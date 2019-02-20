PBT Podcast: Former Cavs/Suns GM David Griffin; breaking down East playoff chase

David Griffin is a hot commodity — any time a general manager opening comes up in the NBA, so does his name (most recently New Orleans).

Griffin joins us to talk about what he wants in a job if he returns to an NBA front office. He also discusses what he learned from his experiences at the helm of a LeBron James team, as well as how that applies to what the Lakers went through at the trade deadline.

Also on the agenda — his new show on NBA TV, “GM School,” which debuts on tonight (Feb. 20) at 8pm ET.

After that, we bring in Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports to help break down the Eastern Conference playoff race at the top and the four powerhouse teams. Which one has the best chance of advancing? And who will make it in the final two playoffs spots in the East?

