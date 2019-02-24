Jusuf Nurkic and Ben Simmons are beefing now (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Saturday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t go that well for the Eastern Conference team. In an early day game, Philly looked lackluster and wound up getting beat by Portland, 130-115. The Blazers scored 41 points in the third quarter en route to their rout.

Meanwhile, Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic and Ben Simmons were chippy with each other for a large portion of the game. Simmons, a career 55 percent free-throw shooter, heard it loud and clear from Nurkic during an attempt at the charity stripe halfway through the third quarter.

As Simmons released the attempt, courtside mics picked up Nurkic telling Simmons, “Hell no!”

Simmons then quickly walked up behind Nurkic, telling him, “You talk a lot of shit for being an ass.”

Via Twitter:

Ben Simmons wasn’t having it with Nurkic: “You talk a lot of s–t for being ass” 😳 *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/Tw9tfXrD9l — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2019

That back-and-forth led officials to give double technical fouls to Simmons and Nurkic. It was also the precursor for a sequence that followed early in the fourth quarter between Portland’s Enes Kanter and Simmons.

After a made Simmons bucket, Kanter went to grab the ball and move out of bounds. As Kanter hopped out of bounds, just slightly off his feet, Simmons made contact with the back of the Blazers big man. That sent Kanter flying, prompting the Turkish native to stand up and go after Simmons as he walked away.

Officials, obviously not wanting to give Simmons a second technical for an ejection, gave Kanter and Mike Scott double techs.

Kanter came at Simmons after getting dropped 🍿 pic.twitter.com/UYlv7PaRoo — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 23, 2019

After the game, Nurkic continued to go after Simmons both on Instagram and while talking about the incident to reporters.

“I think I’m better shooter than him. I mean, I’m for sure (a better shooter). The way he’s able to shoot, or not able to shoot, is ridiculous.” — @bosnianbeast27 — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) February 23, 2019

Jusuf Nurkic on trash talk from Ben Simmons: “I’m a better shooter than him, I guess. The way he’s able to shoot – or not able to shoot – is ridiculous.” Evan Turner, seated a few feet away, asked who Nurk was talking about. “The best shooter on the floor. Your boy Ben Simmons.” — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 23, 2019

Ben Simmons and Jusuf Nurkic: currently beefing.