Giannis Antetokounmpo warmed up during a Ja Rule concert (VIDEO)

Ja Rule has been in the news lately thanks to not one but two documentaries about the Fyre Festival, in which the rapper was a noted celebrity investor.

Now it appears that ol’ Ja is trying to help rehab his image, and part of that included a performance on Saturday night as the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Rule, 42, was the halftime show for Milwaukee’s win, 140-128. It did not go well.

The crowd did not seem into Mr. Rule’s performance, with that being none more apparent than when Giannis Antetokounmpo came out to warm up for the second half while the rapper was still playing.

Via Twitter:

There’s a good 3.5 minutes left of halftime, Ja Rule is mid-song and Giannis is already out shooting. pic.twitter.com/sPoyVnpI7x — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 24, 2019

Giannis taking practice shots in the middle of a Ja Rule halftime show is something I never thought I’d see. pic.twitter.com/fYZ7qSL2N3 — Julian Andrews (@julian_andrews_) February 24, 2019

It’s 90’s night at @FiservForum and Ja Rule is playing at halftime. @Giannis_An34 is out here shooting free throws. I just love everything about this picture. pic.twitter.com/TlytEq1g68 — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) February 24, 2019

Things didn’t go that well, and Ja was not pleased. Taking to Twitter after the game, the “Mesmerize” artist tried to pull a Lil’ B by cursing the Timberwolves.

You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way… your CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years… AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!! 😘 kiss of death… https://t.co/RzUn4vKx2Y — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019

The future is a weird, weird place.