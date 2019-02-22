Watch Chris Paul put LeBron James in an armbar (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Paul and LeBron James are friends. Supposedly. But after this? I’m not so sure.

As the two battled for a rebound on Thursday night at Staples Center, the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets stars got tangled up. LeBron’s arm ended up between Paul’s, and the Houston point guard seemingly knowingly jerked down on James’ arm.

It was not a good look, and Twitter was noticeably upset about the apparent dirty play by Paul.

Via Twitter:

Chris Paul's armbar on LeBron pic.twitter.com/yuQxPyofkP — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 22, 2019

James was able to keep playing, scoring 29 points to go with 11 rebounds and six assists.

The Lakers beat the Rockets, 111-106, but before things were said and done both Paul and Houston coach Mike D’Antoni earned themselves technical fouls.

Ahh Chris Paul being Chris Paul @WorldWideWob pic.twitter.com/xNc8tjTI4r — Nicholas Childress (@NChill17) February 22, 2019

Things were testy during this game between these two teams. It made some sense for LA, who are trying to claw their way into the playoff picture, but not for the Rockets, who are a postseason guarantee at this point.

Who knows if this play will be discussed on the Banana Boat this summer?