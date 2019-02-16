Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Mike Conley returns to All-Star Weekend 11 years later, but still not as All-Star

By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2019, 1:14 PM EST
CHARLOTTE – Mike Conley arrived about 15 minutes late to his press conference this morning. He said arena personnel initially didn’t allow him in, forcing him to go around until someone let him through.

It’s the story of his career and getting to All-Star.

“Just going to make me go around in circles until one day letting me in, right?” Conley said.

The Grizzlies point guard is widely recognized as the best active player never to be an All-Star. But Conley – who will compete in the Skills Challenge tonight – is back at All-Star Weekend for the first time since his rookie year, when he played in the 2008 Rookie Challenge.

Back then, Conley was still hyped as the No. 4 pick in the 2007 draft. He figured the Rookie Challenge would be just the start of many trips to All-Star Weekend. But he didn’t progress in his second season enough to get picked for even the sophomore team in the Rookie Challenge.

“It was tough,” Conley said. “The first year you get invited, you feel like you’re doing good things. The second year, you don’t get invited, and it’s frustrating.”

“But stuff like that helped drive you a little bit, helped give you that motivation to put yourself out there again and hopefully one day you’ll be coming back as an All-Star.”

Time is running out.

Conley will be in his 13th season next year. Nobody has ever made their first All-Star game that late in their career. Kyle Korver (2015 Hawks), Tyson Chandler (2013 Knicks) and Vlade Divac (2001 Kings) first became All-Stars in their 12th seasons.

So, Conley made his way to Charlotte for the Skills Challenge this year. He fondly recalls his dad – Mike Conley Sr., an Olympic gold-medal triple jumper – taking him to events as a kid and getting pictures with him and famous people. Conley said he has already gotten pictures this weekend of his children with Fabolous, Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul.

The vacation also timed up well for Conley, who was subject of numerous rumors before last week’s trade deadline. Memphis traded Marc Gasol to the Raptors but kept Conley.

“I just needed a break from all the hoopla and trade rumors and trade talks, and just get away, get my family out here, try to have fun with these guys and experience something other than reading Twitter and Instagram about where I’m going to be at next, “Conley said.

Conley called All-Star Weekend “a big party” and said he particularly appreciated the camaraderie with fellow players. Even in a crowd of stars, Conley stands out.

“The players really respect me and every one of them, like, ‘Man, I can’t believe you haven’t been an All-Star. You should be one. You should have been one this year,'” Conley said. “It’s the same thing over and over. But it’s cool to know they at least recognize it.”

Is there something special about being known as the best player in the game who hasn’t been an All-Star?

“I’d rather have just been an All-Star,” Conley said.

Bradley Beal says he’ll never request trade from Wizards

Rob Carr/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2019, 12:00 PM EST
The Wizards were in the midst of a miserable start. A report emerged the Wizards were open to trading Bradley Beal. Washington reportedly had a volatile practice with several players bickering.

That’s when Beal reportedly snapped, telling Wizards officials, “I’ve been dealing with this for seven years.”

Those words sounded ominous. Did Beal, who’s under contract two more seasons, want to leave? Does he still want to leave?

Beal, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

“Until the team doesn’t want me anymore, I’m gonna be here,” he said. “I’m here. I’m a Wizard, day in and day out. They pay me and I have to show up and do my work. Until that changes, that’s who I’m loyal to.”

“I always feel like if I requested a trade, and I didn’t get traded, there’s no way in hell I’m gonna be able to go and play with my teammates who know I don’t want to be here. That’s mind-boggling to me,” he said.

This is a great attitude for Beal while in Washington. Being all-in or all-out is a great way to live. Going halfway causes difficulties.

But Anthony Davis – who jumps to front of the mind as Beal discusses the awkwardness of an unmet trade request – was all-in with the Pelicans until he wasn’t. Players can change their minds.

It looks particularly bad for a player to move on after comments like Beal’s. I hope he understand that. If he thought through the possibilities of how his mind could change later, great. If he’s too fixated on the present, that opens the door for egg on his face later.

The Wizards seem uninterested in moving Beal. He has taken center stage in Washington with John Wall sidelined. It’s working right now.

But Wall, with whom Beal has clashed, will eventually return. The Wizards will have a tough time building a winner with Wall’s burdensome contract.

Will Beal remain content in Washington? His remarks definitely nudge the expectation in that direction. I just can’t rule out the possibility of his mind changing later – especially as he nears 2021 free agency.

Rumor: LeBron James weighs 280 pounds

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2019, 10:00 AM EST
LeBron James is listed at 6-foot-8, 250 pounds.

But he also recently missed 18 of 19 Lakers games with a groin injury that undermined his conditioning routine.

So, how much does LeBron weigh now?

Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

The word on the street is that LeBron is 280 right now.

At this stage of his career, LeBron usually uses the regular season to ramp up so he’s hitting his stride for the playoffs. The postseason is still eight weeks away, so there’s time.

But LeBron doesn’t have the luxury of gradually working his way into peak form. The Lakers (28-29) are two games and two teams out of playoff position. They need LeBron to play well soon just to make the postseason.

Playing heavier, LeBron seemingly faces greater injury risk. This obviously isn’t the size he has deemed ideal, either.

So, this could be a tough balancing act the rest of the season.

Knicks say they scouted Giannis Antetokounmpo in Greece

Sarah Stier/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2019, 8:00 AM EST
Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s agent, Giorgos Panou, said the Knicks were the only team not to scout Antetokounmpo in Greece before the 2013 NBA draft.

Ian Begley of ESPN:

If the Knicks indeed scouted Antetokounmpo that thoroughly, it’s a shame they were smeared for not doing so.

Milwaukee took Antetokounmpo No. 13. New York had the No. 24 pick and kept it to draft Tim Hardaway Jr.

Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma scores 35, wins MVP, leads USA to victory in Rising Stars dunkfest

By Kurt HelinFeb 15, 2019, 11:02 PM EST
CHARLOTTE — Nobody comes to the Friday night Rising Stars Challenge — the All-Star weekend showcase of first- and second-year stars — for the defense. Which is good, because there isn’t any. Zero. Nada. Your Saturday blacktop pickup game at the local park has guys that care more about defense than you see in this game.

What the Rising Stars has are dunks. A lot of big dunks. And some threes. Then more dunks.

For example, the Hawks’ John Collins was showing off why he was in the dunk contest, complete with a pass off the backboard to himself.

As for the game itself, the USA won 161-144 over the World.

The Lakers Kyle Kuzma raced out to 23 first-half points and finished with 35 to earn MVP honors.

“Last year I didn’t really play that hard,” Kuzma said of his first time in this game. “This year I just came out, one, I wanted to get some conditioning, and, two, why not MVP? You’re in the game. So might as well just try.”

Kuzma also broke out the windmill.

D’Aaron Fox said before the game he wanted to break the assist record for the Rising Stars, and while he fell short of that number he had 16 for the USA. Boston’s Jayson Tatum had 30 and Donovan Mitchell had 20 for the USA. Ben Simmons led the Word team of 28 points.

As for highlights, there were plenty.

Atlanta’s Trae Young hit six threes and had this dime.

He also had the play of the night, nutmegging Deandre Ayton.

Philly’s Ben Simmons had a couple of throwdowns.

The Timberwolves Josh Okogie had the putback of the night (teammate and All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns sat courtside wearing an Okogie jersey).