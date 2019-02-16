AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Joe Harris holds off Stephen Curry in 3-point contest

By Dan FeldmanFeb 16, 2019, 10:03 PM EST
3 Comments

CHARLOTTE – Three years ago, Joe Harris got waived.

Tonight, he beat the greatest shooter of all-time in the NBA’s 3-point contest.

Harris posted a 26-point final round, topping Stephen Curry‘s 24 and Buddy Hield‘s 19, to win the middle event of All-Star Saturday Night.

“I think you look at the makeup of our Brooklyn Nets team, and it’s a lot of guys that were sort of cast off and had a second opportunity,” said Harris, who washed out with the Cavaliers then got sent to the Magic in a trade-and-waive. “I personally was one of those guys.

“I got lucky going into a situation, going to a Nets organization that had such a strong value and emphasis on culture, skill development. And I’m sort of a byproduct of that system.”

Even as he has gained prominence in Brooklyn, it wasn’t certain Harris would get invited to the 3-point contest. He’s making 47% of his 3-pointers this season, but Spurs forward Davis Bertans is shooting 48% from beyond the arc on nearly as many attempts per game and didn’t get invited. In the greatest 3-point shooting era ever, spots in this event are hard to come by.

So, Harris made a promotional video to aid his campaign. He said his the Nets and his agency pushed it.

“Obviously, I was all for it,” Harris said. “I think to experience All-Star is quite unique.”

Full results

Round 1

Stephen Curry 27

Buddy Hield 26

Joe Harris 25

Danny Green 23

Devin Booker 23

Damian Lillard 17

Dirk Nowitzki 17

Seth Curry 16

Kemba Walker 15

Khris Middleton 11

Round 2

Joe Harris 26

Stephen Curry 24

Buddy Hield 19

Anthony Davis will play in All-Star Game

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinFeb 17, 2019, 7:26 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everyone wants to read entirely too much into everything Anthony Davis has done and said this weekend, from saying Boston was “never not on my list” of destinations to a photo of him daping LeBron James (“They bumped fists, clearly he is going to be a Laker!”).

Among all the drama was “will he or won’t he play in the All-Star Game?” He was injured on the play before halftime of the final game before the break, left the arena to get an MRI (which found a shoulder bruise), and then up through Saturday said he “planned” to play but the call would be made game time.

He’s in.

Davis will come off the bench for Team LeBron. How many minutes he plays will be something to watch (under 10?), but he will be on the court.

Kevin Garnett didn’t like how Anthony Davis trade request was handled (VIDEO)

AP
By Dane DelgadoFeb 17, 2019, 7:00 PM EST
1 Comment

Kevin Garnett was famously a franchise player for the Minnesota Timberwolves who requested a trade. He is perhaps one of just a handful of people on the planet uniquely positioned to understand exactly what Anthony Davis is going through with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Garnett has even spoken about Davis before, mentioning in December that Davis should request a trade from New Orleans.

Davis of course did that very thing, and word got out in January that Davis wanted out of Louisiana.

Despite all of this context, Garnett isn’t sold on the way things went down between Davis and the Pelicans. Speaking on TNT on Saturday night, Garnett said he wasn’t too hot how Davis’ agent, Rich Paul, handled things.

Via Twitter and NBC Sports Boston:

“It’s not my taking,” Garnett said. ” … I don’t like the way the process has come out.

“I don’t like the fact that the agents are dictating the whole move of this. Shout-out to Rich Paul, shout-out to Klutch and what they do, but this was a bit unprofessional, to be honest.”

“To call for a trade that you probably couldn’t get in the long run and probably know that it was a long shot to get done during a season like this? Not only cause hiccups in your own program, but think about the Lakers and the hiccups this caused over there.

“Those kids was playing totally different basketball than they were after the trade deadline. Y’all saw that. The energy was different.”

That’s and interesting turn of events in how Garnett said he approached Davis not so long ago. For reference, here’s what Garnett said he told Davis to his face back in December:

“I told Anthony Davis this to his face,” Garnett told USA TODAY Sports in a telephone conversation this week. ” ‘You are not playing against the guys you are squaring up against every night. You are playing against history, man.’

