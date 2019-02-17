Anthony Davis will play in All-Star Game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everyone wants to read entirely too much into everything Anthony Davis has done and said this weekend, from saying Boston was “never not on my list” of destinations to a photo of him daping LeBron James (“They bumped fists, clearly he is going to be a Laker!”).

Among all the drama was “will he or won’t he play in the All-Star Game?” He was injured on the play before halftime of the final game before the break, left the arena to get an MRI (which found a shoulder bruise), and then up through Saturday said he “planned” to play but the call would be made game time.

He’s in.

Word out of the Team LeBron locker room: Anthony Davis is "good to play" in tonight's All-Star Game — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 18, 2019

Davis will come off the bench for Team LeBron. How many minutes he plays will be something to watch (under 10?), but he will be on the court.