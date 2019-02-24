Report: Lakers bus left without Luke Walton (PHOTO)

Things have not been smooth for Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton this season. It feels like an open secret at this point that LeBron James would prefer if Walton were no longer the coach, and the team has had to issue assurances of confidence in Walton.

The Lakers lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, 128-115, thanks in part to a poor defensive effort. LA allowed former Lakers forward Julius Randle to score 24 points for New Orleans, and Pelicans bench players Ian Clark and Chieck Diallo to combine for 35. Anthony Davis did not play.

The Lakers are now 3.5 games out of 8th place in the Western Conference with just 23 games to go. Time is running out in the City of Angels, and the disfunction is obvious.

Perhaps no better example of that was the Lakers’ team bus apparently leaving Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans on Saturday without Walton.

Via Twitter:

So this was interesting. I was talking to some SKC staffers I know as the Lakers’ team bus is pulling off. Suddenly, Luke Walton comes around the corner. Bus gone. It had to come back for the coach. Damn shame. pic.twitter.com/uy0HX7XYIS — David M. Grubb (@DMGrubb) February 24, 2019

That’s a bad look, even if it was an honest mistake after a loss on the other side of the country.

Walton is a member of the Lakers family, and seemed well-positioned to lead a young core forward after success with the Golden State Warriors. But that’s all changed now that LeBron is in town, and James is batting 1.000 when it comes to the kinds of moves he wants revolving around him.

If the Lakers miss the playoffs, I don’t know how long to expect Walton to last.