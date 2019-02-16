Joe Harris holds off Stephen Curry in 3-point contest

CHARLOTTE – Three years ago, Joe Harris got waived.
Tonight, he beat the greatest shooter of all-time in the NBA’s 3-point contest.
Harris posted a 26-point final round, topping Stephen Curry‘s 24 and Buddy Hield‘s 19, to win the middle event of All-Star Saturday Night.
“I think you look at the makeup of our Brooklyn Nets team, and it’s a lot of guys that were sort of cast off and had a second opportunity,” said Harris, who washed out with the Cavaliers then got sent to the Magic in a trade-and-waive. “I personally was one of those guys.
“I got lucky going into a situation, going to a Nets organization that had such a strong value and emphasis on culture, skill development. And I’m sort of a byproduct of that system.”
Even as he has gained prominence in Brooklyn, it wasn’t certain Harris would get invited to the 3-point contest. He’s making 47% of his 3-pointers this season, but Spurs forward Davis Bertans is shooting 48% from beyond the arc on nearly as many attempts per game and didn’t get invited. In the greatest 3-point shooting era ever, spots in this event are hard to come by.
So, Harris made a promotional video to aid his campaign. He said his the Nets and his agency pushed it.
“Obviously, I was all for it,” Harris said. “I think to experience All-Star is quite unique.”
Full results
Round 1
Stephen Curry 27
Buddy Hield 26
Joe Harris 25
Danny Green 23
Devin Booker 23
Seth Curry 16
Kemba Walker 15
Round 2
Joe Harris 26
Stephen Curry 24
Buddy Hield 19