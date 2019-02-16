Rumor: LeBron James weighs 280 pounds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James is listed at 6-foot-8, 250 pounds.

But he also recently missed 18 of 19 Lakers games with a groin injury that undermined his conditioning routine.

So, how much does LeBron weigh now?

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

The word on the street is that LeBron is 280 right now.

At this stage of his career, LeBron usually uses the regular season to ramp up so he’s hitting his stride for the playoffs. The postseason is still eight weeks away, so there’s time.

But LeBron doesn’t have the luxury of gradually working his way into peak form. The Lakers (28-29) are two games and two teams out of playoff position. They need LeBron to play well soon just to make the postseason.

Playing heavier, LeBron seemingly faces greater injury risk. This obviously isn’t the size he has deemed ideal, either.

So, this could be a tough balancing act the rest of the season.