People are really reading too much into Kawhi Leonard’s comments about Toronto

Kawhi Leonard might not stay with the Toronto Raptors past this season, and so fans are trying as hard as they can to ascertain which way the star is leaning on a daily basis. Leonard doesn’t say much to media, and has a propensity to project a rather flat demeanor.

All-Star Weekend is upon us, and Leonard has naturally been asked about how he feels about Toronto halfway through the season.

Leonard, a native Californian, told reporters this week that Canada has some good food and that it’s good to bring a jacket.

Via Twitter:

Raptors fans I tried to get some insight from Kawhi on how he’s liking it there. Got some good news and bad news for you pic.twitter.com/OH8rFQ2zWP — Robert Littal (@BSO) February 16, 2019

During his availability at #NBAAllStar media day, Kawhi Leonard was asked about his thoughts on Toronto thus far … pic.twitter.com/Gy8wvh1QPC — Eric Smith (@Eric__Smith) February 16, 2019

Not surprising was the context in which fans on Twitter read into Leonard’s comments. These, in my view, are rather innocuous things to say about Toronto. However, many felt that Leonard’s remark about how cold it is in Canada means he’s leaning toward leaving the Raptors come July.

I think it’s probably time to cool it on projections about what Leonard wants. He’s difficult to read, and after the saga with the San Antonio Spurs, seems a bit tempestuous. If the Raptors end up being a Finals team, it seems like Leonard might stay. Anything short of that, and Toronto is in for some real questions.

If it’s any consolation, at least Leonard thinks the Raptors have a shot at making the final series of the year.