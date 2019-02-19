Getty Images

Blake Griffin enjoying resurgence after trade to Pistons

Associated PressFeb 19, 2019, 9:00 AM EST
3 Comments

DETROIT — Blake Griffin doesn’t need to jump over any cars to be a hit in the Motor City.

A year after arriving in Detroit with his career at a crossroads, a more earthbound Griffin is doing all he can to shake the Pistons out of their decade-long malaise.

“He does a little bit of everything for us. Probably one of our better pick-and-roll players, passers, scorers, leader by example, just so many things,” Detroit coach Dwane Casey said. “His basketball intellect, for me, is one that’s been the most impressive of our players. I didn’t know that about Blake, because when you think about him, you think about the high-flying dunker and the muscular guy in the post, but there’s a lot more to that than just his dunking and athleticism.”

A month shy of his 30th birthday, there are fewer above-the-rim highlights but Griffin’s first full season with Detroit has been one of his best. He’s averaging a career-high 26.3 points per game while making strides as a perimeter shooter, and he earned his first All-Star selection since 2015.

Most importantly, he’s been able to stay healthy, and although the Pistons still have a losing record, they’re in the playoff race, largely because of Griffin.

“As a player, you always believe in yourself,” Griffin said. “I knew I had another level to go to, and being healthy was part of that. … But the beginning of the year, my goal isn’t to only make the All-Star team. It’s much more than that.”

In July 2017, Griffin agreed to a $171 million, five-year deal with the Clippers, the team that drafted him with the first overall pick in 2009. Less than a year later, he was abruptly traded – from glitzy Los Angeles to a Detroit franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game since 2008. It was a risky move for the Pistons, given Griffin’s high salary and the fact that he has only three seasons with more than 67 games played. They gave up a first-round draft pick in the trade, and when they missed the playoffs anyway, that was the end of Stan Van Gundy’s tenure as coach and president of basketball operations.

For Griffin, it was an inauspicious start to the Detroit portion of his career, and there’s been frustration this season as well. The Pistons are 26-30, tied for the final postseason spot in the Eastern Conference. Even if they do make the playoffs, they don’t look like a team ready to make a run.

But for Griffin individually, the season has been a significant step forward. The man who once pulled off a two-handed dunk while jumping over the front of a car is a bit less of an athletic sensation in Detroit, but the blue-collar elements of his game are still plenty effective. The 6-foot-10, 250-pound Griffin can muscle his way to the basket and draw fouls, and he gives the Pistons another tough rebounder alongside Andre Drummond. Griffin is also leading the team in assists.

“I think for me, my job is to make his game as easy as possible on the offensive end. When I get him open, he usually makes the right plays,” Drummond said. “It’s a nightmare for teams. You’ve got to really pick your poison, who you really want to get going, and it’s scary when we both get it going.”

Griffin has expanded his offensive repertoire to include the 3-point shot in recent years. He has already made a career-high 134 3s this season, shooting a credible 37 percent from long distance.

“It helps a lot, especially in today’s NBA, with everybody spacing the floor a little bit more, and playing with a guy like Dre, who’s so effective inside,” Griffin said. “To be able to give him a little bit more space is a good thing. I always see guys working to expand their range, and when you do, you see them add years to their career.”

When Griffin joined the Clippers, he added some legitimacy and excitement to what had been one of the league’s most downtrodden franchises. Now the Pistons are a team that could use some buzz. The results recently have been mixed: Griffin has been terrific, but the team as a whole has remained mediocre.

But Detroit won four of five heading into the All-Star break, and if the Pistons do make the playoffs, they’ll have Griffin to thank.

“He’s thinking the game. He’s a couple steps ahead,” Casey said. “I’ve had a lot of great forwards, power forwards, and he’s right up there with the best, whether it’s Dirk (Nowitzki), (Kevin) Garnett, Detlef Schrempf – just a lot of great players that I’ve been around. He’s right in that category.”

Damian Lillard: “It’s almost like I’m not willing to sell myself out [for winning a championship]”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 19, 2019, 7:35 PM EST
Leave a comment

Anthony Davis is frustrated not winning enough and competing for a ring (not even close) and is forcing his way out of New Orleans. He follows a long list of guys who bolted to chase a title/better situation (to them): LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

It’s also not for everyone.

Damian Lillard was just in Portland for the NBA All-Star Game, he’s reached some impressive highs in Portland, but the Trail Blazers are not title contenders in the West. And likely will not be soon.

Speaking to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports for the Posted Up Podcast while in Charlotte last weekend, Lillard said he is not going to force his way out of Portland to go chase a ring.

Portland fans, this is why you should feel lucky. Most All-Star level players handle things differently. I don’t believe he meant this as a shot at guys who did move on, he just feels differently about things.

