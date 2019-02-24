Associated Press

After Laker loss to Pelicans, LeBron James frustrated with team’s “sense of urgency”

By Kurt HelinFeb 24, 2019, 7:54 AM EST
3 Comments

Saturday night seemed to perfectly encapsulate where the race for the final playoff spot (or spots) in the West stands. In Oklahoma City, the overachieving and feisty Kings got 34 points from Buddy Hield and held on to beat the Thunder, a victory that moved Sacramento within 1.5 games of San Antonio and the Los Angeles Clippers, the teams tied for the 7/8 seed.

In contrast, the Lakers, coming off an impressive win over Houston, were flat against a Pelicans team that sat Anthony Davis. The Lakers could not get stops and ultimately fell 128-115 to a team all but tanking. The inconsistent Lakers are now 29-30 on the season and 3.5 games out of the playoffs with 23 to go.

After this latest loss, LeBron James sounded a combination of frustrated and philosophical as he questioned the urgency his team played with. Here is his full quote, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“How many know what’s at stake if you’ve never been there?” James asked Saturday… “I’m playing devil’s advocate, you know? It’s kind of a fine line when you talk about that, because when you’ve never been there or know what it takes to actually shoot for something like that, sometimes you’re afraid to get uncomfortable.

“So you got to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. So I’m not saying that’s what we are as a whole. It kind of looks that way at times, that sometimes we’re afraid to be uncomfortable and kind of get out of our comfort zone and kind of, you know, have that sense of urgency from the jump, and not be afraid to actually go out and fail to succeed. So, I mean we have, what? Twenty-three games left. We’ll see what happens.”

He’s right — this is the first time through anything like this for the young Laker core. Much like the dreadful loss to Indiana right before the trade deadline when their minds were elsewhere, the young players are going through their first playoff push and they don’t grasp what is needed nightly if they are to make the postseason in a deep West. They are learning as they go — and learning some hard lessons.

The Lakers’ goal this season was to make the playoffs, but also to evaluate which of their young core — Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart. Which ones of those players can work as part of a LeBron led contending team, and fit in with another star player (whoever that ends up being). The results have been mixed. After these final 23 games, there is going to be some harsh assessments.

First though, if this team is going to reach its first goal of simply making the playoffs LeBron is going to have to carry the squad. He can’t count on that young core nightly, not yet.

Without James Harden, Rockets hold off Warriors 118-112

Associated Press
Associated PressFeb 24, 2019, 1:13 AM EST
3 Comments

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Eric Gordon scored 25 points with four 3-pointers, Chris Paul converted two free throws with 1:08 left on the way to 23, and the Houston Rockets outplayed the Golden State Warriors without ill NBA scoring leader James Harden for a 118-112 victory Saturday night.

Stephen Curry‘s 3 with 1:57 to play pulled the Warriors to 114-108 then his two free throws at 1:26 made it a four-point game before Houston came through at the line.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points and Curry added 25 with five 3s, nine rebounds and seven assists as the Warriors had their five-game home winning streak snapped in a matchup of West powers who met in the 2018 Western Conference finals won in seven games by Golden State.

Early in the fourth, Golden State’s Draymond Green exited the game with a sprained left ankle after grabbing at his foot in clear pain from stepping on teammate DeMarcus Cousins‘ foot.

Paul had out 11 of his season-high 17 assists in the first half to reach 9,000 for his career, helping Houston avoid a third straight road loss.

Cousins notched his third straight double-double with 13 points and a season-best 14 rebounds while Klay Thompson scored 20 and had six assists.

Curry’s 3 in the final 30 seconds of the first half and a jumper to beat the buzzer by Andre Iguodala got Golden State to 61-54 at halftime after the two-time defending champions trailed by 20.

While Harden also has a strained neck, coach Mike D’Antoni said the reigning MVP and league scoring leader probably could have played through that.

Harden hurt the neck when he got hit during a practice leading up to Thursday’s road loss to the Lakers and woke up sore the next day.

“He might’ve played even with a sore neck, he had a little touch of the flu. It was a combination of everything,” D’Antoni said.

In the Rockets’ last visit to Oracle Arena, Harden hit a contested 3-pointer with 2.7 seconds left in a 135-134 overtime win at on Jan. 3 in which he finished with a triple-double and his fifth straight 40-point game. He was 13 for 32 with 10 3s.

Kenneth Faried started in Harden’s place and delivered 20 points and 10 rebounds. Clint Capela grabbed 15 boards.

