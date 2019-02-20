Warriors vs. Bucks or Raptors betting favorite to be NBA Finals matchup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who will we see in the NBA Finals come June?

The West looks cut and dried — if the Warriors are healthy, it’s hard to imagine any other team in that conference giving them too much trouble.

The East? That’s wide open. A good case can be made for Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia, or Milwaukee finding their way in. (For a more detailed breakdown, listen to the latest PBT Podcast where Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports and myself break down the East in more detail.)

The bookmakers over at BetOnline put together these odds on potential Finals matchups, and after the first four options the odds get pretty long.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Golden State Warriors 9/2

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors 9/2

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors 5/1

Philadelphia 76ers vs Golden State Warriors 5/1

Indiana Pacers vs Golden State Warriors 28/1

Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors 33/1

Boston Celtics vs Houston Rockets 40/1

Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets 40/1

Philadelphia 76ers vs Houston Rockets 40/1

Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets 40/1

Charlotte Hornets vs Golden State Warriors 50/1

Detroit Pistons vs Golden State Warriors 50/1

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors 50/1

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors 66/1

Washington Wizards vs Golden State Warriors 66/1

Boston Celtics vs Oklahoma City Thunder 80/1

Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder 80/1

Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder 80/1

Toronto Raptors vs Oklahoma City Thunder 80/1

A few quick thoughts on that list:

• Interesting that the Sixers and Celtics are just a little behind the Bucks and Raptors in the minds of the bookmakers.

• I don’t know that I’d have Houston in front of Oklahoma City as the second-best option in the West. Not this season. The Thunder have the defense and star power to do playoff damage.

• If you’re thinking about putting money on Washington or Orlando to make the Finals — against anyone — just donate that money to charity instead. That way it will do some good.