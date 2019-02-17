Dirk Nowitzki walks on All-Star court, quickly splashes three threes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Maybe Dirk Nowitzki shouldn’t retire after this season.
Added to the All-Star Game by Commissioner Adam Silver (along with Dwyane Wade) in what is expected to be the final season for the future Hall of Famer, the greatest shooting big man of all time showed he still has the touch. Entering the game midway through the first quarter, Nowitzki proceeded to quickly splash a couple of threes.
And he was not done yet.
Nowitzki never officially said he was retiring….
CHARLOTTE – Stephen Curry bounced this so high!
I suppose it helps that Giannis Antetokounmpo has such ridiculous reach.
CHARLOTTE – It’s an All-Star game, but you still can’t do that. A free throw that doesn’t hit rim is a violation, and Giannis Antetokounmpo clearly crossed the line early, too:
He was clearly going for levity, and at least he accomplished that.
The rumor mill doesn’t stop for NBA All-Star Weekend, and in fact in some cases it appears to have even ramped it up a bit. We already saw how folks interpreted Kawhi Leonard‘s comments about Toronto with respect to his potential return to the Raptors.
Now it’s time to talk LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
A photo of the two Western Conference stars at All-Star Weekend sent folks into a tizzy online, thanks in part to the expressions on the two players’ faces.
I’ll let you be the judge:
Is there anything here outside of a knowing glance about the past month? Perhaps not. And even if their goal is still to get Davis to the Lakers, there’s no guarantee of that happening now that the trade deadline has passed and other franchises can get in with their offers next summer.
Things are not going well in New Orleans, and both LA and Klutch Sports overplayed their hand. Still, summer is but a few months away and anything can happen between now and then.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everyone wants to read entirely too much into everything Anthony Davis has done and said this weekend, from saying Boston was “never not on my list” of destinations to a photo of him daping LeBron James (“They bumped fists, clearly he is going to be a Laker!”).
Among all the drama was “will he or won’t he play in the All-Star Game?” He was injured on the play before halftime of the final game before the break, left the arena to get an MRI (which found a shoulder bruise), and then up through Saturday said he “planned” to play but the call would be made game time.
He’s in.
Davis will come off the bench for Team LeBron. How many minutes he plays will be something to watch (under 10?), but he will be on the court.