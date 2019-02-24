Deandre Ayton wants to ‘take over’ the Suns from here on out

We always knew this was going to be a rough season for the Phoenix Suns. They had the No. 1 overall pick this past draft, selecting Deandre Ayton to pair with Devin Booker.

There’s still work left to be done for this young core, and the Suns are just 11-50, the worst record in the NBA. Ayton and Booker haven’t always seen eye-to-eye, with the two reportedly exchanging words at least once this season.

The Suns have now lost 17 straight after falling Saturday to the Atlanta Hawks, 120-112. Now, Ayton says he’s ready to take over.

Via AZCentral.com:

“I gave them enough time to let them run what they got to run,” Ayton said. “Now I’m about to just take over now. It’s about that time to take over and not really look back.” … “It’s just tough,” said Ayton about the losing skid. “It’s not easy to deal with. I’m going to try my best to take over. Real talk.”

Phoenix will need to find a way to corral what Ayton does, particularly if he’s planning to dominate the ball more on offense without additional effort on defense. Suns coach Igor Kokoskov has said as much, intimating that it’s been difficult to keep Ayton engaged on that end of the floor.

This is still Booker’s team, and losing isn’t something anyone takes to lightly. Still, how Kokosov manages both the development and personalities of his two young stars will be something to watch as the season comes to a close in Arizona.