Could Lillard don another jersey at some future date because he wants a better shot at a title? Never say never, but he’s seven years into his career and under contract for two more. It’s not happening soon, if ever. My guess is if he does ever leave, it will be with more of a mutual understanding and a far less messy situation than we have seen as recently as this last trade deadline.

 

 

Glen “Big Baby” Davis to pay $15K fine, avoid jail time after pot bust

Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 19, 2019, 6:04 PM EST
1 Comment

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) — Former NBA player Glen “Big Baby” Davis has agreed to pay $15,000 to avoid jail time on drug charges.

News outlets report the forward had faced up to five years in jail. He was arrested at a Maryland hotel with 126 grams (4 ounces) of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000 last February, and indicted on seven counts of drug possession and distribution.

Davis denied the charges in a (now removed) Instagram post while eating Popeyes on a charter plane.

Davis’ attorney Brandon Mead says prosecutors will dismiss the charges after the 33-year-old pays the fine. Mead says nothing indicates Davis was selling drugs.

Davis was a star player at Louisiana State University who also played for the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers. His NBA career ended in 2015, but he has played in the Big3, winning that league’s championship with his team last summer.

Davis was also charged with felony assault in an April altercation outside a West Hollywood club.

Harden: Scoring streak ‘something that I just had to do because of our situation’

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinFeb 19, 2019, 5:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Houston Rockets were a below .500 team and 13th in the West, well back in the playoff picture, when James Harden decided he had to just take over.

For 31 games he has scored at least 30 points a night, tying the second-longest streak in NBA history, and in doing so pushed the Rockets up the standings — they are fifth in the West and with a greater than 99 percent chance of making the playoffs according to fivethirtyeight.com — and pushed himself to the front of the MVP race.

It was what he felt he had to do, he told Rachel Nichols of ESPN in a sit-down interview for The Jump.

“The scoring streak is obviously amazing, but it’s something that I just had to do because of our situation. We had all the injuries and guys in and out of the lineup and things like that. So I think the streak just started happening, and now it’s like something to talk about. But it’s not something that I’m really honestly focused on. That’s something I have to do in order to give us a chance to win the game.”

With Chris Paul and Clint Capela missing time (CP3 is back now), and with the team’s defense taking a massive step back this season, it has been incumbent on Harden to carry an extraordinary load. He leads the league in usage rate by a wide margin — when he is on the court 43.6 percent of Rocket possessions end with Harden taking a shot, getting fouled, making an assist, or turning the ball over. (Next highest in the league is Russell Westbrook at 35.9 percent, stats via Cleaning The Glass).

He has done it with a simple formula that has worked for a couple of seasons now: Use switches to set up a favorable matchup and attack, either in isolation or right off the pick. Harden has run more isolation plays this season than any other TEAM in the league according to the NBA’s Second Spectrum data.

But it doesn’t feel like Harden and the Rockets can win this way this season (especially not with the weaker defense and supporting cast). Harden told Stephen Curry during All-Star weekend he would rather play in the ball-sharing style of the Warriors. Harden recognizes that’s how to win.

While the focus is on the historic streak and how long it goes, the real questions become how much of a toll is this taking on him? (Remember, Harden has faded in the playoffs before as he wore down.) Maybe more importantly, how long does he want to keep this up? And what happens when he doesn’t?

Sonya Curry: Former Hornets owner George Shinn cautioned players against interracial marriage

AP Photo/Chuck Burton
By Dan FeldmanFeb 19, 2019, 4:01 PM EST
4 Comments

All-Star Weekend in Charlotte was a wonderful celebration of North Carolina’s enthusiasm for basketball.

At center stage: The Curry family.

Dell Curry played for the Hornets. While in Charlotte, he and his wife Sonya Curry raised future NBA players in Stephen Curry and Seth Curry. Those four featured prominently throughout the weekend. Stephen played in the All-Star game. He and Seth competed in the 3-point contest. Dell headlined a shooting competition for charity. Sonya even made a halfcourt shot.

But not all their memories in Charlotte were happy.

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

When Dell Curry was drafted by the Charlotte Hornets in the 1988 NBA expansion draft, the Currys experienced more racism. The Hornets were owned at that time by George Shinn. Sonya Curry, who is a fair-skinned African-American woman, recalls Shinn erroneously thinking she was a white woman and not liking the fact that one of his black players was married to her.

“The owner called in another player, a white guy player who dated black women, and said, ‘We drafted you. We know who you like to date. But we just want to tell you to really be careful about letting people see because Dell Curry is married to a white woman and we don’t know how people are going to take them either,’ ” Sonya Curry said. “The player was like, ‘You are not going to believe what they just said.’ I was like, ‘What?’ Just the assumption of what I look like and all that.”

Shinn was loathed by Hornets fans even before he moved the franchise to New Orleans. This provides just another reason to dislike him.

Even if Shinn were merely cautioning his players that other people might object to interracial marriage/dating – the most charitable reading of this – it’s still awful. Put the burden of change on the people perpetuating racist standards, not the victims of that racism.