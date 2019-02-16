Hamidou Diallo elbow-dunks over Shaq (video)

Diallo had the best dunk of the night — a Superman-themed elbow dunk over Shaq — and is deservingly your 2019 All-Star Dunk Contest.
Diallo edged out the Knicks, Dennis Smith Jr. in the Finals. On his first Finals dunk, Smith tried to go with a between the legs 360 but missed twice. He changed it up for his third and final dunk attempt, a high bounce tomahawk, but he missed that one too. The judges generously gave him a 33, but he was destined to lose after that one.
Smith still put on a show. On second finals dunk he brought out Stephen Curry and Dwyane Wade, taking the pass from Curry and leaping over Wade, and after a couple of attempts when he got it… for a full 50 from the judges (which the crowd in the arena didn’t agree with).
The contest itself was hit and miss, and the crowd in the arena did not seem into it, but there were highlights.
John Collins came out first and had one of the more underrated dunks of the night, slapping the backboard on one side then reverse dunking on the other. The judges gave him 8s across the board, which was low for a high degree of difficulty dunk.
Diallo was next and pulled Russell Westbrook out of the crowd. Westbrook threw it off the side of the backboard and Diallo grabbed it and threw it down. His 48 (out of 50) had him in the lead after the first round.
In the second round, Diallo brought out Shaq for that dunk of the night. That got him into the Finals.
Smith Jr. was next and started with a high bounce catch and dunk but had to do it a couple times after he missed the first one. His second dunk was one of the best of the evening — he brought out J Cole (Sunday’s halftime performer), put on Cole’s high school jersey, then did not hold back.
Charlotte’s Miles Bridges had the hometown crowd behind him, but when he missed every dunk attempt in the first round his night was destined to be short. For his second attempt, he brought out Charlotte legend Muggsy Bogues, rocked the Larry Johnson jersey, then went off the side of the backboard with Kemba Walker for a perfect 50.
CHARLOTTE – In North Carolina, where the Wright Brothers took flight, John Collins paid homage in the dunk contest. The Hawks big put on a cap, scarf and goggles befitting the Tuskegee Airmen and brought out a large model airplane to jump over.
Removing the goggles was disappointing enough. Then Collins broke the darn plane!
I love gimmick dunks, but you can’t break the prop.
Joe Harris holds off Stephen Curry in 3-point contest
Tonight, he beat the greatest shooter of all-time in the NBA’s 3-point contest.
Harris posted a 26-point final round, topping Stephen Curry‘s 24 and Buddy Hield‘s 19, to win the middle event of All-Star Saturday Night.
“I think you look at the makeup of our Brooklyn Nets team, and it’s a lot of guys that were sort of cast off and had a second opportunity,” said Harris, who washed out with the Cavaliers then got sent to the Magic in a trade-and-waive. “I personally was one of those guys.
“I got lucky going into a situation, going to a Nets organization that had such a strong value and emphasis on culture, skill development. And I’m sort of a byproduct of that system.”
Even as he has gained prominence in Brooklyn, it wasn’t certain Harris would get invited to the 3-point contest. He’s making 47% of his 3-pointers this season, but Spurs forward Davis Bertans is shooting 48% from beyond the arc on nearly as many attempts per game and didn’t get invited. In the greatest 3-point shooting era ever, spots in this event are hard to come by.
So, Harris made a promotional video to aid his campaign. He said his the Nets and his agency pushed it.
“Obviously, I was all for it,” Harris said. “I think to experience All-Star is quite unique.”
Boston’s Jayson Tatum trailed in all three of his Skills Contest races on All-Star Saturday night, none worse than against sharpshooting rookie Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks in the championship matchup. Young beat Tatum through the court, lined up his three, and while he did Tatum bombed away from half court on the run and… he called bank so it counts.
“The previous two rounds, the guy was ahead of me. Figured I’d let him get a shot attempt so I could get closer to the three-point line,” Tatum said. “I didn’t want to give Trae a chance. I honestly didn’t know I was going to hit the shot, but I had to give myself a chance, throw it up there, and it worked out for the best.”
Tatum dropped 30 for Team USA in its win in the Rising Stars Challenge Friday night, then gets the win Saturday in Skills. It’s been a weekend for Tatum.
Did he plan to fall behind in every race just for the drama?
“No, that was not the plan,” Tatum said. “I couldn’t get the pass down on the first try, but I was trying. I wanted to win.”
The competition was fairly entertaining from the start.
Karl-Anthony Towns helped with the random matchups, and that led to one first-rounder everyone wanted to see: De’Aaron Fox vs. Trae Young. Fox led the whole way, by quite a bit as Young struggled with his passing into the tire, but when Fox missed his first three it allowed Young to shoot the long-range running three, and he drained it for the win.
In the other first-round matchups, Nikola Jokic beat Nikola Vucevic, Mike Conley had a comfortable lead over Jayson Tatum but couldn’t hit the three and when Tatum got there he drained his for the win, and Doncic his three before Kyle Kuzma for the win.
In the second round, Tatum was behind again but beat Jokic by draining his first three, and Young had a comfortable win over Luka Doncic.
That up the Finals showdown that ended with a long-range bomb.