Spike Lee on the Knicks at the Oscars: ‘We’re trying to tank!’

Spike Lee took home a win for the Best Adapted Screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman” on Sunday night, giving the vaunted director his first academy award outside of the honorary one bestowed upon him in 2015.

Lee, perhaps the most famous New York Knicks fan, had to endure a little ribbing by actor Samuel L. Jackson at the Oscars. As Jackson made mention of Lee, the former pointed out the number of consecutive home losses by Lee’s favorite squad having only recently been broken by a Knicks win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Still not on stage, Lee yelled back at Jackson that the Knicks were tanking.

Via Twitter:

THE KNICKS WON TONIGHT AND MADE THE OSCARS pic.twitter.com/YngX2oFsuK — SNY (@SNYtv) February 25, 2019

Regardless of your opinions on the 2019 Oscars, we can all agree on one thing — the Knicks are trying to tank. The team is 12-48, and if they end up with a high pick they’ll probably keep it and add it to the expected haul of free agents available to them this summer. If they get the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, there’s chatter about New York potentially being able to use that pick to swing a trade for a guy like Anthony Davis.

Lee knows what the deal is, and there’s no hiding it at this point. His team is on its way to relevance once again, and he’s got an Oscar in-hand.