading up to Thursday’s road loss to the Lakers and woke up sore the next day.
“He might’ve played even with a sore neck, he had a little touch of the flu. It was a combination of everything,” D’Antoni said.
In the Rockets’ last visit to Oracle Arena, Harden hit a contested 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left in a 135-134 overtime win at on Jan. 3 in which he finished with a triple-double and his fifth straight 40-point game. He was 13 for 32 with 10 3s.
The Warriors, who held off Sacramento 125-123 on Thursday night, began 9 for 32 – 3 of 12 on 3s – and didn’t lead for the first time until Curry’s layup at the 9:54 mark of the third. Curry was 5 for 11 from deep.
Much like last time, Golden State’s biggest stars missed key shots when it mattered. The Warriors dug themselves an immediate hole, falling behind 15-0 before consecutive 3s by Thompson and Curry.
They went 14 of 37 on 3s in last month’s matchup with Curry 5 for 15 and Durant 1 of 5.
