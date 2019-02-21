Zion Williamson’s sprained knee became bad day for Nike

When presumptive No. 1 pick Zion Williamson went to the ground, his knee twisting, early in Duke’s game against North Carolina Wednesday night, the basketball world collectively gasped.
Former President Barack Obama was there and quickly recognized the problem:
It did, unquestionably. The 6-foot-7, 284 pound Williamson was wearing the PG 2.5 PEs (the Paul George signature line of Nikes), and when he made a hard cut the shoe gave out and Williamson went to the ground in a heap. The television cameras closed in on the busted Nike.
That’s not good press.
Fortunately, Williams suffered only a mild, Grade 1 knee sprain, and is day-to-day.
Nike released a statement to multiple media outlets that said, “We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery. The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance. While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue.”
Nike stock dropped one percent on Thursday, although that level of fluctuation is not serious.
Bottom line, if this remains an isolated incident, Nike’s reputation — and position as the dominant force in basketball shoes — is not in danger. Fans and players will forgive one random incident. Have it happen again to a high-profile player and… Nike doesn’t want to find out.