Kevin Garnett didn’t like how Anthony Davis trade request was handled (VIDEO)

Kevin Garnett was famously a franchise player for the Minnesota Timberwolves who requested a trade. He is perhaps one of just a handful of people on the planet uniquely positioned to understand exactly what Anthony Davis is going through with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Garnett has even spoken about Davis before, mentioning in December that Davis should request a trade from New Orleans.

Davis of course did that very thing, and word got out in January that Davis wanted out of Louisiana.

Despite all of this context, Garnett isn’t sold on the way things went down between Davis and the Pelicans. Speaking on TNT on Saturday night, Garnett said he wasn’t too hot how Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, handled things.

Via Twitter and NBC Sports Boston:

"This was a bit unprofessional, to be honest." KG gives his take on Anthony Davis' trade request pic.twitter.com/biQlFMxXme — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2019

“It’s not my taking,” Garnett said. ” … I don’t like the way the process has come out. “I don’t like the fact that the agents are dictating the whole move of this. Shout-out to Rich Paul, shout-out to Klutch and what they do, but this was a bit unprofessional, to be honest.” “To call for a trade that you probably couldn’t get in the long run and probably know that it was a long shot to get done during a season like this? Not only cause hiccups in your own program, but think about the Lakers and the hiccups this caused over there. “Those kids was playing totally different basketball than they were after the trade deadline. Y’all saw that. The energy was different.”

That’s and interesting turn of events in how Garnett said he approached Davis not so long ago. For reference, here’s what Garnett said he told Davis to his face back in December:

“I told Anthony Davis this to his face,” Garnett told USA TODAY Sports in a telephone conversation this week. ” ‘You are not playing against the guys you are squaring up against every night. You are playing against history, man.’ “Anthony Davis playing in New Orleans, I don’t want to say they are wasted days, but they are non-days. He needs to be somewhere where he can be with another guy and they can have a run at a championship. He has been in New Orleans long enough. It is time for a change now. This is it. No better time to do this.”

It’s interesting that Garnett though Davis should request a trade, but apparently not to a specific location. Then again, don’t think Davis’ trade request was very artfully handled. To Garnett’s credit, how Klutch went about things was pretty ham-fisted, and they seem to have overplayed their hand.

Short of things getting resolved between ownership of the two teams, it doesn’t appear that a Davis-to-the-Lakers trade is on the table. LA definitely seemed to annoy former GM Dell Demps, and even with Demps gone, that doesn’t change the fact that other teams will be able to offer a better package for Davis this summer, namely the Boston Celtics.

Who knows where Davis is going to end up? LA could still be on the table. At this juncture, they seem like they’re at the bottom of the list.