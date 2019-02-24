Giannis Antetokounmpo warmed up during a Ja Rule concert (VIDEO)

Things didn’t go that well, and Ja was not pleased. Taking to Twitter after the game, the “Mesmerize” artist tried to pull a Lil’ B by cursing the Timberwolves.
You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way… your CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years… AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!! 😘 kiss of death… https://t.co/RzUn4vKx2Y
Marcus Smart is coming along nicely for the Boston Celtics, even if the hopes for him becoming a stellar 3-point shooter from the wing still seem like a long shot. Re-signing Smart gave the Celtics some consistency, and if the team can balance themselves heading into the spring they should be able to make some noise in the playoffs.
Smart has slowly added things to his repertoire, but Saturday night gave us something we’d never seen from the Oklahoma State product before.
Saturday’s game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t go that well for the Eastern Conference team. In an early day game, Philly looked lackluster and wound up getting beat by Portland, 130-115. The Blazers scored 41 points in the third quarter en route to their rout.
Meanwhile, Blazers big man Jusuf Nurkic and Ben Simmons were chippy with each other for a large portion of the game. Simmons, a career 55 percent free-throw shooter, heard it loud and clear from Nurkic during an attempt at the charity stripe halfway through the third quarter.
As Simmons released the attempt, courtside mics picked up Nurkic telling Simmons, “Hell no!”
Simmons then quickly walked up behind Nurkic, telling him, “You talk a lot of shit for being an ass.”
That back-and-forth led officials to give double technical fouls to Simmons and Nurkic. It was also the precursor for a sequence that followed early in the fourth quarter between Portland’s Enes Kanter and Simmons.
After a made Simmons bucket, Kanter went to grab the ball and move out of bounds. As Kanter hopped out of bounds, just slightly off his feet, Simmons made contact with the back of the Blazers big man. That sent Kanter flying, prompting the Turkish native to stand up and go after Simmons as he walked away.
Officials, obviously not wanting to give Simmons a second technical for an ejection, gave Kanter and Mike Scott double techs.
Jusuf Nurkic on trash talk from Ben Simmons: “I’m a better shooter than him, I guess. The way he’s able to shoot – or not able to shoot – is ridiculous.” Evan Turner, seated a few feet away, asked who Nurk was talking about. “The best shooter on the floor. Your boy Ben Simmons.”
CHICAGO (AP) The last time they played Boston, the Chicago Bulls walked off the court with the most lopsided loss in franchise history and little signs of hope.
Consider this quite a change.
Zach LaVine scored a career-high 42 points, Lauri Markkanen finished with a personal-best 35 points and 15 rebounds, and the Bulls got some payback with a 126-116 victory over the Celtics on Saturday night.
”That’s in the past, a couple of months ago,” Markkanen said. ”We had it in the back of our minds. We didn’t talk about it too much. The coaches didn’t say anything about it.”
LaVine and Markkanen became the first Chicago teammates to score 35 or more in the same game since Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen each had 37 points at Phoenix on Nov. 20, 1996.
LaVine surpassed his previous high of 41 at New York on Nov. 5. Markkanen, whose best coming in was 33 against the Knicks last season, became the fourth Chicago player in 10 years to score 20 or more in eight straight games. And the Bulls won their season-high third in a row while returning the favor for a 133-77 beating at the United Center in December that was also the biggest romp in the Celtics’ storied history.
Kyrie Irving led Boston with 37 points and 10 assists. Al Horford scored 19, but the Celtics lost for the fourth time in six games.
”You’re going to have clunkers in the NBA,” coach Brad Stevens said.
This was one. But Irving isn’t concerned the Celtics’ struggles will carry into the playoffs.
”No,” he said.
Why not?
”Because I’m here,” Irving said.
Was Kemba Walker fouled on final shot against Brooklyn?
Charlotte had come from 19-points down to Brooklyn and now, down two in the final seconds of regulation, had the chance to win the game or send it to overtime. D'Angelo Russell had missed a game-sealing three, and with 6.2 seconds on the clock Charlotte had a chance.
The Hornets put the ball in the hands of their All-Star Kemba Walker, he brought the ball up and… did Caris LeVert foul him or was that a clean block to preserve Brooklyn’s win?
The Hornets felt it was a foul and coach James Borego sarcastically said postgame he looks forward to reading the NBA’s Two-Minute Report tomorrow. Marvin Williams will get a fine for ripping the officials. With a win the Hornets would have tied the Nets for the six seed in the East, now they are two back.
LeVert, of course, thought it was clean. He said he got the block with his elbow but turned his body to avoid the foul.
What the league says in the Two-Minute Report is moot — it doesn’t change the outcome of the game. The referees did not call a foul, so the Nets get a big road win.