“Anthony Davis playing in New Orleans, I don’t want to say they are wasted days, but they are non-days. He needs to be somewhere where he can be with another guy and they can have a run at a championship. He has been in New Orleans long enough. It is time for a change now. This is it. No better time to do this.”

It’s interesting that Garnett though Davis should request a trade, but apparently not to a specific location. Then again, don’t think Davis’ trade request was very artfully handled. To Garnett’s credit, how Klutch went about things was pretty ham-fisted, and they seem to have overplayed their hand.

Short of things getting resolved between ownership of the two teams, it doesn’t appear that a Davis-to-the-Lakers trade is on the table. LA definitely seemed to annoy former GM Dell Demps, and even with Demps gone, that doesn’t change the fact that other teams will be able to offer a better package for Davis this summer, namely the Boston Celtics.

Who knows where Davis is going to end up? LA could still be on the table. At this juncture, they seem like they’re at the bottom of the list.

People are really reading too much into Kawhi Leonard’s comments about Toronto

Getty
By Dane DelgadoFeb 17, 2019, 6:00 PM EST
3 Comments

Kawhi Leonard might not stay with the Toronto Raptors past this season, and so fans are trying as hard as they can to ascertain which way the star is leaning on a daily basis. Leonard doesn’t say much to media, and has a propensity to project a rather flat demeanor.

All-Star Weekend is upon us, and Leonard has naturally been asked about how he feels about Toronto halfway through the season.

Leonard, a native Californian, told reporters this week that Canada has some good food and that it’s good to bring a jacket.

Via Twitter:

Not surprising was the context in which fans on Twitter read into Leonard’s comments. These, in my view, are rather innocuous things to say about Toronto. However, many felt that Leonard’s remark about how cold it is in Canada means he’s leaning toward leaving the Raptors come July.

I think it’s probably time to cool it on projections about what Leonard wants. He’s difficult to read, and after the saga with the San Antonio Spurs, seems a bit tempestuous. If the Raptors end up being a Finals team, it seems like Leonard might stay. Anything short of that, and Toronto is in for some real questions.

If it’s any consolation, at least Leonard thinks the Raptors have a shot at making the final series of the year.

LeBron James on Colin Kaepernick: ‘I stand with Kap. I kneel with Kap.’

Getty
By Dane DelgadoFeb 17, 2019, 4:00 PM EST
10 Comments

LeBron James is no stranger to standing up for social justice issues, and he’s a leader in American sports when it comes to his sphere of influence.

James and his teammates wore “I can’t breathe” shirts back in 2014 to raise awareness of the treatment of the death of Eric Garner at the hands of police. Before a game in 2012, LeBron and his Miami Heat teammates stood in a photo in hoodies, heads bowed, to raise awareness of the death of Trayvon Martin.

So it made sense that James had an opinion about Colin Kaepernick when The King was asked about the former NFL quarterback at All-Star Weekend.

Kaepernick and former San Francisco 49ers teammate Eric Reid recently reached a settlement with the NFL with regard to their collusion case. James said that he didn’t feel as though anyone was ever really trying to understand what Kaepernick was trying to call attention to — police brutality — by kneeling during the national anthem.

Via Twitter:

“I think it’s important to stick up for what you believe in, you what I’m saying?” James said. “I think with Kap, I stand with Kap, I kneel with Kap. I just feel what he was talking about no one wanted to listen to. Nobody ever really wanted to understand where he was actually coming from. I think that anybody that would sacrifice their livelihood for the betterment of all of us, I can respect that and he’s done that. I mean, you got a guy who basically lost his job because he wanted to stand for something that was more than just him.”

That’s a pretty resounding endorsement by James for Kaep.

I think some are disappointed that Kaepernick is likely bound by some kind of NDA as part of his settlement, but it seems likely that he’s going to use whatever cash the NFL paid him for good. Kaepernick has already made significant charitable donations, a list of which you can see here.

Nice to see LeBron being vocal about being on the right side of history yet again.