The Warriors, who held off Sacramento 125-123 on Thursday night, began 9 for 32 – 3 of 12 on 3s – and didn’t lead for the first time until Curry’s layup at the 9:54 mark of the third. Curry was 5 for 11 from deep.

Much like last time, Golden State’s biggest stars missed key shots when it mattered. The Warriors dug themselves an immediate hole, falling behind 15-0 before consecutive 3s by Thompson and Curry.

They went 14 of 37 on 3s in last month’s matchup with Curry 5 for 15 and Durant 1 of 5.

Watch Anthony Tolliver get up, block Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk. Yes, you read that right.

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 23, 2019, 11:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

Minnesota’s Anthony Tolliver skying to block a Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk? That seems about as likely as Adam Sandler winning a Best Actor Oscar.

Yet here we are, Tolliver did just that on Saturday night.

That was not enough to get the Timberwolves the win, Milwaukee pulled away to get the 140-128 win. But this is the highlight everyone is talking about.

Watch Stephen Curry drain shots from center-court logo during warmups like it’s nothing

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 23, 2019, 8:36 PM EST
Leave a comment

In case you need any kind of reminder that Stephen Curry is a flat-out ridiculous shooter — particularly during warm-ups, well, you’re in luck.

Check out this pregame video of Curry knocking down shots from the center-court logo at Oracle like it’s nothing.

The man changes the game. Even in warmups.

James Harden being out clouds latest Rockets-Warriors clash

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 23, 2019, 6:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — The Houston Rockets have had the Golden State Warriors’ number this season. However, when the teams meet on Saturday, the Rockets will have to play without the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player.

Houston guard James Harden is out due a cervical neck strain. Harden was bothered by soreness Thursday during the Rockets’ 111-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He was seen receiving treatment to the neck and right shoulder during the contest.

The Rockets have used different means to beat the two-time defending champs in their first two head-to-heads since Golden State prevailed in a seven-game conference finals last May.

Houston held a Stephen Curry-less Warriors team to 86 points — Golden State’s lowest output of the season — and just 42 percent shooting in a 107-86 home win in November.

The Rockets then turned Harden loose in the January rematch at Golden State, watching him pour in 44 points — including a game-winning 3-pointer — in a 135-134 overtime thriller.

More than a month later, that game still weighs heavily on the mind of Curry, who countered Harden with 35 points of his own that night.

“They just made one more shot,” he noted to reporters after the Warriors Thursday win over the Sacramento Kings. “We understand how talented they are, how well James has been playing. It’s going to be a dogfight … a defensive test for us.”

At the time of Curry’s statement, the extent of Harden’s injury had not been made public. The NBA’s leading scorer at 36.5 points per game, Harden was bothered by a left shoulder strain prior to the All-Star break but didn’t miss any contests. He has played in 55 of Houston’s 58 games as he missed three games early in the season due to a hamstring injury.

In the overtime win at Oakland, Harden complemented his 44 points with 10 rebounds and 15 assists for a triple-double.

While there was no triple-double against the Lakers, Harden did extend his streak of games with 30 or more points to 32.

The Rockets lost their second in a row and fell to 33-25, a full 12 games below where they stood at this point last season. It’s gotten some analysts grumbling about the club’s style of play and reliance on Harden.

Houston coach Mike D’Antoni labeled such talk “absurd” before the Thursday game.

“I don’t know if they watched last year,” he said of the naysayers. “Nobody else can do what he does. … If you’re a ball-stopper, usually you’re inefficient. He’s very efficient. So when the ball stops, it’s a good thing.”

The Rockets earned the home-court advantage over Golden State in last year’s playoffs by finishing seven games ahead of the Warriors during the regular season.

That almost surely won’t be the case should they meet again this postseason. The Warriors (42-16), with the best record in the West, have a nine-game advantage over Houston, currently in the No. 5 seed.

Golden State won for the 17th time in its past 19 games by surviving a late rally from the Kings on Thursday in a 125-123 home decision. Curry finished with 36 points, making 10 of his 16 3-point attempts.

Harden (276) and Curry (246) enter the game ranked first and second, respectively, in the NBA in 3-pointers made.

Harden also led the league last season with what was then a career-best 265.

Curry got the better of his rival in 3-pointers in last year’s playoff showdown, however, making 27 of 75 (36 percent) while Harden was harassed into 19 of 78 (24.4 percent).

Curry saved his best for last in the series, going 7 of 15 on 3-point tries in a 27-point effort in Golden State’s 101-92 win at Houston in Game 7. Harden went just 2-for-13 from long range on his 32-point night.

 